Tangem Wallet: Buy One, Get the Second 50% Off + Extra 10% with Code CRYPTO

Tangem, a leading name in the world of self-custody crypto wallets, has just launched an exclusive promotion that’s too good to miss. For a few days only, users can buy one Tangem Wallet and get the second one at 50% off — plus enjoy an extra 10% discount on the first wallet using the code CRYPTO at checkout.

This special offer is live now and valid until November 7, 2025, directly on Tangem’s official website.

Why Tangem Wallets Are a Must-Have

Tangem is known for its secure, card-shaped cold wallets that make crypto storage simple, portable, and safe. Unlike traditional hardware wallets, Tangem wallets don’t rely on cables or batteries. Instead, they use NFC technology — just tap the card with your smartphone to access your digital assets securely.

Your private keys never leave the card, ensuring true self-custody and protection against hacks or phishing attempts. Tangem supports over 6000+ cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a wide range of altcoins and tokens.

Its minimalist design and ease of use have made Tangem a favorite among crypto enthusiasts, investors, and newcomers looking for an elegant and safe way to manage their assets.

The Details of the Offer

Here’s how it works:

Buy 1 Black or Stealth wallet

Get the 2nd one at 50% OFF — perfect for gifting, sharing, or upgrading your setup

Collections eligible for 50% discount: Spring, USA, Ramen, Summer, Pizza, Hodl, and Kaspa

Extra perk: Use the code CRYPTO to get up to 10% off the first wallet

Whether you’re expanding your crypto setup or introducing someone new to the world of self-custody, this Tangem campaign is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Act fast — the promotion ends on November 7, 2025.

Visit Tangem’s official website to secure your wallets while the offer lasts.