The U.S. Department of Energy and AMD Agree to $1 Billion Supercomputer Partnership

The United States Department of Energy and Advanced Micro Devices have agreed to a $1 billion partnership, reports Reuters.
The first of the two supercomputers, called Lux, is expected to be ready in half a year. Meanwhile, the second computer, called Discovery, will be ready in 2029. Both computers will use AMD AI chips, with the Lux using the MI355X series and the Discovery using the MI430 series.
The purpose of the supercomputers is to help with fusion energy, cancer treatments, and more.
Energy Secretary Wright told Reuters, “We’re going to get just massively faster progress using the computation from these AI systems that I believe will have practical pathways to harness fusion energy in the next two or three years.”
He also stated, “My hope is in the next five or eight years, we will turn most cancers, many of which today are ultimate death sentences, into manageable conditions.”
