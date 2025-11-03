This U.S. politician suspiciously bought IREN stock weeks before $10B Microsoft deal

Amid the ongoing IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) stock rally, it has emerged that United States Congressman Cleo Fields made two timely purchases in the company, months before the firm announced a $9.7 billion GPU cloud services contract with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), raising questions about possible insider awareness.

According to filings, Fields bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of IREN shares on July 10, 2025, when the stock was trading below $20.

By November 3, his IREN’s purchase had surged more than 330%, far outpacing the S&P 500’s 9% gain over the same period.

Despite the massive rally, Fields made another smaller Congress trade, between $1,001 and $15,000, on October 10, 2025, just weeks before the company’s blockbuster announcement.

Notably, at press time, IREN was trading at $73, up 22.6% for the day. Year-to-date, the stock has rallied 640%.

IREN YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

The timing of Fields’ trades has drawn attention, given that IREN’s transformation from a cryptocurrency miner to a high-demand AI infrastructure provider has made it one of the year’s standout performers.

Why IREN stock is surging

The company’s new deal with Microsoft cements that transition, establishing IREN as a key supplier of GPU cloud capacity for artificial intelligence workloads.

Under the agreement, IREN will provide Microsoft access to Nvidia GB300 GPUs over a five-year term, with a total value of approximately $9.7 billion, including a 20% prepayment.

To support the contract, IREN has also partnered with Dell Technologies to purchase GPUs and related hardware valued at $5.8 billion. The deployment will take place at IREN’s 750MW Childress, Texas campus, featuring new liquid-cooled data centers capable of handling 200MW of critical IT load.

IREN Co-CEO Daniel Roberts called the deal a “milestone partnership” that validates the firm’s shift toward AI cloud services and highlights its competitive advantage in large-scale power and data center infrastructure.

Overall, the market has increasingly favored companies positioned at the intersection of energy, data centers, and AI compute capacity, such as IREN.

