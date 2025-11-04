The Robots Are Trading - But Who’s Watching Them?

BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
AI is transforming trading, automating execution, decoding data, and amplifying strategy. But as machines gain autonomy, brokers and traders must balance efficiency with ethics, keeping human judgment at the core.Financial services have long been fertile ground for technological experimentation, but the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has pushed the sector into uncharted territory. Trading, with its blend of high-stakes decisions, unpredictable markets and stringent regulatory oversight, offers the opportunity for complex and far-reaching applications when it comes to AI. The question facing brokers, platform providers and traders alike is no longer whether AI will transform the way markets function, but how far that transformation can realistically go, and where the limits must be drawn.Discover how neo-banks become wealthtech in London at the fmls25At this year’s Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS:25), the panel “Secret Agent: Deploying AI for Traders at Scale” will bring together leading voices shaping the next frontier of AI in financial services. Moderated by Joe Craven, Global Head of Enterprise Solutions at TipRanks, the session will feature David Dyke, Head of engineering,- Wealth, CMC Markets, Guy Hopkins, Founder and CEO, FairXchange, and Ihar Marozau, Chief Architect, Capital.com Together, they’ll explore how AI is redefining the boundaries of trading and investment, from the ethics of automation and the realities of implementation to what human intuition still does best. Expect a frank, forward-looking discussion on tech, trust, and trader behavior in an era where algorithms are the new secret agents of finance.What AI Can (and Cannot) ReplaceAt its best, AI serves as a powerful co-pilot for traders. Machine learning systems excel at processing vast quantities of market data, identifying patterns, and generating signals that could be invisible to human eyes. Platforms such as Capitalise.ai, which lets traders automate strategies using natural language commands, show how AI can take over repetitive execution tasks and strip emotion out of decisions. Similarly, Trade Ideas has popularized its “Holly” AI engine, which scans markets in real time and generates actionable trade suggestions according to various strategies.ChatGPT-4o is a GENIUS stock trader.But 99.9% people are unaware of how to use it.Here's the list of AI Tools for trading in 2025: 👇 pic.twitter.com/nfiT3711rz— Aryan Rakib (@tec_aryan) October 9, 2025As tools like these gain traction, they highlight what machines can do, but also what they cannot. AI can optimize strategies, enforce risk controls, and execute with precision, but it struggles when confronted with sudden shifts or black swan events. Human traders and advisors remain indispensable when narratives change abruptly, during geopolitical shocks, unexpected regulatory interventions, or crises of confidence that can never be fully modelled. Trust, accountability, and the ability to interpret nuance continue to sit firmly with people.How AI Tools Are Being Used TodayAcross the trading landscape, AI is moving from experimental tools to everyday use. Retail traders are increasingly turning to accessible platforms like Tickeron, which provides AI-driven forecasts and price predictions. Social trading services such as ZuluTrade or eToro allow users to follow and replicate algorithmic strategies designed by experienced signal providers in the logical advancement of copy trading. In China, Tiger Brokers has gone a step further by embedding the DeepSeek AI model into its services, offering clients enhanced research and risk analysis capabilities. These are but a few examples of how AI is rapidly changing the nature of the industry.🚨BREAKING: A new Python library for algorithmic trading. Introducing TensorTrade: An open-source Python framework for trading using Reinforcement Learning (AI) pic.twitter.com/d9QWRBj1iT— Quant Science (@quantscience_) October 12, 2025Institutional players are also expanding the frontier. Market simulators such as ABIDES can be used by hedge funds and quant shops to train autonomous agents that test strategies in realistic, high-fidelity environments. The surge in participation in competitions like the WorldQuant International Quant Championship underscores how AI is lowering the barriers to entry for aspiring participants, broadening the talent pool available to institutions.The Challenges Brokers FaceFor brokerages, the promise of AI comes with serious hurdles. Chief among these is compliance. Regulators demand transparency and audit-ready procedures, yet many AI systems operate as black boxes, making it difficult to explain why a particular trade was made. This lack of explainability risks undermining trust among both regulators and clients. Ethical risks, from biased models to the potential for destabilizing feedback loops, must also be addressed at the design stage. Bodies such as FINRA have issued guidelines on how AI systems must be tailored toward transparency. Beyond regulation, there are practical challenges. Models must be retrained to stay relevant as market regimes evolve, requiring continuous investment in data infrastructure and talent. Legacy systems at many brokerages are poorly equipped to integrate modular AI tools, slowing adoption. Even when models work well, persuading clients to trust them is another barrier. Behavioral resistance, whether from retail users wary of losing control, or advisors reluctant to cede authority, remains a persistent drag on adoption.Ethics and the Human BoundaryThis tension between machine intelligence and human judgment brings ethical boundaries into sharp focus. AI can streamline execution and enhance efficiency, but decisions about fairness, market integrity, and client trust must remain human. Clients might expect to know when recommendations are generated by AI, what assumptions underpin them, and where the risks lie. Equally, firms must guard against the risk of over-dependence, ensuring that human expertise does not atrophy as machines take on greater responsibility. The ultimate safeguard is clear human oversight: protocols for intervention, override and accountability when systems go wrong.