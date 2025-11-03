BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The license, granted by Austria’s Financial Markets Authority, authorizes AMINA EU to offer regulated crypto services across all EU member […] The post Swiss AMINA Bank Wins MiCA License, Expands Crypto Services Across Europe appeared first on Coindoo.The license, granted by Austria’s Financial Markets Authority, authorizes AMINA EU to offer regulated crypto services across all EU member […] The post Swiss AMINA Bank Wins MiCA License, Expands Crypto Services Across Europe appeared first on Coindoo.

Swiss AMINA Bank Wins MiCA License, Expands Crypto Services Across Europe

Oleh: Coindoo
2025/11/03 22:05
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08134+13,88%

The license, granted by Austria’s Financial Markets Authority, authorizes AMINA EU to offer regulated crypto services across all EU member states.

This marks a turning point for the Zurich-based bank, which has long positioned itself at the intersection of traditional finance and digital innovation. The newly granted license allows AMINA EU to act as a gateway for institutional investors seeking secure, compliant exposure to the crypto ecosystem.

Bridging Traditional Finance and Digital Assets

AMINA EU will now be able to provide services including digital asset trading, custody, staking, and portfolio management. Its target clientele includes family offices, institutional investors, and financial firms looking for fully regulated access to cryptocurrencies and blockchain products.

The move extends AMINA’s growing international footprint. Already licensed as a bank by Switzerland’s FINMA, the company also holds crypto operation approvals in Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi. Its partnerships with established names such as Julius Baer and LGT Bank highlight its credibility and integration into the traditional financial landscape.

Early Mover in Tokenization and Regulated Innovation

Under CEO Franz Bergmueller’s leadership, AMINA has positioned itself as a pioneer in tokenization and regulated blockchain banking. The bank’s gold-backed token, introduced as part of its early exploration of asset-backed digital instruments, has been attracting growing interest from institutional investors.

“We offer everything from traditional banking to crypto services in a regulated environment,” Bergmueller said in a recent interview. “The goal has always been to create a bridge between conventional finance and the new digital economy.”

READ MORE:

Solana vs. XRP: Two Blockchains, Two Very Different Growth Stories

Austria Chosen for Its Regulatory Strength

The decision to establish AMINA’s European base in Austria was driven by the country’s high regulatory standards and focus on investor protection. Vienna has become an appealing hub for financial institutions aiming to expand within the EU under MiCA’s clear and consistent ruleset.

According to Bergmueller, Austria’s supportive stance toward innovation made it an ideal entry point for AMINA’s EU operations. “I was positively surprised by how quickly Europe aligned around a unified crypto regulation,” he noted.

MiCA: Shaping Europe’s Crypto Future

The MiCA regulation, designed to standardize digital asset oversight across the European Union, is widely viewed as a catalyst for mainstream crypto adoption. By enforcing consistent rules on asset issuance, custody, and transparency, MiCA is expected to foster stronger investor confidence and institutional participation.

For AMINA, this framework offers the foundation to scale responsibly across borders while maintaining the compliance standards it’s known for in Switzerland. The bank’s move underscores how traditional financial institutions are adapting to the evolving digital landscape and embracing regulation as a competitive advantage.

As Europe accelerates toward a unified crypto market, AMINA Bank’s early adoption of MiCA positions it among the continent’s frontrunners in regulated digital finance.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Swiss AMINA Bank Wins MiCA License, Expands Crypto Services Across Europe appeared first on Coindoo.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Explore October 2025’s best crypto picks: Bitcoin, Cronos, and the BullZilla presale drawing investor attention.
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 02:22
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08132+14,02%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007101-3,11%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,03376+9,53%
SIX
SIX$0,01666+2,20%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Crypto.com Fights Back Against Secret Data Breach Claims

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 058,33
$105 058,33$105 058,33

0,00%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 519,13
$3 519,13$3 519,13

-0,01%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5429
$2,5429$2,5429

+0,54%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,22
$166,22$166,22

-0,04%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17955
$0,17955$0,17955

+0,17%