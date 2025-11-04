Strategy Pushes Bitcoin Holdings to 641,205 BTC, Achieves 26.1% BTC Yield

Strategy Inc. is ramping up bitcoin accumulation with fresh purchases that extend its record-breaking holdings, signal unshakable conviction in digital assets, and strengthen its position as the definitive institutional leader in bitcoin’s accelerating global ascent. Strategy Expands Bitcoin Treasury With Unstoppable Momentum and Institutional Scale Strategy Inc. is intensifying its bitcoin accumulation strategy, underscoring its […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/strategy-pushes-bitcoin-holdings-to-641205-btc-achieves-26-1-btc-yield/