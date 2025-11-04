BursaDEX+
PANews reported on November 4th, citing DL News, that Apriori, a trading infrastructure startup backed by YZi Labs, is facing scrutiny due to on-chain records indicating suspicious activity in its recent token airdrop. Approximately 80% of the APR airdrop tokens on the BNB chain were claimed by a single cluster of over 5,800 wallets. This behavior exhibits all the characteristics of an industrial-grade Sybil attack, where attackers deploy multiple wallets to repeatedly claim airdrops. The timing of the activity is also highly suspicious, as the wallet cluster was set up before the airdrop and its eligibility requirements were made public. Apriori and its founder, Ray Song, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The aPriori airdrop appears to have been hit by a Sybil attack; a single cluster claimed approximately 80% of the airdropped tokens on the BNB chain.

Oleh: PANews
2025/11/04 17:42
PANews reported on November 4th, citing DL News, that Apriori, a trading infrastructure startup backed by YZi Labs, is facing scrutiny due to on-chain records indicating suspicious activity in its recent token airdrop. Approximately 80% of the APR airdrop tokens on the BNB chain were claimed by a single cluster of over 5,800 wallets. This behavior exhibits all the characteristics of an industrial-grade Sybil attack, where attackers deploy multiple wallets to repeatedly claim airdrops. The timing of the activity is also highly suspicious, as the wallet cluster was set up before the airdrop and its eligibility requirements were made public. Apriori and its founder, Ray Song, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

