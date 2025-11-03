BursaDEX+
This Altcoin Has a Big Week Ahead: It Could See Heavy Buybacks

2025/11/03 03:16
The community of decentralized staking platform Ether.fi has put a new proposal to the vote, which envisions the buyback of ETHFI tokens by allocating up to $50 million from its treasury.

According to the proposal, the buybacks would be activated when the price of ETHFI falls below $3. At the time of writing, ETHFI is currently trading at $0.96.

The community vote launched via Snapshot on Friday, November 1st and is progressing with 100% support. Voting will close on November 4, 2025. If approved, this will be Ether.fi’s third buyback program. Previous buybacks were conducted for liquidity support under proposals #8 and #10.

According to the proposal, “The Foundation’s goal is to gradually increase repurchase capacity in proportion to protocol revenues; specifically, while the ETHFI price remains below $3, it is to use surplus revenues to strengthen market confidence and reduce circulating supply.”

This strategy aims to align the revenue performance of the Ether.fi ecosystem with the interests of token holders. All transactions will be transparently recorded on-chain, and results will be publicly available on the Dune Analytics dashboard.

According to Coin data, the ETHFI token is trading at $0.9635, down 3.74% in the last 24 hours. The token’s market capitalization is $543.56 million.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/this-altcoin-has-a-big-week-ahead-it-could-see-heavy-buybacks/