🤔 What Are AI Ethics? As AI continues to evolve, so do the ethical questions surrounding its use. AI ethics is a framework of principles designed to ensure AI technologies are developed and deployed responsibly.Key pillars of AI ethics include:✔ Fairness ✔ Transparency… pic.twitter.com/UCLFPTeDxj— AITECH (@AITECHio) February 7, 2025The Road AheadLooking forward, the future of AI in trading is likely to be hybrid. Brokers will continue to develop ecosystems in which algorithms provide efficiency, scale, and precision, while humans deliver oversight, trust, and narrative interpretation. Platforms are already hinting at this shift. Nansen recently launched an AI chatbot designed for crypto traders that was built on Anthropic’s Claude. The move represents an early step toward fully autonomous, user-defined portfolio management, though at present it’s billed as an assistant. Zerodha’s CEO has argued that brokers may evolve into infrastructure providers, offering pipes that connect clients to markets while AI tools handle much of the interaction.The likely trajectory points toward the use of configurable, focused AI modules, explainable systems designed to satisfy regulators, and new user interfaces where investors interact with AI advisors through voice, chat or even immersive environments. What will matter most is not raw technological horsepower, but the ability to integrate machine insights with human oversight in a way that builds durable trust.Final ThoughtsAI has already changed the way traders approach markets, from retail platforms that democratize access to chatbots to institutional agents being able to test strategies at scale. But its true role should not be to replace human intelligence, it should be a partner that can augment, accelerate and discipline decision-making. The brokers and platforms that succeed in the coming years will be those that strike the right balance between algorithmic precision and human judgment, embedding ethical boundaries and transparency at every step. In doing so, they will not only shape the future of advice, autonomy and algorithms, but also redefine what it means to trade in an age where the secret agent on your side is artificial intelligence itself. This article was written by Louis Parks at www.financemagnates.com.AI is transforming trading, automating execution, decoding data, and amplifying strategy. But as machines gain autonomy, brokers and traders must balance efficiency with ethics, keeping human judgment at the core.Financial services have long been fertile ground for technological experimentation, but the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has pushed the sector into uncharted territory. Trading, with its blend of high-stakes decisions, unpredictable markets and stringent regulatory oversight, offers the opportunity for complex and far-reaching applications when it comes to AI. The question facing brokers, platform providers and traders alike is no longer whether AI will transform the way markets function, but how far that transformation can realistically go, and where the limits must be drawn.Discover how neo-banks become wealthtech in London at the fmls25At this year’s Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS:25), the panel “Secret Agent: Deploying AI for Traders at Scale” will bring together leading voices shaping the next frontier of AI in financial services. Moderated by Joe Craven, Global Head of Enterprise Solutions at TipRanks, the session will feature David Dyke, Head of engineering,- Wealth, CMC Markets, Guy Hopkins, Founder and CEO, FairXchange, and Ihar Marozau, Chief Architect, Capital.com Together, they’ll explore how AI is redefining the boundaries of trading and investment, from the ethics of automation and the realities of implementation to what human intuition still does best. Expect a frank, forward-looking discussion on tech, trust, and trader behavior in an era where algorithms are the new secret agents of finance.What AI Can (and Cannot) ReplaceAt its best, AI serves as a powerful co-pilot for traders. Machine learning systems excel at processing vast quantities of market data, identifying patterns, and generating signals that could be invisible to human eyes. Platforms such as Capitalise.ai, which lets traders automate strategies using natural language commands, show how AI can take over repetitive execution tasks and strip emotion out of decisions. Similarly, Trade Ideas has popularized its “Holly” AI engine, which scans markets in real time and generates actionable trade suggestions according to various strategies.ChatGPT-4o is a GENIUS stock trader.But 99.9% people are unaware of how to use it.Here's the list of AI Tools for trading in 2025: 👇 pic.twitter.com/nfiT3711rz— Aryan Rakib (@tec_aryan) October 9, 2025As tools like these gain traction, they highlight what machines can do, but also what they cannot. AI can optimize strategies, enforce risk controls, and execute with precision, but it struggles when confronted with sudden shifts or black swan events. Human traders and