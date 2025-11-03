BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Tesla signed a $2.11 billion deal with Samsung SDI to supply Energy Storage System batteries over three years, as reported by Korea Economic Daily The batteries will be used for Tesla’s ESS products like Megapack and Powerwall, not for electric vehicles Samsung SDI stated nothing has been decided yet, while Tesla has not commented [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: $2 Billion Samsung Battery Deal Powers Energy Storage Expansion appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Tesla signed a $2.11 billion deal with Samsung SDI to supply Energy Storage System batteries over three years, as reported by Korea Economic Daily The batteries will be used for Tesla’s ESS products like Megapack and Powerwall, not for electric vehicles Samsung SDI stated nothing has been decided yet, while Tesla has not commented [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: $2 Billion Samsung Battery Deal Powers Energy Storage Expansion appeared first on Blockonomi.

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: $2 Billion Samsung Battery Deal Powers Energy Storage Expansion

Oleh: Blockonomi
2025/11/03 21:21
Battery
BATTERY$0.0004163-3.36%
Wink
LIKE$0.004968+3.13%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007562-2.36%

TLDR

  • Tesla signed a $2.11 billion deal with Samsung SDI to supply Energy Storage System batteries over three years, as reported by Korea Economic Daily
  • The batteries will be used for Tesla’s ESS products like Megapack and Powerwall, not for electric vehicles
  • Samsung SDI stated nothing has been decided yet, while Tesla has not commented on the report
  • The deal would give Tesla a second major battery supplier outside of Chinese manufacturers
  • Tesla’s energy division has seen record deployments, with Megapack installations growing faster than EV deliveries

Tesla has reportedly locked in a $2.11 billion battery supply agreement with South Korea’s Samsung SDI. The deal, spanning three years, focuses exclusively on Energy Storage System batteries.

The Korea Economic Daily broke the news Monday morning. They cited an unnamed source from the battery industry.

The batteries won’t power Tesla’s cars. They’re destined for products like Megapack and Powerwall units instead.


TSLA Stock Card
Tesla, Inc., TSLA

Samsung SDI pushed back on the report. The company said nothing has been finalized yet.

Tesla hasn’t responded to requests for comment. That’s pretty standard for the company these days.

The deal would make Samsung SDI Tesla’s second major battery supplier outside China. Right now, CATL handles most of Tesla’s battery needs.

Tesla’s Energy Storage Push

Tesla’s energy division has been crushing it lately. The company’s quarterly reports show record deployments in the past year.

Here’s the kicker: Megapack installations are growing faster than EV deliveries. CEO Elon Musk has even said Tesla Energy could eventually surpass the car business.

The company already runs large-scale battery systems in Australia, the UK, and across the United States. These aren’t small projects either.

Tesla makes three main energy products. Powerwall handles home storage for regular folks.

Powerpack serves commercial customers. Megapack tackles utility-scale grid storage for governments and power companies.

The Samsung deal would help Tesla ramp up production at two facilities. One Megafactory operates in California, another just opened in Shanghai.

Why Energy Storage Matters Now

Renewable energy has a storage problem. Solar panels don’t work at night, and wind turbines need actual wind to spin.

Battery storage fixes that gap. The International Energy Agency says the world needs 50 times more grid battery capacity by 2040 to hit net-zero emissions.

That’s where Tesla sees opportunity. The company already dominates electric vehicles, now it wants the same position in energy storage.

Several countries have signed long-term contracts with Tesla. Australia, Japan, Ireland, and California are all building Tesla battery farms.

Samsung SDI brings serious credentials to the table. They make high-density lithium-ion cells with strong safety ratings.

The company already supplies batteries to BMW, Stellantis, and Rivian. Adding Tesla to that roster is a big win.

Samsung SDI is also working on next-generation solid-state batteries. Those could eventually replace current lithium-ion technology.

For investors, this deal means two things. Tesla gets supply chain stability with a second major supplier.

Samsung SDI gains steady revenue from one of the world’s biggest energy companies. Both stocks moved higher on the news.

The agreement positions Tesla to scale up energy storage deployments. Global demand for grid-scale batteries keeps climbing as countries shift toward renewable power.

Samsung SDI will begin supplying batteries from 2024 onward according to the Korea Economic Daily report. The company says discussions are ongoing but no final contract has been signed.

The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: $2 Billion Samsung Battery Deal Powers Energy Storage Expansion appeared first on Blockonomi.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Explore October 2025’s best crypto picks: Bitcoin, Cronos, and the BullZilla presale drawing investor attention.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 02:22
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08132+14.02%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007101-3.11%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03376+9.53%
SIX
SIX$0.01666+2.20%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Crypto.com Fights Back Against Secret Data Breach Claims

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,035.48
$105,035.48$105,035.48

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,522.13
$3,522.13$3,522.13

+0.07%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5438
$2.5438$2.5438

+0.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.49
$166.49$166.49

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17973
$0.17973$0.17973

+0.27%