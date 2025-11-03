BursaDEX+
Digitap ($TAP) leads 2025's crypto presales with real utility, a live No-KYC Visa card, and growing adoption, outshining BlockchainFX and Pepenode.

The Best Crypto Presale of 2025? Why Digitap ($TAP) is Dominating BlockchainFX and Pepenode

Oleh: Blockchainreporter
2025/11/03 20:55
bull main

Crypto presales are where legends are made. Every cycle, a handful of tokens quietly launch, raising millions before the world even notices. Most disappear. 

But the few that survive often become the next Solana or Chainlink; projects that turn early conviction into enormous returns. The challenge is finding the right presale one. In 2025, one project is particularly interesting: Digitap ($TAP). 

With a working product, real utility, and a No-KYC Visa card already live, Digitap is ticking every box to become the best crypto presale of the year, outshining even the likes of BlockchainFX and Pepenode.

Digitap

Why Digitap Is a Better Crypto Presale Than BlockchainFX and Pepenode

BlockchainFX is trying to reinvent the trading experience by merging crypto, forex, stocks, and commodities into one app. It’s ambitious, a super-platform concept designed to bridge multiple markets. But like many exchange startups, it faces stiff competition, licensing challenges, and liquidity hurdles before it can truly rival established players. 

The tech may sound revolutionary, but without a clear differentiator or live adoption, it remains just another trading app in development.

Pepenode takes a different route and tries to mix meme culture with gamified mining. Users can build virtual rigs, upgrade them, and earn rewards in tokens like PEPE or Fartcoin. It’s creative, it’s viral, but it’s also limited by its niche appeal. 

While its 70% burn rate and staking model add some sustainability, Pepenode still falls into the meme ecosystem that often struggles to maintain long-term value once the initial hype fades.

digitap2

Digitap, on the other hand, is already operating in the real economy. It’s built on solving real problems with real solutions. That’s what separates it from both BlockchainFX’s overextended ambition and Pepenode’s meme-driven play. 

Digitap combines financial technology, crypto accessibility, and day-to-day usability; the perfect mix for mass adoption. That’s why analysts increasingly call it the best crypto presale to buy this year.

Digitap: The World’s First Omni-Bank

Digitap is building something entirely new: a world-first omni-bank. It’s a live, functional app that merges the speed and flexibility of crypto with the reliability of traditional finance. The goal is to cover various payment methods in one place.

Within the app, users can store, send, and swap between fiat and crypto in seconds, all from one secure dashboard. The platform’s No-KYC debit cards connect seamlessly to Apple Pay and Google Pay, letting users spend crypto instantly in stores, online, or while traveling abroad.

Digitap3

This is what makes Digitap especially appealing to freelancers and digital nomads — groups tired of slow bank transfers, hidden fees, and outdated financial systems. With Digitap, managing money across borders becomes effortless. 

Add in staking rewards, VIP tiers, and a buyback-and-burn system that continuously reduces token supply, and it’s clear why the project is becoming viral.

Out of the 2 billion total TAP tokens, 44% is allocated to the presale to ensure wide community access, while 13% is dedicated to marketing and 12% to giveaways.  A further 10% is reserved for CEX and DEX listings to guarantee strong liquidity post-launch. 

The staking pool receives 9% of the supply, while 7% is allocated to the project’s treasury for future strategic expansion. 4% supports continuous development, and only 1% is reserved for the team (locked for five years) which is a proof of a long-term commitment to project stability.

The presale itself is moving fast: over $1.3 million raised and more than 90 million TAP tokens sold. The current price sits at $0.0268, but the next round will increase it to $0.0297, on its way toward the $0.14 listing price. 

That’s more than a 5x jump before launch. Early buyers aren’t waiting, and with each phase selling out quicker than the last, the FOMO is real.

USE THE CODE “SPOOKY50” FOR 50% OFF FIRST-TIME PURCHASES

Digitap banner

Is Digitap the Best Crypto Presale to Invest In Now?

When looking at what defines the best crypto presale, three things matter most: real utility, trust, and growth potential. Digitap has all three. 

It’s audited by Solidproof and Coinsult, backed by a transparent token model (only 1% for the team, locked for five years), and already powering real-world payments through its omni-bank app. Unlike BlockchainFX, which is still building, or Pepenode, which thrives on memes, Digitap is already in motion.

At $0.0268, investors are still early enough to catch the next 10.8% price increase before the upcoming presale round. After that, the gap to the $0.14 listing price starts to close quickly. In a year where most presales are all talk, Digitap is the best crypto to buy now; a project proving that action, not hype, defines the next big winner.

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:

Presale: https://presale.digitap.app

Website: https://Digitap.app   

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app 

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Explore October 2025’s best crypto picks: Bitcoin, Cronos, and the BullZilla presale drawing investor attention.
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
