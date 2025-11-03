Taylor Swift’s New No. 1 Hit Moves Up In Her Catalog As One Of Her Biggest

“The Fate of Ophelia” hits three weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart, breaking a tie and becoming her second-longest-running leader behind “Blank Space.” LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1713 — Pictured: Singer Taylor Swift during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 8, 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images) Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

Taylor Swift claims the No. 1 song in America as “The Fate of Ophelia” holds atop the Hot 100. The track, which fronts her blockbuster album The Life of a Showgirl, debuted at No. 1 three weeks ago and has not stepped back since.

The Hot 100 is compiled using a methodology that blends sales, streams, and radio airplay to show which tunes America is listening to, not just buying, streaming, or hearing on the radio. “The Fate of Ophelia” continues to lead multiple tallies that are important in dictating where a title lands on the Hot 100, including the Streaming Songs chart. Swift commands that roster again, and as “The Fate of Ophelia” stands as the most successful cut on streaming platforms in the U.S., it moves up within her discography and becomes one of her longest-running champions.

What Is Taylor Swift’s Longest-Running No. 1 Hit on the Streaming Chart?

As “The Fate of Ophelia” earns its third stay at the Streaming Songs chart’s summit, the cut breaks out of a tie with several other favorites from her catalog and establishes itself as her second-longest-running No. 1 on the tally. Only one track, “Blank Space,” held on for a lengthier stay. The 1989 single ruled the Streaming Songs chart for seven weeks – twice as long as “The Fate of Ophelia” has thus far – beginning in November 2014.

“The Fate of Ophelia” Beats “Shake It Off” and “Anti-Hero”

Last frame, “The Fate of Ophelia” was on the same level as four other tunes that all topped the Streaming Songs list for just two weeks. That group includes “Shake It Off” – also from 1989 – “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Anti-Hero” and “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault).” Now, all of those cuts are matched as her third-longest-running leaders.

How Many No. 1 Songs Has Taylor Swift Chart?

Throughout her career, Swift has sent 10 different compositions to the penthouse on the Streaming Songs chart. Four of them have only lived in that position for a single turn: “Fortnight,” a collaboration with Post Malone, “Cruel Summer,” “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” and “Cardigan.”

How Many Streaming Songs Chart Hits Does Taylor Swift Have?

Swift claims one of the largest accumulations of hits on the Streaming Songs chart among all artists. The singer-songwriter has pushed 191 releases onto the tally. Of that bunch, 68 have broken into the top 10, and only about one-seventh have run the show.

The Life of a Showgirl Continues to Dominate the Streaming Chart

Three weeks ago, all 12 tracks featured on The Life of a Showgirl debuted on the Streaming Songs chart together at the same time the album ruled every ranking it was eligible for. Swift claimed the highest dozen spaces all at once, with “The Fate of Ophelia” emerging as the top performer.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY AND NO COMMERCIAL USE AT ANY TIME. NO USE ON PUBLICATION COVERS). Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images) Getty Images

Now, three turns later, the superstar fills 70% of all the spots on the Streaming Songs chart inside the top 10. All 12 tunes appear within the top 20, with the lowest, “Honey,” falling to No. 17.

“The Fate of Ophelia” Holds at No. 1 on the Hot 100

“The Fate of Ophelia” holds at No. 1 on both the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts this time around. The track is also a non-mover on the Radio Songs list, where it holds at No. 5, a position it climbed to only a few days ago.

Thanks to its continued success across all three metrics, “The Fate of Ophelia” earns its third stay at No. 1 on the Hot 100, where it could remain for some time to come. The track is not performing quite as well worldwide, as Swift’s latest dips from No. 1 to the runner-up spot on both of Billboard’s global rosters, making way for “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters to return to the top spot.