Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Musk Teases Flying Car on Joe Rogan Podcast

Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped hints about a flying car prototype during his Friday appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. The discussion came up when Rogan asked about the status of Tesla’s second-generation Roadster.
The new Roadster was first unveiled in 2017 with a planned 2020 production start. That timeline has slipped repeatedly since then.
When pressed about the Roadster’s delays, Musk shifted the conversation toward something more ambitious. He brought up venture capitalist Peter Thiel’s observation about the future lacking flying cars.
Musk stopped short of providing specific technical details about the vehicle. He wouldn’t confirm whether it features retractable wings or vertical takeoff and landing capabilities.
The Tesla CEO characterized the prototype as containing “crazy, crazy technology.” He went as far as saying it would surpass anything seen in James Bond films.
The original Roadster ran from 2008 to 2012 before Tesla focused on other models. The company shifted resources to mass-market vehicles like the Model 3 and Model Y.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently tweeted about difficulties getting a refund on his $50,000 Roadster deposit from 2018. This highlighted ongoing frustration among early reservation holders.
Musk has discussed flying car concepts since at least 2014. His track record on timelines remains mixed across his companies.
The SpaceX Falcon Heavy launched five years later than originally predicted. The Roadster has now missed multiple production deadlines.
Rogan’s podcast appearance provided no concrete timeline beyond “before the end of the year” for the prototype unveil. The interview offered more questions than answers about the project’s actual status.
Musk’s comments suggest Tesla views this as separate from traditional automotive development. The flying car prototype represents a departure from the company’s current vehicle lineup.
