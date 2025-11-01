BursaDEX+
XRP weakens as Digitap gains traction with Visa and Apple Pay support. Analysts see TAP capturing payment market share and targeting major post-launch upside.

The “XRP Killer” is Here: Price Forecast Shows Digitap ($TAP) Capturing XRP’s Market Share, Aiming for $12

Oleh: Blockchainreporter
2025/11/01 22:00
XRP
XRP$2.548+10.10%
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.325-2.40%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01703-0.11%
Major
MAJOR$0.103+2.28%
xrp

Ripple (XRP) faces mounting pressure as Federal Reserve policy decisions trigger a third consecutive day of declines, with prices retreating to $2.54 amid broader economic uncertainty. 

While XRP struggles with technical deterioration and fading rate-cut expectations, a new competitor—Digitap ($TAP)—is demonstrating utility-driven growth that analysts believe could capture significant market share from established payment tokens. 

Revised price forecasts now project that $TAP’s price will reach $12 in the months following its official launch on exchanges, driven by accelerating adoption metrics.

XRP Price Decline Highlights Need for Alternative Top Altcoins to Invest in

chart7467

XRP’s 5.5% price drop reflects broader market concerns as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated a December interest rate cut is “not a foregone conclusion.” The token has now retreated by more than 30% from its year-to-date high of $3.6680, and technical analysis reveals concerning patterns suggesting further weakness. 

The emerging death cross formation between the XRP’s 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages typically signals extended bearish momentum.

Despite these challenges, some price growth catalysts remain for XRP, including the recently launched XRPR ETF, which has surpassed $115 million in assets, and the potential approval of additional spot XRP ETFs by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

XRP’s sensitivity to macroeconomic factors and technical deterioration presents significant near-term challenges, prompting portfolio reallocations toward more resilient alternatives, such as Digitap.

Digitap Emerges as Best Cryptocurrency Investment for Payment Sector Disruption

Digitap

Digitap’s rapid ascent in the payment token sector stems from its functional approach to solving real-world spending challenges rather than relying on institutional adoption narratives. 

The platform’s fully operational Visa card ecosystem enables instant global transactions in both digital and traditional currencies, providing utility that is independent of macroeconomic policy decisions or regulatory developments.

The project’s recent Apple Pay integration dramatically expands its addressable market to include hundreds of millions of iOS users, providing a growth vector that traditional payment tokens like XRP cannot easily replicate. 

With no-KYC onboarding options and privacy-focused features, Digitap addresses growing consumer demand for financial autonomy while maintaining compliance through its offshore banking structure.

A growing number of analysts are now calling Digitap the best crypto to buy now for the payment sector. The project’s combination of immediate utility and massive scalability presents a compelling alternative to established tokens facing structural headwinds.

Digitap 9879 1

Market Share Shift Creates Best Altcoins to Buy Opportunity

The contrasting trajectories between XRP and Digitap illustrate a broader market shift toward projects with demonstrable user adoption rather than theoretical institutional potential. 

XRP’s price action indicates the token is struggling to hold key moving averages while forming bearish technical patterns. In contrast, Digitap’s presale progression demonstrates consistent growth, backed by transparent user acquisition metrics.

XRP’s dependence on ETF approvals and regulatory clarity creates uncertainty that contrasts sharply with Digitap’s revenue-generating business model. The platform’s transaction fee structure generates immediate cash flow, supporting both token value and ecosystem development.

This creates a self-sustaining economic model that is less vulnerable to external market conditions. This fundamental distinction becomes increasingly crucial for risk-adjusted returns when identifying the best altcoins to buy in the current environment.

Digitap Presale Offers Best Crypto Presales Entry Amid Market Transition

Digitap’s ongoing presale represents a strategic opportunity for investors seeking exposure to payment disruption amid market uncertainty. The project’s deflationary tokenomics—where platform profits automatically buy and burn $TAP tokens—creates inherent scarcity that compounds as adoption grows, directly addressing the inflation concerns that often trouble traditional payment tokens.

$TAP currently trades at $0.268, with over $1.2 million raised to date. $TAP’s price will jump to $0.0297 at the start of the next round, earning investors a quick 10% gain. With team tokens locked for five years and a fixed supply of 2 billion tokens, the project’s structure prioritizes long-term value creation. 

Digitap’s $12 price target reflects analysts’ confidence in the project’s ability to capture market share from established players through a superior user experience and broader payment integration. For those evaluating the best crypto presales available today, these fundamental advantages provide a compelling case.

Digitap 9879 2

Digitap Expected to Become a Major Cryptocurrency

XRP’s technical picture reveals the challenges facing established payment tokens in the current market environment. 

The token’s breakdown below both the 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages indicates weakening momentum, while the potential death cross formation typically precedes extended bearish periods. Immediate resistance sits at $3, while support holds at the psychological $2 level.

Meanwhile, Digitap’s presale structure provides natural insulation from broader market volatility through fixed pricing and immediate staking rewards. 

The project’s Apple Pay integration could serve as a catalyst to accelerate user adoption independent of cryptocurrency market cycles. $TAP’s price is expected to skyrocket once listed on exchanges and the market sets its value. 

Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app

Website: https://digitap.app 

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

