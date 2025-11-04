Tangem Wallet Promotion Offers 50% Off Second Unit for Bitcoin Holders

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up →

The Tangem wallet promotion offers a limited-time deal where you can buy one Tangem Wallet and get the second at 50% off, plus an extra 10% discount on the first using code CRYPTO. Valid until November 7, 2025, this promotion highlights Tangem’s secure, NFC-enabled cold wallets supporting over 6,000 cryptocurrencies for effortless self-custody.

Tangem Wallet Promotion: Buy one, get the second at 50% off for eligible collections like Spring and Hodl.

Extra 10% discount on the first wallet with code CRYPTO, available directly on Tangem’s platform.

Promotion runs until November 7, 2025, emphasizing Tangem’s card-based design that uses NFC for secure, battery-free crypto management, backed by industry reports on cold wallet adoption rising 25% in 2025.

Tangem wallet promotion 2025: Secure your crypto with buy-one-get-one-50% off deal plus 10% off code CRYPTO. Act now before November 7—discover self-custody excellence! (152 characters)

What is the Tangem Wallet Promotion?

Tangem wallet promotion is a special limited-time offer from Tangem, a pioneer in self-custody cryptocurrency solutions, allowing users to purchase one wallet at full price and receive a second one at 50% off. This deal, active until November 7, 2025, also includes an additional 10% discount on the first wallet when applying the code CRYPTO at checkout. Designed to encourage broader adoption of secure cold storage, the promotion targets both new users and seasoned investors seeking reliable protection for their digital assets.

COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 💎 Join a professional trading community Work with senior traders, research‑backed setups, and risk‑first frameworks. 👉 Join the group → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 📊 Transparent performance, real process Spot strategies with documented months of triple‑digit runs during strong trends; futures plans use defined R:R and sizing. 👉 Get access → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🧭 Research → Plan → Execute Daily levels, watchlists, and post‑trade reviews to build consistency. 👉 Join now → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🛡️ Risk comes first Sizing methods, invalidation rules, and R‑multiples baked into every plan. 👉 Start today → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🧠 Learn the “why” behind each trade Live breakdowns, playbooks, and framework‑first education. 👉 Join the group → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🚀 Insider • APEX • INNER CIRCLE Choose the depth you need—tools, coaching, and member rooms. 👉 Explore tiers →

How Does the Tangem Wallet Promotion Work?

The Tangem wallet promotion simplifies acquiring secure storage for cryptocurrencies. Eligible purchases include the Black or Stealth wallet models, with the 50% discount applying to specific collections such as Spring, USA, Ramen, Summer, Pizza, Hodl, and Kaspa. According to Tangem’s official announcement, this structure makes it ideal for personal use, gifting, or diversifying storage setups. Users simply select qualifying items on the platform, enter the CRYPTO code for the extra savings, and complete the transaction before the deadline. This approach not only reduces costs but also promotes the benefits of self-custody, where private keys remain offline and inaccessible to external threats. Industry experts, including security analysts from Chainalysis, have noted that such promotions align with a 2025 surge in hardware wallet usage, driven by increasing cyber threats in the crypto space. Tangem’s NFC technology ensures seamless integration with smartphones, eliminating the need for batteries or cables, which enhances portability and user convenience. Supporting data from blockchain security reports indicates that cold wallets like Tangem reduce hack risks by up to 99% compared to hot wallets, making this promotion a timely incentive for proactive asset protection.

Frequently Asked Questions

What cryptocurrencies does the Tangem Wallet in this promotion support?

The Tangem Wallet supports over 6,000 cryptocurrencies, including major ones like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as a vast array of altcoins and tokens. This broad compatibility ensures users can manage diverse portfolios securely under the current promotion, which runs until November 7, 2025. Fact-based reviews from crypto security firms confirm its reliability across networks.

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🎯 Take control of entries & exits Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🛠️ From idea to execution Turn setups into plans with practical order types. 👉 Join now → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📋 Trade your plan Watchlists and routing that support focus. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📊 Precision without the noise Data‑first workflows for active traders. 👉 Sign up →

Is the Tangem wallet promotion suitable for beginners in cryptocurrency?

Yes, the Tangem wallet promotion is an excellent entry point for beginners, offering simple, secure self-custody without complex setups. Tap the card to your phone via NFC for instant access—perfect for those new to crypto, as it avoids common pitfalls like key exposure. This natural setup makes it easy to explain and use, much like a contactless payment card.

Key Takeaways

Tangem’s Security Focus : The wallet’s card design keeps private keys on-device, providing robust protection against phishing and hacks, as endorsed by cybersecurity standards.

: The wallet’s card design keeps private keys on-device, providing robust protection against phishing and hacks, as endorsed by cybersecurity standards. Promotion Value : Save 50% on the second wallet plus 10% off the first with code CRYPTO, valid for select collections until November 7, 2025—ideal for building secure habits.

: Save 50% on the second wallet plus 10% off the first with code CRYPTO, valid for select collections until November 7, 2025—ideal for building secure habits. Adoption Insight: With rising crypto volatility, invest in self-custody now; experts recommend diversifying storage to mitigate risks in an evolving market.

Conclusion

The Tangem wallet promotion represents a strategic opportunity to embrace self-custody in 2025, combining affordability with top-tier security for over 6,000 cryptocurrencies. By leveraging NFC technology and offline key storage, Tangem ensures users maintain control amid growing digital threats. As the crypto landscape continues to mature, securing assets through such reliable solutions will be essential—don’t miss this chance to upgrade your setup before the offer expires on November 7, 2025. Stay informed on self-custody advancements to safeguard your investments effectively.

COINOTAG recommends • Traders club ⚡ Futures with discipline Defined R:R, pre‑set invalidation, execution checklists. 👉 Join the club → COINOTAG recommends • Traders club 🎯 Spot strategies that compound Momentum & accumulation frameworks managed with clear risk. 👉 Get access → COINOTAG recommends • Traders club 🏛️ APEX tier for serious traders Deep dives, analyst Q&A, and accountability sprints. 👉 Explore APEX → COINOTAG recommends • Traders club 📈 Real‑time market structure Key levels, liquidity zones, and actionable context. 👉 Join now → COINOTAG recommends • Traders club 🔔 Smart alerts, not noise Context‑rich notifications tied to plans and risk—never hype. 👉 Get access → COINOTAG recommends • Traders club 🤝 Peer review & coaching Hands‑on feedback that sharpens execution and risk control. 👉 Join the club →

Crypto Investing Risk Warning: Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Read the full disclaimer.

Affiliate Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. See our Affiliate Disclosure for more information.