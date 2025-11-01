BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Tether Profit Soars to $10B in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, has released its Q3 2025 financial report, prepared by auditors from BDO. The company revealed that its net profit since the start of the year has reached $10 billion, underscoring the strong momentum behind the world’s largest stablecoin. The report also shows that USDT’s market capitalization exceeded $174 billion, with overcapitalization of roughly $6.8 billion. Tether issued 17 billion USDT in Q3, which it described as one of its strongest quarters ever. Tether USDT Market Cap. Source: CoinGlass Treasury Bonds and Bitcoin Strengthen Tether’s Backing USDT’s primary reserve asset remains U.S. Treasury bonds. In the third quarter, the company’s holdings in these securities rose to $135 billion, making Tether the 17th-largest holder of U.S. Treasuries — ahead of South Korea, according to the report. In addition, 13% of Tether’s reserves consist of gold and Bitcoin, valued at $12.9 billion and $9.9 billion, respectively. Fiat denominated Tether tokens Reserves report. Source: tether.io Tether also holds around $30 billion in corporate assets outside its stablecoin reserves, including investments in technology and artificial intelligence (AI). New Ventures and Legal Resolutions The report highlighted several strategic developments: the resolution of a lawsuit with Celsius, an application for an investment fund license in El Salvador, and the launch of a share buyback initiative for existing investors. “These Q3 2025 results reflect Tether’s continued confidence and strength, even in a challenging global macroeconomic environment, reinforcing Tether’s brand as a ‘stable company,’” said Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino. Ardoino previously stated that Tether aims to earn up to $15 billion by the end of 2025, maintaining its lead in the growing stablecoin market. Source: https://coinpaper.com/12042/tether-surpasses-south-korea-in-us-bonds-and-eyes-15-billion-goal-profitThe post Tether Profit Soars to $10B in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, has released its Q3 2025 financial report, prepared by auditors from BDO. The company revealed that its net profit since the start of the year has reached $10 billion, underscoring the strong momentum behind the world’s largest stablecoin. The report also shows that USDT’s market capitalization exceeded $174 billion, with overcapitalization of roughly $6.8 billion. Tether issued 17 billion USDT in Q3, which it described as one of its strongest quarters ever. Tether USDT Market Cap. Source: CoinGlass Treasury Bonds and Bitcoin Strengthen Tether’s Backing USDT’s primary reserve asset remains U.S. Treasury bonds. In the third quarter, the company’s holdings in these securities rose to $135 billion, making Tether the 17th-largest holder of U.S. Treasuries — ahead of South Korea, according to the report. In addition, 13% of Tether’s reserves consist of gold and Bitcoin, valued at $12.9 billion and $9.9 billion, respectively. Fiat denominated Tether tokens Reserves report. Source: tether.io Tether also holds around $30 billion in corporate assets outside its stablecoin reserves, including investments in technology and artificial intelligence (AI). New Ventures and Legal Resolutions The report highlighted several strategic developments: the resolution of a lawsuit with Celsius, an application for an investment fund license in El Salvador, and the launch of a share buyback initiative for existing investors. “These Q3 2025 results reflect Tether’s continued confidence and strength, even in a challenging global macroeconomic environment, reinforcing Tether’s brand as a ‘stable company,’” said Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino. Ardoino previously stated that Tether aims to earn up to $15 billion by the end of 2025, maintaining its lead in the growing stablecoin market. Source: https://coinpaper.com/12042/tether-surpasses-south-korea-in-us-bonds-and-eyes-15-billion-goal-profit

Tether Profit Soars to $10B in 2025

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 20:55
LayerNet
NET$0.0000033-5.71%
Everscale
EVER$0.01004+0.40%
Capverse
CAP$0.11272-0.95%
Union
U$0.006057-2.02%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02144-5.21%

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, has released its Q3 2025 financial report, prepared by auditors from BDO. The company revealed that its net profit since the start of the year has reached $10 billion, underscoring the strong momentum behind the world’s largest stablecoin.

The report also shows that USDT’s market capitalization exceeded $174 billion, with overcapitalization of roughly $6.8 billion. Tether issued 17 billion USDT in Q3, which it described as one of its strongest quarters ever.

Tether USDT Market Cap. Source: CoinGlass

Treasury Bonds and Bitcoin Strengthen Tether’s Backing

USDT’s primary reserve asset remains U.S. Treasury bonds. In the third quarter, the company’s holdings in these securities rose to $135 billion, making Tether the 17th-largest holder of U.S. Treasuries — ahead of South Korea, according to the report.

In addition, 13% of Tether’s reserves consist of gold and Bitcoin, valued at $12.9 billion and $9.9 billion, respectively.

Fiat denominated Tether tokens Reserves report. Source: tether.io

Tether also holds around $30 billion in corporate assets outside its stablecoin reserves, including investments in technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

New Ventures and Legal Resolutions

The report highlighted several strategic developments: the resolution of a lawsuit with Celsius, an application for an investment fund license in El Salvador, and the launch of a share buyback initiative for existing investors.

“These Q3 2025 results reflect Tether’s continued confidence and strength, even in a challenging global macroeconomic environment, reinforcing Tether’s brand as a ‘stable company,’” said Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino.

Ardoino previously stated that Tether aims to earn up to $15 billion by the end of 2025, maintaining its lead in the growing stablecoin market.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/12042/tether-surpasses-south-korea-in-us-bonds-and-eyes-15-billion-goal-profit

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Explore October 2025’s best crypto picks: Bitcoin, Cronos, and the BullZilla presale drawing investor attention.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 02:22
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08132+14.02%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007101-3.11%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03376+9.53%
SIX
SIX$0.01666+2.20%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Crypto.com Fights Back Against Secret Data Breach Claims

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,035.48
$105,035.48$105,035.48

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,522.13
$3,522.13$3,522.13

+0.07%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5438
$2.5438$2.5438

+0.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.49
$166.49$166.49

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17973
$0.17973$0.17973

+0.27%