advisors remain indispensable when narratives change abruptly, during geopolitical shocks, unexpected regulatory interventions, or crises of confidence that can never be fully modelled. Trust, accountability, and the ability to interpret nuance continue to sit firmly with people.How AI Tools Are Being Used TodayAcross the trading landscape, AI is moving from experimental tools to everyday use. Retail traders are increasingly turning to accessible platforms like Tickeron, which provides AI-driven forecasts and price predictions. Social trading services such as ZuluTrade or eToro allow users to follow and replicate algorithmic strategies designed by experienced signal providers in the logical advancement of copy trading. In China, Tiger Brokers has gone a step further by embedding the DeepSeek AI model into its services, offering clients enhanced research and risk analysis capabilities. These are but a few examples of how AI is rapidly changing the nature of the industry.🚨BREAKING: A new Python library for algorithmic trading. Introducing TensorTrade: An open-source Python framework for trading using Reinforcement Learning (AI) pic.twitter.com/d9QWRBj1iT— Quant Science (@quantscience_) October 12, 2025Institutional players are also expanding the frontier. Market simulators such as ABIDES can be used by hedge funds and quant shops to train autonomous agents that test strategies in realistic, high-fidelity environments. The surge in participation in competitions like the WorldQuant International Quant Championship underscores how AI is lowering the barriers to entry for aspiring participants, broadening the talent pool available to institutions.The Challenges Brokers FaceFor brokerages, the promise of AI comes with serious hurdles. Chief among these is compliance. Regulators demand transparency and audit-ready procedures, yet many AI systems operate as black boxes, making it difficult to explain why a particular trade was made. This lack of explainability risks undermining trust among both regulators and clients. Ethical risks, from biased models to the potential for destabilizing feedback loops, must also be addressed at the design stage. Bodies such as FINRA have issued guidelines on how AI systems must be tailored toward transparency. Beyond regulation, there are practical challenges. Models must be retrained to stay relevant as market regimes evolve, requiring continuous investment in data infrastructure and talent. Legacy systems at many brokerages are poorly equipped to integrate modular AI tools, slowing adoption. Even when models work well, persuading clients to trust them is another barrier. Behavioral resistance, whether from retail users wary of losing control, or advisors reluctant to cede authority, remains a persistent drag on adoption.Ethics and the Human BoundaryThis tension between machine intelligence and human judgment brings ethical boundaries into sharp focus. AI can streamline execution and enhance efficiency, but decisions about fairness, market integrity, and client trust must remain human. Clients might expect to know when recommendations are generated by AI, what assumptions underpin them, and where the risks lie. Equally, firms must guard against the risk of over-dependence, ensuring that human expertise does not atrophy as machines take on greater responsibility. The ultimate safeguard is clear human oversight: protocols for intervention, override and accountability when systems go wrong.🤔 What Are AI Ethics? As AI continues to evolve, so do the ethical questions surrounding its use. AI ethics is a framework of principles designed to ensure AI technologies are developed and deployed responsibly.Key pillars of AI ethics include:✔ Fairness ✔ Transparency… pic.twitter.com/UCLFPTeDxj— AITECH (@AITECHio) February 7, 2025The Road AheadLooking forward, the future of AI in trading is likely to be hybrid. Brokers will continue to develop ecosystems in which algorithms provide efficiency, scale, and precision, while humans deliver oversight, trust, and narrative interpretation. Platforms are already hinting at this shift. Nansen recently launched an AI chatbot designed for crypto traders that was built on Anthropic’s Claude. The move represents an early step toward fully autonomous, user-defined portfolio management, though at present it’s billed as an assistant. Zerodha’s CEO has argued that brokers may evolve into infrastructure providers, offering pipes that connect clients to markets while AI tools handle much of the interaction.The likely trajectory points toward the use of configurable, focused AI modules, explainable systems designed to satisfy regulators, and new user interfaces where investors interact with AI advisors through voice, chat or even immersive environments. What will matter most is not raw technological horsepower, but the ability to integrate machine insights with human oversight in a way that builds durable trust.Final ThoughtsAI has already changed the way traders approach markets, from retail platforms that democratize access to chatbots to institutional agents being able to test strategies at scale. But its true role should not be to replace human intelligence, it should be a partner that can augment, accelerate and discipline decision-making. The brokers and platforms that succeed in the coming years will be those that strike the right balance between algorithmic precision and human judgment, embedding ethical boundaries and transparency at every step. In doing so, they will not only shape the future of advice, autonomy and algorithms, but also redefine what it means to trade in an age where the secret agent on your side is artificial intelligence itself. This article was written by Louis Parks at www.financemagnates.com.

