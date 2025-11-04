BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
EcoYield leads the new crypto presale wave with real utility and clean-energy AI power, offering bonuses and yield potential as traders hunt the next 100x.EcoYield leads the new crypto presale wave with real utility and clean-energy AI power, offering bonuses and yield potential as traders hunt the next 100x.

The Best Crypto To Buy Today For Potential 100x Crypto Gains Before 2026: Ecoyield, BDAG, GHOST

Oleh: Blockchainreporter
2025/11/04 18:37
GAINS
GAINS$0.01698-0.41%
GhostwareOS
GHOST$0.007621-3.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.06921+1.55%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06347-1.87%
podium main16

The best crypto presale could help you recover some of the losses that the recent market dip has imposed on most crypto traders. EcoYield is leading a select group of exciting new projects with potential 100x crypto gains. Ideally, you should onboard them before launching in 2026. But which one has the best potential for high returns? And what is the best crypto to buy today?

This article examines the hype around projects like EcoYield, BlockDAG, and GHOST and whether it’s justified. These projects attract investors through their focus on delivering real utility rather than mere speculation. Read on to discover their mission, potential gains, and user perks.

ecoyield

The State of the Crypto Market Today?

The crypto market has entered a sudden downtrend that affects large- and small-cap coins alike. Consistently high liquidations and investor inactivity have caused a $300 billion drop in market capitalization in the last week alone.

This bleak scenario may keep some new traders at bay. At a closer look, however, you may find that opportunities still arise, albeit from less-expected places. While Bitcoin and other large-cap coins are bleeding heavily, new cryptocurrencies are gaining greater awareness and attracting more investors.

That’s the beauty of the presale season. Numerous tokens pop up at discounted prices, with only their project advertising their potential. These coins have not been listed yet on crypto exchanges. So, they are less susceptible to crypto market volatility or massive market liquidations.

This pristine status enhances the appeal of token presales. And with 2026 just around the corner, investors are flocking to discover the best crypto presale with the highest potential returns.

EcoYield ($EYE) – Is This the Next 100x Crypto?

EcoYield is one of the projects backing their tokens with a solid project that combines on-chain and off-chain activity. Its $EYE token is designed to provide real utility and expose investors to real yield generated on the chain through unique real-world infrastructure.

EcoYield builds high-performance CPU clusters powered by solar panel farms. This structure generates AI compute power, which EcoYield then leases to AI companies. A share of the company’s revenue is then redistributed to investors in stablecoins directly to their crypto wallets. Additionally, EcoYield sells the excess clean energy it produces to provide investors with a new stream of recurring income.

The $EYE token is currently in presale and close to reaching half of its first-round funding goal. Its relatively low price, which should increase with each of the following nine presale rounds, has attracted numerous participants. And EcoYield goes a step further to incentivize participation through additional perks, such as:

  • A 40% bonus on your $EYE purchase.
  • A 65% bonus in Yield Tokens for first round participants.

The Yield Token is a secondary token within the EcoYield ecosystem. Its role is to track each investor’s contribution and proportional share of the revenue. EcoYield is targeting an APY of 20-30%, depending on project IRRs.

ecoyield11EcoYield ticks all the boxes of a high-potential crypto presale.

BlockDAG ($BDAG): A New Layer-1 Network on Presale

BlockDAG is another crypto on presale showcasing an interesting project, especially for the developer community. BlockDAG is a layer-1 blockchain network combining a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) with the proof-of-work (POW) consensus mechanism. This structure increases speed and efficiency, allowing developers to perform cross-chain operations more effectively and with limitless scalability.

The $BDAG token presale is a long-standing event that has attracted significant market attention. However, in recent months, it has registered fewer participants, most likely due to repeated delayed launches.

GhostwareOS ($GHOST): A Privacy-First Coin

GhostwareOS is a Solana-based coin focusing on privacy and community growth. The project aims to make privacy an integral part of blockchain use, not an optional feature. The project aims to achieve the highest standards of decentralization and trustless systems. It allows users to secure the blockchain by staking GHOST tokens. In return, they gain access to rewards and bonuses, depending on their activity.

Ultimately, GhostwareOS seeks to empower users with digital freedom and full control over their data and transactions. 

What Is the Best Crypto Presale Now?

BlockDAG started off as a promising presale before plunging into FUD, reducing its appeal in the presale season. Meanwhile, GHOST is an interesting project with an exciting vision not only for its future but for the betterment of the blockchain landscape altogether.

EcoYield may be the best crypto to buy today. The first round of the $EYE presale is now open, offering substantial bonuses for participants. Moreover, the project’s reliable infrastructure, capable of producing real yield and clean energy, has great appeal for investors seeking non-speculative projects.

Join the $EYE token presale today and get a 40% bonus on your purchase by using the GLOBAL40 code.

Official Links:

EcoYield

X

Telegram

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Explore October 2025’s best crypto picks: Bitcoin, Cronos, and the BullZilla presale drawing investor attention.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 02:22
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08132+14.02%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007101-3.11%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03376+9.53%
SIX
SIX$0.01666+2.20%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Crypto.com Fights Back Against Secret Data Breach Claims

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,082.75
$105,082.75$105,082.75

+0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,523.41
$3,523.41$3,523.41

+0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5472
$2.5472$2.5472

+0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.44
$166.44$166.44

+0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17985
$0.17985$0.17985

+0.34%