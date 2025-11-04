BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Buy one Tangem Wallet and get the second one at 50% off, plus enjoy an extra 10% discount on the first wallet using the code CRYPTO.Buy one Tangem Wallet and get the second one at 50% off, plus enjoy an extra 10% discount on the first wallet using the code CRYPTO.

Tangem Wallet: Buy One, Get the Second 50% Off + Extra 10% with Code CRYPTO

Oleh: Crypto Breaking News
2025/11/04 16:50
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02015+3.43%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000056+1.81%
Tangem Wallet Launches Buy One, Get The Second 50% Off + Extra 10% Discount With Code Crypto

Tangem, a leading name in the world of self-custody crypto wallets, has just launched an exclusive promotion that’s too good to miss. For a few days only, users can buy one Tangem Wallet and get the second one at 50% off — plus enjoy an extra 10% discount on the first wallet using the code CRYPTO at checkout.

This special offer is live now and valid until November 7, 2025, directly on Tangem’s official website.

Why Tangem Wallets Are a Must-Have

Tangem is known for its secure, card-shaped cold wallets that make crypto storage simple, portable, and safe. Unlike traditional hardware wallets, Tangem wallets don’t rely on cables or batteries. Instead, they use NFC technology — just tap the card with your smartphone to access your digital assets securely.

Your private keys never leave the card, ensuring true self-custody and protection against hacks or phishing attempts. Tangem supports over 6000+ cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a wide range of altcoins and tokens.

Its minimalist design and ease of use have made Tangem a favorite among crypto enthusiasts, investors, and newcomers looking for an elegant and safe way to manage their assets.

The Details of the Offer

Here’s how it works:

  • Buy 1 Black or Stealth wallet

  • Get the 2nd one at 50% OFF — perfect for gifting, sharing, or upgrading your setup

  • Collections eligible for 50% discount: Spring, USA, Ramen, Summer, Pizza, Hodl, and Kaspa

  • Extra perk: Use the code CRYPTO to get up to 10% off the first wallet

Whether you’re expanding your crypto setup or introducing someone new to the world of self-custody, this Tangem campaign is the perfect opportunity to do so.

⚡ Act fast — the promotion ends on November 7, 2025.

Visit Tangem’s official website to secure your wallets while the offer lasts.

This article was originally published as Tangem Wallet: Buy One, Get the Second 50% Off + Extra 10% with Code CRYPTO on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5135+9.29%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017469+4.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0014011-0.69%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15
Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements. Continue Reading:Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape The post Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0.02798+1.63%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:29

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,868.74
$104,868.74$104,868.74

+1.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,543.66
$3,543.66$3,543.66

+0.79%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5104
$2.5104$2.5104

+8.39%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.28
$166.28$166.28

+2.30%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17957
$0.17957$0.17957

+0.83%