The Robots Are Trading - But Who’s Watching Them?

Oleh: Financemagnates
2025/11/04 18:15
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06348-1.50%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.005647+11.91%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2155+0.04%
BLEND
BLEND$0.0003662+85.23%
Farcana
FAR$0.00055-1.07%

AI is transforming trading, automating execution, decoding data, and amplifying strategy. But as machines gain autonomy, brokers and traders must balance efficiency with ethics, keeping human judgment at the core.

Financial services have long been fertile ground for technological experimentation, but the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI Artificial Intelligence (AI) Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a term coined by in 1956, which defines the automation of robotics to the actual process of robotics.The evolution of technology has since led to the gradual adoption of AI in several aspects of our lives. One of the most pertinent is its impact in the financial services industry, which provides a wide range of possibilities moving forward.Ways AI Can Transform FinanceAI has the potential to transform the financial services industry forever. This can take shape in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a term coined by in 1956, which defines the automation of robotics to the actual process of robotics.The evolution of technology has since led to the gradual adoption of AI in several aspects of our lives. One of the most pertinent is its impact in the financial services industry, which provides a wide range of possibilities moving forward.Ways AI Can Transform FinanceAI has the potential to transform the financial services industry forever. This can take shape in Read this Term) has pushed the sector into uncharted territory. Trading, with its blend of high-stakes decisions, unpredictable markets and stringent regulatory oversight, offers the opportunity for complex and far-reaching applications when it comes to AI.

The question facing brokers, platform providers and traders alike is no longer whether AI will transform the way markets function, but how far that transformation can realistically go, and where the limits must be drawn.

Discover how neo-banks become wealthtech in London at the fmls25

At this year’s Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS:25), the panel “Secret Agent: Deploying AI for Traders at Scale” will bring together leading voices shaping the next frontier of AI in financial services. Moderated by Joe Craven, Global Head of Enterprise Solutions at TipRanks, the session will feature David Dyke, Head of engineering,- Wealth, CMC Markets, Guy Hopkins, Founder and CEO, FairXchange, and Ihar Marozau, Chief Architect, Capital.com

Together, they’ll explore how AI is redefining the boundaries of trading and investment, from the ethics of automation and the realities of implementation to what human intuition still does best. Expect a frank, forward-looking discussion on tech, trust, and trader behavior in an era where algorithms are the new secret agents of finance.

What AI Can (and Cannot) Replace

At its best, AI serves as a powerful co-pilot for traders. Machine learning systems excel at processing vast quantities of market data, identifying patterns, and generating signals that could be invisible to human eyes.

Platforms such as Capitalise.ai, which lets traders automate strategies using natural language commands, show how AI can take over repetitive execution tasks and strip emotion out of decisions. Similarly, Trade Ideas has popularized its “Holly” AI engine, which scans markets in real time and generates actionable trade suggestions according to various strategies.

As tools like these gain traction, they highlight what machines can do, but also what they cannot. AI can optimize strategies, enforce risk controls, and execute with precision, but it struggles when confronted with sudden shifts or black swan events.

Human traders and advisors remain indispensable when narratives change abruptly, during geopolitical shocks, unexpected regulatory interventions, or crises of confidence that can never be fully modelled. Trust, accountability, and the ability to interpret nuance continue to sit firmly with people.

  • Nvidia and AMD Buy Back China Access — at 15% a Pop
  • The Rise of AI and Smart Technology in Property Management
  • Disrupting a $206B Industry: Can AI Turn Regulatory Challenges into Competitive Advantage?

How AI Tools Are Being Used Today

Across the trading landscape, AI is moving from experimental tools to everyday use. Retail traders are increasingly turning to accessible platforms like Tickeron, which provides AI-driven forecasts and price predictions.

Social trading services such as ZuluTrade or eToro allow users to follow and replicate algorithmic strategies designed by experienced signal providers in the logical advancement of copy trading.

In China, Tiger Brokers has gone a step further by embedding the DeepSeek AI model into its services, offering clients enhanced research and risk analysis capabilities. These are but a few examples of how AI is rapidly changing the nature of the industry.

