The HackerNoon Newsletter: System Design in a Nutshell (11/2/2025)

Oleh: Hackernoon
2025/11/03 00:03

How are you, hacker?


🪐 What’s happening in tech today, November 2, 2025?


The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Was Established in 1938, The BBC Television Services Was Started in 1936, New Zealand Adopted a National Standard Time in 1868, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 12-19, 2025 to The Limits of LLM-Generated Unit Tests, let’s dive right in.

System Design in a Nutshell


By @amanila [ 59 Min read ] Know system design fundamentals: UX components, databases, scaling strategies, security compliance. Essential guide for developers system design interviews. Read More.

Why Traditional Testing Breaks Down with AI


By @mend [ 4 Min read ] Traditional testing breaks with AI. Learn how red teaming and AI-powered fuzzing uncover hidden weaknesses in large language models. Read More.

Can Currencies Be Both Stable and Unlimited? I Built One That Says Yes


By @chris127 [ 3 Min read ] Every economist says you cant have stable + unlimited currency. I built one with water price calibration. It could solve UBI, climate funding, and immigration. Read More.

The Limits of LLM-Generated Unit Tests


By @khramov [ 10 Min read ] LLMs can generate unit tests, but do they truly validate code behaviour? This article explores Codex experiments revealing their real limits and pitfalls. Read More.

Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 12-19, 2025


By @aifundingtracker [ 9 Min read ] AI startups raised over $2.4 billion this week across enterprise infrastructure, healthcare innovation, and fintech. Read More.

AWS Outage 2025: What Really Happened on October 20 and What It Teaches Us About the Cloud


By @mayukhsuri [ 3 Min read ] AWS outage on Oct 20, 2025, disrupted major apps worldwide. Learn what caused it, how it spread, and key lessons to build stronger cloud systems. Read More.

Tool Calling for Local AI Agents in C#


By @lcarrere [ 12 Min read ] LM-Kit .NET SDK now supports tool calling for building AI agents in C#. Read More.

The Complete Guide to Mega Productivity With Perplexity Comet (100 Shortcuts + 40 Prompts)


By @sidsaladi [ 19 Min read ] Perplexity’s Comet browser changed how I work—AI-powered, distraction-free, and built for productivity, not ad clicks. Read More.


🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?

It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️


ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME


We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️


Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Explore October 2025's best crypto picks: Bitcoin, Cronos, and the BullZilla presale drawing investor attention.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 02:22
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08132+14.02%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007101-3.11%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03376+9.53%
SIX
SIX$0.01666+2.20%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Crypto.com Fights Back Against Secret Data Breach Claims

