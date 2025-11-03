The Good, Bad And Ugly From The Green Bay Packers’ Loss To Carolina

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers fell to the Carolina Panthers, 16-13, Sunday. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The last time the Green Bay Packers lost a game when they were favored by at least 13.5 points was Dec. 2, 2018.

On that day, Arizona — which was a 13.5-point underdog — defeated the Packers, 20-17. Three hours later, Green Bay fired head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Packers entered Sunday as a 13.5-point favorite against Carolina, but suffered a shocking 16-13 loss to the visiting Panthers. Carolina kicker Ryan Fitzgerald drilled a 49-yard field goal on the final play of the game to lift the Panthers to victory.

While coach Matt LaFleur won’t lose his job over this loss, the defeat could prove costly down the road.

The Packers, who began the day as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, fell to 5-2-1 and will fall from their lofty perch.

Here’s the Good, Bad and Ugly from the Packers’ loss.

THE GOOD

CLUTCH DRIVE: Not much went right for Green Bay’s offense all day.

The Packers — who entered the game with just three turnovers all year — had two against the Panthers.

Green Bay put together a 12-play, 71-yard touchdown drive late in the game, though, that gobbled up 4:52. Packers running back Josh Jacobs capped the march with a 1-yard TD run in which he was originally ruled short, but the call was reversed after a review.

Green Bay tight end Luke Musgrave was big on the drive with a 21-yard reception and reserve wideout Malik Heath had an 11-yard catch. Jacobs then finished things off with a score that helped the Packers tie the game, 13-13.

X MARKS THE SPOT: Green Bay safety Xavier McKinney had a terrific stretch of plays on Carolina’s second series.

The Panthers drove to the Packers’ 17, where on first down McKinney had a sack and a forced fumble on Young that Carolina’s Chuba Hubbard recovered.

Then on third-and-six, McKinney intercepted Young in the endzone to kill the Panthers’ drive.

THIS AND THAT: Savion Williams had a 33-yard kickoff return in the second quarter. … Tyron Hopper had a big hit on a Carolina kickoff return. … Romeo Doubs had seven catches for 91 yards.

THE BAD

RUSHING DEFENSE: Green Bay entered the day ranked No. 3 in rushing defense, allowing 78.9 yards per game. But the Packers couldn’t stop running back Rico Dowdle and Carolina’s rushing attack.

Dowdle had 25 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Carolina also finished with 163 rushing yards, more than double what Green Bay was allowing.

WALKING WOUNDED: The Packers entered the game without wideouts Jaden Reed (injured reserve list) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf).

Green Bay then lost tight end Tucker Kraft (knee), wideout Matthew Golden (shoulder) and wideout Cristian Watson (concussion). While Watson did return after a lengthy absence, Kraft and Golden did not.

That left Love to play catch with the likes of tight ends Luke Musgrave and John FitzPatrick, and wideouts Malik Heath and Savion Williams for much of the second half.

SHOOTING THEMSELVES: The Packers drove to the Panthers’ 14 on their second drive, then self-destructed.

Center Elgton Jenkins was flagged for an illegal snap, then Love was sacked by Turk Wharton, who whipped right guard Jordan Morgan. Christian Watson was hit with a false start penalty, then Emanuel Wilson dropped a screen pass.

Kicker Brandon McManus bailed the Packers out, though, by drilling a 49-yard field goal.

PENALTY PROBLEMS: The Packers had six penalties for 39 yards in the first half and finished seven penalties for 42 yards.

ROOKIE WOES: Green Bay rookie wideout Savion Williams lost a fumble on the Packers’ opening drive.

Green Bay drove 55 yards in eight plays and had a first and 10 at Carolina’s 16. Love flipped a pass to Williams in the left flat, and for some reason he ran up the back of fellow wideout Romeo Doubs.

Christian Rozeboom flew in and forced a fumble that Nick Scott recovered.

THIS AND THAT: The Packers were hit with an illegal formation penalty on a kickoff, continuing a season-long stretch of special team penalties. … Left guard Aaron Banks left in the second quarter with a stinger and didn’t return. … Kicker Brandon McManus made his first two field goals, but missed a 43-yarder.

THE UGLY

TUCKER KRAFT INJURY: Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft is in the middle of an All-Pro season. Kraft entered the day with 30 catches for 469 yards and six touchdowns.

So everyone at Lambeau Field held their collective breath when Kraft suffered a right knee injury in the third quarter.

Green Bay guard Sean Rhyan was blocked backwards and into Kraft’s knee, which seemed to buckle. Kraft was down for several minutes, needed help getting off the field and was carted to the locker room.

Kraft turns 25 on Monday, and the best gift he and the Packers could get is some good news about his knee.

DECISIONS, DECISIONS: Jordan Love threw into triple coverage on a deep ball for Christian Watson in the third quarter. Safety Tre’von Moehrig intercepted and returned it 36 yards to the Green Bay 38.

Love got away with two earlier balls into double coverage. On this play, he wasn’t so fortunate.