Tesla (TSLA) Stock Drops on Shareholder Vote Uncertainty and Market Weakness

TLDR

Tesla stock dropped 0.6% to $458.70 in premarket trading on Thursday as broader market futures declined

California pension fund Calpers announced opposition to Elon Musk’s $1 trillion pay package ahead of the November 6 shareholder vote

Tesla is recalling 6,197 model year 2024 Cybertrucks for a light bar issue, but recalls rarely impact stock prices

Big tech earnings created mixed sentiment with Meta and Microsoft down while Alphabet jumped 7.4%

Tesla stock remains up 14% year-to-date and 79% over the past 12 months despite Thursday’s dip

Tesla stock slipped in early Thursday trading, but the culprit wasn’t the latest Cybertruck recall making headlines. Instead, broader market weakness and fresh controversy over CEO Elon Musk’s compensation plan weighed on shares.





Tesla, Inc., TSLA



The electric vehicle maker’s stock fell 0.6% to $458.70 in premarket trading. This came as S&P 500 futures dropped 0.1% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined 0.3%. The move reflects general market softness rather than company-specific problems.

California pension fund Calpers threw a wrench into the works by announcing opposition to Musk’s $1 trillion pay package. Shareholders will vote on the package at Tesla’s annual meeting on November 6. Most Wall Street analysts still expect the compensation plan to pass, but the opposition creates uncertainty.

If the pay package fails, it could irritate Musk and create questions about his future commitment to Tesla. The uncertainty alone is enough to make some investors nervous, even if passage remains likely.

Big Tech Earnings Cast a Shadow

Tesla’s decline came alongside weakness in other major technology stocks. Meta Platforms dropped 8.3% in premarket trading after its earnings report. Microsoft fell 2.7% following its results.

However, Alphabet bucked the trend with a 7.4% jump after impressing investors. The mixed earnings results from big tech companies created an uncertain environment for all technology stocks.

Many investors view Tesla as an AI play alongside traditional tech giants. The company’s future profit expectations hinge partly on AI-trained robotaxis and humanoid robots. When the broader tech sector wobbles, Tesla often moves with it.

Cybertruck Recall Not a Factor

Tesla is recalling 6,197 model year 2024 Cybertrucks to fix a light bar issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted the recall notice. But this type of recall rarely moves automotive stocks.

The light bar problem represents a minor, low-cost fix. Recalls only tend to damage stock prices when repair costs are enormous or safety risks are severe. Six thousand light bars don’t meet either threshold.

Tesla has recalled roughly 750,000 vehicles year-to-date in 2025. The top dozen automakers combined have recalled about 26 million cars during the same period. Recalls are simply part of doing business in the automotive industry.

Stock Performance Remains Strong

Despite Thursday’s dip, Tesla maintains impressive gains over longer timeframes. The stock is up about 14% year-to-date in 2025. Over the past 12 months, shares have climbed roughly 79%.

The bull case for Tesla continues to focus on software, autonomous driving technology, and robotics as future revenue streams. These high-margin businesses could eventually dwarf the company’s automotive operations in profitability.

TipRanks reports that analysts have assigned Tesla a Hold consensus rating. The breakdown includes 14 Buy ratings, 11 Hold ratings, and 10 Sell ratings from the past three months. The average 12-month price target sits at $382.54, which implies a potential 17.1% decline from current levels.

The November 6 shareholder vote on Musk’s pay package will be the next major catalyst. How investors handicap AI potential versus Tesla’s premium valuation will drive near-term trading alongside broader market conditions.

