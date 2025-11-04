BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Strategy Proposes €100 Million Euro-Denominated Stock IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Strategy announced a proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) for a new class of new class of preferred stock, designated as STRE Stock These shares will be denominated in Euros (€), with an initial value of €100 per share The company stated its intention to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including Bitcoin acquisition The biggest Bitcoin holding company in the world, Strategy Inc. has announced its intention to launch an initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to issue 3.5 million shares of a new type of stock, called the 10.00% Series A Perpetual Stream Preferred Stock, or STRE Stock, first ever Euro-Denominated Perpetual Preferred Stock.  Strategy is offering $STRE (“Stream”), our first ever Euro-Denominated Perpetual Preferred Stock, to European and global institutional investors. $MSTR pic.twitter.com/tCectc2uA2 — Michael Saylor (@saylor) November 3, 2025 According to the official announcement, this offering will be dependent on market conditions and will be registered with U.S. Securities regulators.  Unlike the company’s other shares, this new stock will be denominated in Euros, with each share having a stated value of €100. Strategy Plans to Use Funds for Bitcoin Acquisition and Operations The primary objective of this stock sale is to raise capital for Strategy’s general corporate needs. The company has specifically stated that it intends to use the net proceeds to acquire Bitcoin and to bolster its working capital.  This comes after the company has significantly increased its Bitcoin reserves with a new acquisition of 397 Bitcoin. The company invested approximately $45.6 million in this transaction, which translates to an average purchase price of about $114,771 per Bitcoin. This latest investment has contributed to the company’s year-to-date Bitcoin yield reaching 26.1% for 2025.  After this purchase, the company’s total bitcoin holdings have grown to 641,205 BTC. The company’s… The post Strategy Proposes €100 Million Euro-Denominated Stock IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Strategy announced a proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) for a new class of new class of preferred stock, designated as STRE Stock These shares will be denominated in Euros (€), with an initial value of €100 per share The company stated its intention to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including Bitcoin acquisition The biggest Bitcoin holding company in the world, Strategy Inc. has announced its intention to launch an initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to issue 3.5 million shares of a new type of stock, called the 10.00% Series A Perpetual Stream Preferred Stock, or STRE Stock, first ever Euro-Denominated Perpetual Preferred Stock.  Strategy is offering $STRE (“Stream”), our first ever Euro-Denominated Perpetual Preferred Stock, to European and global institutional investors. $MSTR pic.twitter.com/tCectc2uA2 — Michael Saylor (@saylor) November 3, 2025 According to the official announcement, this offering will be dependent on market conditions and will be registered with U.S. Securities regulators.  Unlike the company’s other shares, this new stock will be denominated in Euros, with each share having a stated value of €100. Strategy Plans to Use Funds for Bitcoin Acquisition and Operations The primary objective of this stock sale is to raise capital for Strategy’s general corporate needs. The company has specifically stated that it intends to use the net proceeds to acquire Bitcoin and to bolster its working capital.  This comes after the company has significantly increased its Bitcoin reserves with a new acquisition of 397 Bitcoin. The company invested approximately $45.6 million in this transaction, which translates to an average purchase price of about $114,771 per Bitcoin. This latest investment has contributed to the company’s year-to-date Bitcoin yield reaching 26.1% for 2025.  After this purchase, the company’s total bitcoin holdings have grown to 641,205 BTC. The company’s…

Strategy Proposes €100 Million Euro-Denominated Stock IPO

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 07:49
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03377+9.67%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000033-5.71%
WorldAssets
INC$0.6124-4.43%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.02326-2.96%
Everscale
EVER$0.01004+0.40%

Key Highlights

  • Strategy announced a proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) for a new class of new class of preferred stock, designated as STRE Stock
  • These shares will be denominated in Euros (€), with an initial value of €100 per share
  • The company stated its intention to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including Bitcoin acquisition

The biggest Bitcoin holding company in the world, Strategy Inc. has announced its intention to launch an initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to issue 3.5 million shares of a new type of stock, called the 10.00% Series A Perpetual Stream Preferred Stock, or STRE Stock, first ever Euro-Denominated Perpetual Preferred Stock

According to the official announcement, this offering will be dependent on market conditions and will be registered with U.S. Securities regulators. 

Unlike the company’s other shares, this new stock will be denominated in Euros, with each share having a stated value of €100.

Strategy Plans to Use Funds for Bitcoin Acquisition and Operations

The primary objective of this stock sale is to raise capital for Strategy’s general corporate needs. The company has specifically stated that it intends to use the net proceeds to acquire Bitcoin and to bolster its working capital. 

This comes after the company has significantly increased its Bitcoin reserves with a new acquisition of 397 Bitcoin. The company invested approximately $45.6 million in this transaction, which translates to an average purchase price of about $114,771 per Bitcoin. This latest investment has contributed to the company’s year-to-date Bitcoin yield reaching 26.1% for 2025. 

After this purchase, the company’s total bitcoin holdings have grown to 641,205 BTC. The company’s cumulative investment in its vast bitcoin treasury now stands at roughly $47.49 billion. This figure makes an average acquisition cost of $74,057 per Bitcoin across its entire portfolio.

Dividend Structure Offers 10% Annual Payout with Compounding Feature

A central future of this new STRE Stock is its dividend policy. Each share is set to accumulate dividends at a fixed rate of 10% per year. These regular dividends are planned to be paid out quarterly, starting at the end of 2025, but only if officially declared by the company’s board of directors. 

All declared dividends will be paid in cash. Should the company fail to pay a dividend on time, the unpaid amount will not be forgotten. Instead, it will start accumulating additional “compound dividends,” effectively adding interest on the missed payment, with the penalty rate increasing over time up to a maximum of 18% per annum.

The company also shared contingency plans for missed dividend payments. If the board fails to declare a dividend, this action automatically triggers a formal deferral notice. 

Following such an event, the company is obligated to use “commercially reasonable efforts” for 60 days to sell other types of its stock to raise the cash needed to cover the missed payment, plus any compound dividends.

However, this effort is contingent on the company first satisfying any dividend obligations it has on its more senior classes of stock, known as STRF and STRC.

The official press release states, “Strategy will have the right, at its election, to redeem all, and not less than all, of the STRE Stock, at any time, for cash if the total number of shares of all STRE Stock then outstanding is less than 25% of the total number of shares of STRE Stock originally issued in this offering and in any future offering taken together.” 

“In addition, Strategy will have the right to redeem all, but not less than all, of the STRE Stock if certain tax events occur. The redemption price for any STRE Stock to be redeemed will be a cash amount equal to the liquidation preference of such share to be redeemed as of the business day before the date on which Strategy sends the related redemption notice, plus accumulated and unpaid regular dividends on such share to, but excluding, the redemption date,” the company added further. 

The joint book-running managers for the deal include Barclays Bank PLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Moelis & Company LLC, SG Americas Securities, LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, Canaccord Genuity Limited, and StoneX Financial Inc.

Source: https://www.cryptonewsz.com/strategy-100-m-euro-denominated-stock-ipo/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Explore October 2025’s best crypto picks: Bitcoin, Cronos, and the BullZilla presale drawing investor attention.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 02:22
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08132+14.02%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007101-3.11%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03376+9.53%
SIX
SIX$0.01666+2.20%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Crypto.com Fights Back Against Secret Data Breach Claims

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,867.87
$104,867.87$104,867.87

-0.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,511.20
$3,511.20$3,511.20

-0.23%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5311
$2.5311$2.5311

+0.07%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.76
$165.76$165.76

-0.31%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17901
$0.17901$0.17901

-0.12%