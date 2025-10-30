BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The term Internet of things (IoT) refers to internet network of everyday devices working on data that is collected and shared by using the internet.The term Internet of things (IoT) refers to internet network of everyday devices working on data that is collected and shared by using the internet.

The Use of Blockchain Technology for Internet of Things (IoT)

Oleh: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/30 21:30
blockchain3553516 main

Introduction

An intricate network of interconnected systems surrounds us in today’s world of digital landscape. Technology is thriving day in and day out. From children’s toys to complete organizations, things are increasingly becoming automated. The internet controls all the automation. With enormous progress also comes a few concerns about the usability and security, privacy and transparency. Blockchain technology, emerged during the last decade of the 20th century, has redefined the way digital systems store, share, and verify information.

What Do We Mean by Internet of Things (IoT)?

Internet of things (IoT) refers to internet network of everyday devices working on data that is collected and shared by using the internet. Imagine a situation where your refrigerator orders grocery from nearby stores, a smart thermostat that adjusts your household temperature based on your habits or routine, a smart door lock that you can control remotely. These are a few real-life examples of IoT. These devices have sensors that gather data and then share with remote but centralized servers.

Advantages of Centralized IoT Devices

The centralization is a pro as well as a con. It provides you freedom that you need not control or operate it. It is managed by the company who also send regular updates to optimize the services. The parent company can improve the delivery of services by analyzing the collective data. The customer care help you troubleshoot any issue that arise from time to time. Big companies provide excellent scalability where you can synchronize the operability of different devices of the same company.

Disadvantages

Single point of failure is one of the worst things that may occur with you IoT devices. A malfunctioning server or a bug in the system can lock you out of your devices. Hacking of one device in a network of centrally controlled system can pay the way to exploit other devices as well. Your data in the hands of a company is always a risk. The company may misuse it or sell it to other companies. You do not need to worry about managing the devices, but you also have no freedom to add or modify functionalities. The most you can do in this regard is to request or suggest the company about your desired innovation.
Blockchain and IoT.

Since centralized IoT devices carry an underside that their shared data can be misused, need for decentralization is felt all the more. When the control of IoT devices is shifted to publicly distributed legers or blockchains, every minute information is recorded in the form of data blocks. These ledgers work on consensus mechanisms whereby the authority to modify, add or remove new blocks rests with smart contracts. Nobody can tamper with the data, but anyone can view it.

Supply Chain

Going back to the example of refrigerators ordering the groceries, end users sometimes face problems regarding the quality or freshness of the things delivered. Occasionally, expiry dates are tampered with. Food packages are opened on the way but claimed to have been delivered as sealed.

The use of blockchain technology improves the supply chain. When a farmer picks fruit, they make an entry that adds a block on the distributed ledger. Similarly, every step is recorded and time stamped so that the customers can easily verify any step. Now, if the sensor in the refrigerator is also decentralized and shifted to the blockchain, the whole process is completely revamped to the interest of everyone involved in the chain.

Device Identity and Secure Authentication

Centrally controlled IoT devices can be accessed as a result of theft of credentials by anyone. Moreover, the main server itself can be compromised. In such a situation, bad actors can enter the system of devices and misuse them. Many IoT breaches stem from weak or reused credentials.

Decentralization benefits the network because on the distributed ledger, nothing can be faked. It is just like an attendance register of a classroom, the copy of which is distributed among all the students and management staff. Even if a person tries to alter the record, others can see the tampering and reject it.

Secure, Auditable Firmware Updates

A hacked server may broadcast fake update to obtain control of all the connected devices. If IoT devices are working on the blockchain, the signature of the server will reveal whether the update has come from the legitimate server or not. One ask a question whether there is any point in the notion of a centralized server issuing updates despite all the network of IoT devices has been shifted to blockchain network. To answer it, one must remember that blockchain technology is proposed merely as a verification layer. The parent company may still be in business to maintain the network.

Architectures and Design Patterns That Make Sense

In reality, blockchain and IoT work together in a mixed or hybrid form. Small IoT devices do not have the power to handle complex blockchain work. They send their data to a nearby gateway, which checks it and adds a short proof on the blockchain. When many companies share data that must stay private, they use blockchains where only trusted members can see the information.

For fast and tiny payments between machines, systems like IOTA’s Tangle are better because they charge no fee. Since IoT devices produce a huge amount of data, most of it is kept off the blockchain, while only a proof is saved on it to show that the data has not been changed.

Risks and Challenges

The use of blockchain in IoT also faces some challenges. The system often becomes slow because blockchains value security more than speed. Small IoT devices also lack the power to handle complex tasks. To solve this, gateways and lighter methods are used. Privacy is another concern, as public ledgers can expose sensitive information. Therefore, private or modified blockchains are preferred. Finally, the network needs hard and fast rules to decide who controls the network and how mistakes are fixed.