Institutional players are also expanding the frontier. Market simulators such as ABIDES can be used by hedge funds and quant shops to train autonomous agents that test strategies in realistic, high-fidelity environments. The surge in participation in competitions like the WorldQuant International Quant Championship underscores how AI is lowering the barriers to entry for aspiring participants, broadening the talent pool available to institutions.

The Challenges Brokers Face

For brokerages, the promise of AI comes with serious hurdles. Chief among these is compliance Compliance In finance, banking, investing, and insurance compliance refers to following the rules or orders set down by the government regulatory authority, either as providing a service or processing a transaction. Compliance concerning finance would also be a state of being following established guidelines or specifications. This designation can also encompass efforts to ensure that organizations are abiding by both industry regulations and government legislation. Understanding ComplianceCompliance is a In finance, banking, investing, and insurance compliance refers to following the rules or orders set down by the government regulatory authority, either as providing a service or processing a transaction. Compliance concerning finance would also be a state of being following established guidelines or specifications. This designation can also encompass efforts to ensure that organizations are abiding by both industry regulations and government legislation. Understanding ComplianceCompliance is a Read this Term. Regulators demand transparency and audit-ready procedures, yet many AI systems operate as black boxes, making it difficult to explain why a particular trade was made.

This lack of explainability risks undermining trust among both regulators and clients. Ethical risks, from biased models to the potential for destabilizing feedback loops, must also be addressed at the design stage. Bodies such as FINRA have issued guidelines on how AI systems must be tailored toward transparency.

Beyond regulation, there are practical challenges. Models must be retrained to stay relevant as market regimes evolve, requiring continuous investment in data infrastructure and talent. Legacy systems at many brokerages are poorly equipped to integrate modular AI tools, slowing adoption.

Even when models work well, persuading clients to trust them is another barrier. Behavioral resistance, whether from retail users wary of losing control, or advisors reluctant to cede authority, remains a persistent drag on adoption.

Ethics and the Human Boundary

This tension between machine intelligence and human judgment brings ethical boundaries into sharp focus. AI can streamline execution and enhance efficiency, but decisions about fairness, market integrity, and client trust must remain human. Clients might expect to know when recommendations are generated by AI, what assumptions underpin them, and where the risks lie.

Equally, firms must guard against the risk of over-dependence, ensuring that human expertise does not atrophy as machines take on greater responsibility. The ultimate safeguard is clear human oversight: protocols for intervention, override and accountability when systems go wrong.

The Road Ahead

Looking forward, the future of AI in trading is likely to be hybrid. Brokers will continue to develop ecosystems in which algorithms provide efficiency, scale, and precision, while humans deliver oversight, trust, and narrative interpretation. Platforms are already hinting at this shift. Nansen recently launched an AI chatbot designed for crypto traders that was built on Anthropic’s Claude.

The move represents an early step toward fully autonomous, user-defined portfolio management, though at present it’s billed as an assistant. Zerodha’s CEO has argued that brokers may evolve into infrastructure providers, offering pipes that connect clients to markets while AI tools handle much of the interaction.

The likely trajectory points toward the use of configurable, focused AI modules, explainable systems designed to satisfy regulators, and new user interfaces where investors interact with AI advisors through voice, chat or even immersive environments. What will matter most is not raw technological horsepower, but the ability to integrate machine insights with human oversight in a way that builds durable trust.

Final Thoughts

AI has already changed the way traders approach markets, from retail platforms that democratize access to chatbots to institutional agents being able to test strategies at scale. But its true role should not be to replace human intelligence, it should be a partner that can augment, accelerate and discipline decision-making.

The brokers and platforms that succeed in the coming years will be those that strike the right balance between algorithmic precision and human judgment, embedding ethical boundaries and transparency at every step. In doing so, they will not only shape the future of advice, autonomy and algorithms, but also redefine what it means to trade in an age where the secret agent on your side is artificial intelligence itself.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Explore October 2025’s best crypto picks: Bitcoin, Cronos, and the BullZilla presale drawing investor attention.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 02:22
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08132+14.02%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007101-3.11%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03376+9.53%
SIX
SIX$0.01666+2.20%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Crypto.com Fights Back Against Secret Data Breach Claims

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,095.16
$105,095.16$105,095.16

+0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,527.68
$3,527.68$3,527.68

+0.23%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5459
$2.5459$2.5459

+0.66%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.43
$166.43$166.43

+0.08%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17997
$0.17997$0.17997

+0.41%