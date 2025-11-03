Swiss AMINA Bank Wins MiCA License, Expands Crypto Services Across Europe

The license, granted by Austria’s Financial Markets Authority, authorizes AMINA EU to offer regulated crypto services across all EU member states.

This marks a turning point for the Zurich-based bank, which has long positioned itself at the intersection of traditional finance and digital innovation. The newly granted license allows AMINA EU to act as a gateway for institutional investors seeking secure, compliant exposure to the crypto ecosystem.

Bridging Traditional Finance and Digital Assets

AMINA EU will now be able to provide services including digital asset trading, custody, staking, and portfolio management. Its target clientele includes family offices, institutional investors, and financial firms looking for fully regulated access to cryptocurrencies and blockchain products.

The move extends AMINA’s growing international footprint. Already licensed as a bank by Switzerland’s FINMA, the company also holds crypto operation approvals in Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi. Its partnerships with established names such as Julius Baer and LGT Bank highlight its credibility and integration into the traditional financial landscape.

Early Mover in Tokenization and Regulated Innovation

Under CEO Franz Bergmueller’s leadership, AMINA has positioned itself as a pioneer in tokenization and regulated blockchain banking. The bank’s gold-backed token, introduced as part of its early exploration of asset-backed digital instruments, has been attracting growing interest from institutional investors.

“We offer everything from traditional banking to crypto services in a regulated environment,” Bergmueller said in a recent interview. “The goal has always been to create a bridge between conventional finance and the new digital economy.”

READ MORE: Solana vs. XRP: Two Blockchains, Two Very Different Growth Stories

Austria Chosen for Its Regulatory Strength

The decision to establish AMINA’s European base in Austria was driven by the country’s high regulatory standards and focus on investor protection. Vienna has become an appealing hub for financial institutions aiming to expand within the EU under MiCA’s clear and consistent ruleset.

According to Bergmueller, Austria’s supportive stance toward innovation made it an ideal entry point for AMINA’s EU operations. “I was positively surprised by how quickly Europe aligned around a unified crypto regulation,” he noted.

MiCA: Shaping Europe’s Crypto Future

The MiCA regulation, designed to standardize digital asset oversight across the European Union, is widely viewed as a catalyst for mainstream crypto adoption. By enforcing consistent rules on asset issuance, custody, and transparency, MiCA is expected to foster stronger investor confidence and institutional participation.

For AMINA, this framework offers the foundation to scale responsibly across borders while maintaining the compliance standards it’s known for in Switzerland. The bank’s move underscores how traditional financial institutions are adapting to the evolving digital landscape and embracing regulation as a competitive advantage.

As Europe accelerates toward a unified crypto market, AMINA Bank’s early adoption of MiCA positions it among the continent’s frontrunners in regulated digital finance.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Swiss AMINA Bank Wins MiCA License, Expands Crypto Services Across Europe appeared first on Coindoo.