Conclusion

Combining blockchain with the Internet of Things (IoT) creates a more secure, transparent, and efficient network. Blockchain reduces risks tied to centralize  d systems by ensuring data integrity, authentication, and traceability. Though challenges like limited device power and slower processing remain, hybrid and lightweight models offer practical solutions. Overall, this integration marks a major step toward smarter, safer, and more trustworthy connected systems.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.0695+2.61%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007561-6.84%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02857+3.14%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

What to Know: A Senate deal to reopen the US government improves risk appetite, reducing a major headline drag on crypto participation. Prior shutdown endings preceded strong Bitcoin runs; sentiment today leans constructive as traders watch liquidity gauges. Bitcoin Hyper targets BTC-native speed via SVM execution and ZK-anchored settlement flows mapped in project materials. Presale momentum is strong, having raised over $26M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013245 and staking yields of 44% APY. Macro relief has finally shown up. Weekend price action improved as Washington moved toward ending the record US government shutdown, easing a headline drag that has pinned risk over the past month. For traders and investors, that’s the cue: lower political risk tends to unlock bids across both majors and the best altcoins. And presales that fit into the narratives with the most mindshare usually see a pickup. The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen the government through January. The bill is still subject to House sign-off, but it’s enough to give the market’s risk appetite a kickstart. This playbook has happened before, and institutional investors are watching closely to see whether history repeats itself this time. When the 2019 shutdown ended, Bitcoin staged a multi-month run afterward, and sentiment is humming with ‘does it rhyme?’ energy today. Of course, no two cycles are the same, but liquidity relief and a cleaner tape create a far stronger backdrop than two weeks ago. This shift matters because it lowers the bar for early-stage narratives to get mindshare. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has consistently done just that, even through the government shutdown. The project pitches a Bitcoin-aligned Layer-2 with Solana-style throughput and a design that leverages the settlement credibility of Bitcoin’s base chain. If the shutdown resolution steadies risk, execution-first stories tied to Bitcoin’s gravity tend to benefit the most. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the project in this class that stands out from the rest. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): BTC-Native Speed With SVM Execution Bitcoin Hyper’s promise is simple: to make $BTC feel instant and cheap without abandoning its L1 assurances. Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture hinges on a canonical bridge that verifies Bitcoin headers and transaction proofs, mints an equivalent representation on the L2, and batches activity back to L1 with ZK commitments. In practice, that means that Bitcoin’s usual pain points, such as fees, latency, and throughput, are handled on the fast lane, while Bitcoin remains the settlement bedrock. The project’s whitepaper explains the flow from deposit to withdrawal, detailing how the SVM execution layer targets high TPS with near-instant finality. Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics are designed to maximize support in the rollout phase. The project positions the $HYPER token as the gas, staking, and governance asset. Allocations are geared toward build and go-to-market: development (30%), treasury (25%), marketing (20%), rewards (15%), and listings (10%). That balance reads like an incentive plan for bootstrapping activity first, then letting fees and real usage take over. This is exactly the model that most successful early-stage projects typically adopt. $HYPER Presale: $26.5M Raised, Tiered Pricing, 44% Staking Rewards Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) momentum is growing stronger as the macro fog lifts. The project raised over $25M by the end of October, and has pushed higher since, nearing $27M today. For an early-stage presale, this figure is a healthy barometer of retail conviction in a choppy backdrop. The project’s pricing remains accessible, and it is still early. The current presale stage has tokens priced around $0.013245 per token, putting $HYPER in the zone where investors are still receiving real value, rather than simply a long-shot lottery ticket. In a market hunting for the best alt-beta proxies to $BTC without overpaying for dreamware, this is crucial toward $HYPER’s continued upward momentum. Yield is another strong incentive, and it’s a useful signal. The project is currently offering stakers a yield of 44% APY. High APYs hint at early-stage incentive design rather than sustainable yield, but they serve their purpose: pull forward engagement and liquidity while the stack firms up. The endgame is simple: as apps arrive and fees accumulate, emissions should matter less than usage. For traders watching risk rotations, the narrative fit is obvious. If the shutdown deal lands and risk premiums compress, flows often climb the curve from $BTC into execution-heavy L2s and the best altcoins that look closest to product-market fit. Bitcoin Hyper’s bet is that the market will demand Bitcoin’s security wrapped in SVM speed. Additionally, it offers staking, governance, and a path to dApps, all without leaving the $BTC orbit. The pitch aligns with the moment, and with it still being yet to launch, the opportunity is real. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale while you still can! This article is informational, not financial advice. Crypto is volatile; staking rates vary, presales carry execution risk, and timelines can slip. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/shutdown-deal-boosts-crypto-bitcoin-hyper-best-presale
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17378-1.72%
Major
MAJOR$0.10275+2.17%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,400.41+1.92%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/11/10 23:16
Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

PANews reported on November 10 that, according to Whale Alert monitoring, Paxos minted 100 million new PYUSD stablecoins (approximately $100.04 million) on Ethereum.
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 23:03

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Pi Network Eyes Structured Dual-Token System Amid PiUSD and RWA Plans to Rival XRP

CIPD warns UK Chancellor against tax hikes as AI pressures hiring

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,384.33
$105,384.33$105,384.33

+0.31%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,531.91
$3,531.91$3,531.91

+0.35%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5480
$2.5480$2.5480

+0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.02
$167.02$167.02

+0.43%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17911
$0.17911$0.17911

-0.06%