The HackerNoon Newsletter: System Design in a Nutshell (11/2/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, November 2, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Was Established in 1938, The BBC Television Services Was Started in 1936, New Zealand Adopted a National Standard Time in 1868, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 12-19, 2025 to The Limits of LLM-Generated Unit Tests, let’s dive right in. System Design in a Nutshell By @amanila [ 59 Min read ] Know system design fundamentals: UX components, databases, scaling strategies, security compliance. Essential guide for developers system design interviews. Read More. Why Traditional Testing Breaks Down with AI By @mend [ 4 Min read ] Traditional testing breaks with AI. Learn how red teaming and AI-powered fuzzing uncover hidden weaknesses in large language models. Read More. Can Currencies Be Both Stable and Unlimited? I Built One That Says Yes By @chris127 [ 3 Min read ] Every economist says you cant have stable + unlimited currency. I built one with water price calibration. It could solve UBI, climate funding, and immigration. Read More. The Limits of LLM-Generated Unit Tests By @khramov [ 10 Min read ] LLMs can generate unit tests, but do they truly validate code behaviour? This article explores Codex experiments revealing their real limits and pitfalls. Read More. Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 12-19, 2025 By @aifundingtracker [ 9 Min read ] AI startups raised over $2.4 billion this week across enterprise infrastructure, healthcare innovation, and fintech. Read More. AWS Outage 2025: What Really Happened on October 20 and What It Teaches Us About the Cloud By @mayukhsuri [ 3 Min read ] AWS outage on Oct 20, 2025, disrupted major apps worldwide. Learn what caused it, how it spread, and key lessons to build stronger cloud systems. Read More. Tool Calling for Local AI Agents in C# By @lcarrere [ 12 Min read ] LM-Kit .NET SDK now supports tool calling for building AI agents in C#. Read More. The Complete Guide to Mega Productivity With Perplexity Comet (100 Shortcuts + 40 Prompts) By @sidsaladi [ 19 Min read ] Perplexity’s Comet browser changed how I work—AI-powered, distraction-free, and built for productivity, not ad clicks. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️ How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, November 2, 2025? 