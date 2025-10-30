BursaDEX+
This Altcoin Priced at $0.035 Is Set to Mirror Solana’s (SOL) Recent Momentum

Oleh: CoinPedia
2025/10/30 20:43
Black Mirror
MIRROR$0.007458+0.25%
Solana
SOL$167.21+3.44%
NEAR
NEAR$2.864-3.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01703-0.11%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00236+13.46%
BTC-ETH (1)

The post This Altcoin Priced at $0.035 Is Set to Mirror Solana’s (SOL) Recent Momentum appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Solana had surged from $8 lows in late 2023 through volatile swings into 2025, reaching an all-time high near $295 by early that year. Investors watched as SOL captured explosive gains amid broader crypto market recoveries. 

Now, another altcoin priced at $0.035 has drawn similar eyes, positioning itself as the best crypto to buy now for those seeking momentum plays. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) holds $18,150,000 since its presale started with 17,530 total holders. Phase 6 tokens are going for $0.035, up 250% from the start of phase one, where the token was $0.01. 

This altcoin has very much the same footsteps as Solana, combining DeFi utility and well-timed entry points in a recovering market. Similar to SOL’s path bumping it to the top of CoinsMarketCap’s list, early validators hope that their investment on the platform can help them be listed on major exchanges.

Solana’s Explosive Climb

Solana has been hammered to $8 during 2023 bear pressures, but traders could see resilience in the high-speed blockchain. By mid-2024, SOL kept rising steadily reaching $150 as adoption grew. Developers created thriving ecosystems around it and took in billions. Then, in early 2025, SOL launched to $295 after a 3,587% move away from The lows.

Borrowers and lenders flocked to its network, mirroring real-world asset integrations. APYs hit 8-12% on stable pools, drawing passive income seekers. Yet, volatility tested holders; dips followed peaks. Solana proved altcoins could rebound fiercely, rewarding those who timed entries right. This pattern now inspires scans for the next crypto to buy now, where utility drives sustained lifts.

Mutuum Finance Presale Accelerates

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has structured its presale across 11 phases, with phase 6 now 80% filled at $0.035 per token. Buyers have scooped up allocations swiftly, pushing urgency as funds hit $18,150,000 overall. Holders number 17,530 since launch, signaling broad appeal in this best crypto to buy scenario. The price jumped 250%, or 3.5x, from phase one’s $0.01 base. Phase 6 sells out fast; the window to grab tokens this cheap closes soon. 

Next, phase 7 opens at $0.04, a 14.3% hike. Launch targets $0.06, offering current buyers a 420% ROI post-deployment. Investors who delay risk higher barriers, watching others lock in gains early. This altcoin’s phased model fosters steady builds, much like Solana’s foundational surges.

Community Drives Engagement

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) recently unveiled a dashboard tracking the top 50 holders, sparking daily rivalries. The 24-hour leaderboard update rewards the number one spot with a $500 MUTM bonus, tied to at least one transaction in that window. It resets at 00:00 UTC, keeping momentum alive. 

Top past-24-hour buys included $622.71, $500, $502.75, and $382.09, highlighting diverse participation. To celebrate, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) runs a giveaway awarding $100,000 in MUTM split among 10 winners—each getting $10,000—after a minimum $50 presale investment qualifies entrants. Such tactics build loyalty, positioning this best crypto to invest in as a community anchor. 

Lenders deposit ETH or USDT into pools, earning 5-10% APYs passively; borrowers access funds against collateral. For instance pledging $10,000 ETH for $7,500 loans at 75% LTV. These features promise real yields, tying into roadmap launches alongside the token.

Security Bolsters Confidence

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has launched its official bug bounty program in partnership with CertiK. MUTM has set aside $50,000 USDT for rewards. The bounty splits into four tiers. These are based solely on severity, assigning payouts to each vulnerability level. This move fortifies the protocol ahead of deployment. 

Meanwhile, the team confirmed via official X post that V1 protocol debuts on Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, featuring liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and a liquidator bot. ETH and USDT kick off lending, borrowing, and collateral roles, with expansions planned post-testing. Audits scored high, underscoring reliability for what crypto to buy now. Peer-to-contract pools generate yields automatically; peer-to-peer matches enable custom terms for niche assets, diversifying risks.

Mirroring Solana’s Surge

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) channels Solana’s proven momentum through DeFi tools that reward active users. Investors have poured in despite market dips, eyeing 420% post-launch returns from $0.035 buys. Phase 6’s near-sellout amplifies the altcoin’s pull, urging quick action before $0.04 arrives. This best crypto to buy now blends passive APYs with secure borrowing, fostering growth akin to SOL’s ecosystem boom. Secure your spot in the presale today to capture the upside.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

