Takeaways: Crypto ETF issuers are bypassing the U.S. government shutdown by removing the 'delaying amendment' from their SEC filings. The […] The post SUBBD Token Could Be the Best Crypto to Buy as November Becomes ETF Month appeared first on Coindoo.

SUBBD Token Could Be the Best Crypto to Buy as November Becomes ETF Month

Oleh: Coindoo
2025/11/03 23:33
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007124-2.67%
Union
U$0.006061-1.94%

Takeaways:

  • Crypto ETF issuers are bypassing the U.S. government shutdown by removing the ‘delaying amendment’ from their SEC filings.
  • The regulatory evasion highlights a shift where market players are prioritizing procedural mechanics over formal SEC approval.
  • The $SUBBD token, operating in the AI-powered creator economy, offers a completely decentralized, Web3-native investment opportunity that is immune to the centralized regulatory friction and political delays.

Most people thought October was finally going to be the big month for U.S. crypto ETFs. All those deadlines for the SEC to approve or deny new funds were stacked up and ready to go.

Well, maybe not, as when the U.S. government unexpectedly shut down, the whole regulatory process froze solid, and all the deadlines fluttered out the window. Now, November is stepping in to save the day.

Instead of waiting for the SEC to get back to work and give a formal ‘yes,’ fund issuers found a workaround that doesn’t actually need an active regulatory signature.

This is the same trick that allowed four funds, including two from Canary Capital, one from Bitwise, and one from Grayscale, to start trading last week, even with the government still closed.

How did they do it? They simply refiled their documents (called S-1 registration statements) and removed the ‘delaying amendment’ language.

Without it, U.S. securities law dictates that the filing automatically becomes effective after 20 days unless the SEC stops it. And that’s exactly what happened, as the SEC hasn’t acted, letting the funds go live by default. It’s an approval by silence.

The success has lit a fire under other firms. Canary Capital filed an updated S-1 for its XRP ETF. If the SEC continues to stay on the sidelines, we could see the first-ever XRP fund start trading as soon as November 13.

However, there’s a catch. Some ETF analysts like Eric Balchunas warn that while funds may launch next month, some filings haven’t received any prior feedback from the SEC, and he implied it might hinder the process.

Whether the momentum carries through the rest of November, however, depends less on the crypto market and more on when Congress decides to end the shutdown.

Just like how crypto ETF issuers are bypassing centralized finance’s bureaucracy, the next gen of content platforms is using Web3 and AI to bypass the old, restrictive social media model. Enter SUBBD Token ($SUBBD).

Why $SUBBD Is Ready for the Web3 Creator Revolution

While the drama unfolds with the SEC and ETFs, the real story is how the creator economy is moving past centralized platforms entirely. The ETF sage proves you can’t trust the old system for quick decisions or open access.

The $SUBBD Token is part of that forward-thinking movement, powering the next gen of content creation. It’s an AI-Agent Creator Platform that revolutionizes how creators and fans connect by fixing the two biggest issues with platforms: massive platform fees and limited creator-fan engagement.

SUBBD itself is disrupting an estimated $85B subscription content market by providing Web3 tools that give content creators more earnings and fans better value.

The platform already has a massive network of over 2K top-earning creators with a combined following of over 250M, showing this isn’t some small experiment.

$SUBBD Token gives you unparalleled access to the world’s top influencers, offering tokenized content and AI-enhanced experiences. It is clearly gaining traction, having already raised over $1.3M in its presale so far.

The Power of AI and Tokenized Access

The true innovation of the SUBBD platform is its integration of AI. For creators, this means AI-driven automation handles the boring management tasks (like customer support or scheduling), letting them focus on creating and keeping more of their earnings.

For fans, it’s about getting closer to your favorites than ever before. Holding $SUBBD tokens unlocks major benefits:

  • Exclusive Content: You get premium, AI-enhanced content that non-holders don’t have access to.
  • VIP Staking Perks: Staking $SUBBD gets you VIP access to livestreams, behind-the-scenes content, and platform credits. You can even earn a 20% APY just for staking right now in the presale.
  • Future-Proofing: $SUBBD allows users to generate and monetize their own AI influencers using advanced tools like AI voice cloning and video generation, making everyone a potential earner.

In a world where government shutdowns can freeze billions in ETF capital, $SUBBD offers a decentralized, tokenized future for content where engagement and smart tech, not old-school red tape, are the keys to success.

Buy your $SUBBD now for $0.05685 and be part of the content revolution.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post SUBBD Token Could Be the Best Crypto to Buy as November Becomes ETF Month appeared first on Coindoo.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

