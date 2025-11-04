The post Sub0 Symbiosis 2025 Buenos Aires: Largest Immersive Web3 Festival appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sub0 Symbiosis 2025 Buenos Aires “`html Sub0 Symbiosis 2025 Buenos Aires Location: Bubble Studios, C1416CJK, Cucha Cucha 1661, ArgentinaDate: Fri, Nov 14 – Sun, Nov 16, 2025Time: 06:00 AM – 03:00 PM (UTC-03:00) Buenos AiresEvent Type: Web3 EventOfficial Website: https://sub0.gg/ Event Overview Sub0 Symbiosis unites 3,000 citizens of the new internet to converge in a highly immersive three-day Polkadot flagship conference in Buenos Aires in November. The event is touted as the first immersive and biggest Web3 festival, bringing a fresh perspective on the Web3 industry as a technological ‘symbiosis.’ Expect industry legends from all verticals and ecosystems discussing the state of blockchain over three days on two stages. The ticket is 100% free and includes beverages and catering all day. This event is part of Devconnect 2025. Why Attend? Engage with 3,000 Web3 enthusiasts and industry players. Leverage networking opportunities to meet industry legends. Gain insights from discussions on the state of blockchain across two stages. Enjoy complimentary entry with beverages and catering included. Key Highlights Speakers: Gavin Wood, Co-Founder of Ethereum & Creator Polkadot, Seun Lanlege, Co-Founder & CEO, Hyperbridge, Ed Hesse, CEO, EnergyWeb, and many more. Sessions: Keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops. Topics Covered: Blockchain, Web3 technology, Polkadot ecosystem, and industry innovations. Special Features: Interactive formats, networking opportunities, and the inclusion of Devconnect 2025. FAQs What is Sub0 Symbiosis 2025 Buenos Aires?It’s a major Web3 festival and Polkadot flagship conference aimed at fostering a symbiotic relationship among Web3 communities. When and where is it held?Fri, Nov 14 – Sun, Nov 16, 2025, 06:00 AM – 03:00 PM, at Bubble Studios, C1416CJK, Cucha Cucha 1661, Argentina. Who should attend?Web3 enthusiasts, industry professionals, developers, and those interested in blockchain technology. What topics are discussed?The event will cover blockchain technology, Web3 innovations, the Polkadot ecosystem, and other related… The post Sub0 Symbiosis 2025 Buenos Aires: Largest Immersive Web3 Festival appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sub0 Symbiosis 2025 Buenos Aires “`html Sub0 Symbiosis 2025 Buenos Aires Location: Bubble Studios, C1416CJK, Cucha Cucha 1661, ArgentinaDate: Fri, Nov 14 – Sun, Nov 16, 2025Time: 06:00 AM – 03:00 PM (UTC-03:00) Buenos AiresEvent Type: Web3 EventOfficial Website: https://sub0.gg/ Event Overview Sub0 Symbiosis unites 3,000 citizens of the new internet to converge in a highly immersive three-day Polkadot flagship conference in Buenos Aires in November. The event is touted as the first immersive and biggest Web3 festival, bringing a fresh perspective on the Web3 industry as a technological ‘symbiosis.’ Expect industry legends from all verticals and ecosystems discussing the state of blockchain over three days on two stages. The ticket is 100% free and includes beverages and catering all day. This event is part of Devconnect 2025. Why Attend? Engage with 3,000 Web3 enthusiasts and industry players. Leverage networking opportunities to meet industry legends. Gain insights from discussions on the state of blockchain across two stages. Enjoy complimentary entry with beverages and catering included. Key Highlights Speakers: Gavin Wood, Co-Founder of Ethereum & Creator Polkadot, Seun Lanlege, Co-Founder & CEO, Hyperbridge, Ed Hesse, CEO, EnergyWeb, and many more. Sessions: Keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops. Topics Covered: Blockchain, Web3 technology, Polkadot ecosystem, and industry innovations. Special Features: Interactive formats, networking opportunities, and the inclusion of Devconnect 2025. FAQs What is Sub0 Symbiosis 2025 Buenos Aires?It’s a major Web3 festival and Polkadot flagship conference aimed at fostering a symbiotic relationship among Web3 communities. When and where is it held?Fri, Nov 14 – Sun, Nov 16, 2025, 06:00 AM – 03:00 PM, at Bubble Studios, C1416CJK, Cucha Cucha 1661, Argentina. Who should attend?Web3 enthusiasts, industry professionals, developers, and those interested in blockchain technology. What topics are discussed?The event will cover blockchain technology, Web3 innovations, the Polkadot ecosystem, and other related…
Sub0 Symbiosis 2025 Buenos Aires
Sub0 Symbiosis 2025 Buenos Aires
Location: Bubble Studios, C1416CJK, Cucha Cucha 1661, Argentina
Date: Fri, Nov 14 – Sun, Nov 16, 2025
Time: 06:00 AM – 03:00 PM (UTC-03:00) Buenos Aires
Event Type: Web3 Event
Official Website: https://sub0.gg/
Event Overview
Sub0 Symbiosis unites 3,000 citizens of the new internet to converge in a highly immersive three-day Polkadot flagship conference in Buenos Aires in November. The event is touted as the first immersive and biggest Web3 festival, bringing a fresh perspective on the Web3 industry as a technological ‘symbiosis.’ Expect industry legends from all verticals and ecosystems discussing the state of blockchain over three days on two stages. The ticket is 100% free and includes beverages and catering all day. This event is part of Devconnect 2025.
Why Attend?
- Engage with 3,000 Web3 enthusiasts and industry players.
- Leverage networking opportunities to meet industry legends.
- Gain insights from discussions on the state of blockchain across two stages.
- Enjoy complimentary entry with beverages and catering included.
Key Highlights
- Speakers: Gavin Wood, Co-Founder of Ethereum & Creator Polkadot, Seun Lanlege, Co-Founder & CEO, Hyperbridge, Ed Hesse, CEO, EnergyWeb, and many more.
- Sessions: Keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops.
- Topics Covered: Blockchain, Web3 technology, Polkadot ecosystem, and industry innovations.
- Special Features: Interactive formats, networking opportunities, and the inclusion of Devconnect 2025.
FAQs
What is Sub0 Symbiosis 2025 Buenos Aires?
It’s a major Web3 festival and Polkadot flagship conference aimed at fostering a symbiotic relationship among Web3 communities.
When and where is it held?
Fri, Nov 14 – Sun, Nov 16, 2025, 06:00 AM – 03:00 PM, at Bubble Studios, C1416CJK, Cucha Cucha 1661, Argentina.
Who should attend?
Web3 enthusiasts, industry professionals, developers, and those interested in blockchain technology.
What topics are discussed?
The event will cover blockchain technology, Web3 innovations, the Polkadot ecosystem, and other related topics.
