TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Stock: Slight Dip as $900M Convertible Notes Offering Upsized and Priced

TLDR

TeraWulf raises $900M via convertible notes for Texas data center.

Stock dips 0.14% after TeraWulf unveils massive funding strategy.

New notes aim to boost TeraWulf’s low-carbon digital operations.

$1B funding fuels Abernathy site and future infrastructure growth.

Convertible notes offer long-term flexibility with zero interest.

TeraWulf Inc. stock dipped marginally to $14.48, showing a 0.14% decrease during early trading hours.

TeraWulf Inc., WULF



The price drop followed the company’s announcement of its $900 million convertible notes offering. The market reacted quickly, but the impact remained minimal.

The digital infrastructure firm confirmed the pricing and upsize of its 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2032. The notes will be offered privately under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933. TeraWulf targets qualified institutional buyers for the entire transaction.

The offering includes a 37.5% premium on the conversion price, pushing the initial conversion rate to 50.1567 shares per $1,000 note. The company also gave underwriters a 13-day option to purchase up to $125 million more in notes. This move could increase the gross proceeds to nearly $1 billion.

Capital to Fund Abernathy Data Center and Broader Operations

TeraWulf expects to receive approximately $877.6 million in net proceeds from the initial sale. If underwriters exercise their option in full, the company could net around $999.7 million. These funds will support its planned data center campus in Abernathy, Texas.

Besides construction, TeraWulf will use remaining funds for broader operational and corporate needs. This dual approach ensures immediate infrastructure development and future flexibility. Executives aim to strengthen the company’s vertically integrated digital infrastructure platform.

The offering’s closing date is scheduled for October 31, 2025, pending customary conditions. This date aligns with the company’s strategic capital timeline. TeraWulf continues to position itself in low-carbon digital operations.

Convertible Notes Structured for Long-Term Flexibility

The notes carry no regular interest and will not increase in principal over time. They mature on May 1, 2032, unless converted, redeemed, or repurchased earlier. Special interest applies only if TeraWulf fails to meet its reporting obligations.

Before February 1, 2032, conversion rights apply under specific conditions and limited periods. After that, holders can convert anytime until two days before maturity. The company may fulfill conversions using cash, stock, or a combination.

Redemption is restricted until May 6, 2029, after which it is conditional on a 130% stock price threshold. If met, TeraWulf may redeem all or part of the notes. Redemption includes full principal and any accrued special interest.

Regulatory Status and Investor Rights

The notes and any resulting shares have not been registered under the Securities Act or state securities laws. They are not available to the general public and will only reach qualified buyers under Rule 144A. This private placement ensures controlled distribution.

Holders may require TeraWulf to repurchase their notes in case of a fundamental change. The repurchase price will equal 100% of the note’s principal plus special interest. This provision offers a financial exit in extraordinary situations.

TeraWulf remains committed to expanding its infrastructure using strategic financial tools. The company’s approach blends capital discipline with growth ambition. This marks a notable step in its long-term development plan.

