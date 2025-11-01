Thodex CEO Dies Behind Bars While Serving Historic Prison Term

TLDR

Faruk Fatih Özer, founder of Thodex cryptocurrency exchange, was found dead in his Turkish prison cell on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was serving an 11,196-year sentence at Tekirdağ F-Type High Security Closed Penitentiary.

Early reports suggest possible suicide, but authorities have not confirmed the cause of death.

Thodex collapsed in April 2021 when the platform suddenly shut down without warning.

Investors claimed losses totaling hundreds of millions of dollars after being locked out of their accounts.

Faruk Fatih Özer, founder of the collapsed Thodex cryptocurrency exchange, was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday. The 30-year-old was serving an 11,196-year sentence at Tekirdağ F-Type High Security Closed Penitentiary in Turkey. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death.

Thodex CEO Found Dead in Maximum Security

Early reports suggest Özer may have died by suicide, according to local outlet GDH Digital. However, officials have not confirmed this theory and continue to investigate the circumstances. Forensic experts are conducting a detailed review to determine if foul play is involved.

The prison authorities discovered Özer’s body during a routine check of the facility. Turkish officials have not released an official statement regarding the incident. A judicial review is currently underway to establish the exact cause of death.

Özer founded Thodex in 2017 during Turkey’s cryptocurrency boom, and the platform quickly gained popularity. The exchange attracted hundreds of thousands of users with promises of low fees and a diverse range of token offerings. By 2021, Thodex had become one of Turkey’s largest digital asset platforms.

In April 2021, Thodex abruptly shut down without warning, locking users out of their accounts. The abrupt closure sparked chaos in Turkey’s crypto market and left investors unable to access funds. Customers claimed losses totaling hundreds of millions of dollars from the platform’s collapse.

Özer fled Turkey immediately after Thodex went offline and evaded authorities for months. An international manhunt eventually located him in Albania, where he had been hiding. Turkish authorities extradited Özer in 2022 to face criminal charges in his home country.

Prosecutors accused Özer of orchestrating one of Turkey’s largest financial frauds through the Thodex platform. The charges included leading a criminal organization, aggravated fraud, and money laundering. Authorities alleged he misappropriated customer funds and concealed illicit transfers through the exchange.

Özer Convicted of Fraud Dies in Prison

A Turkish court sentenced Özer to 11,196 years in prison in September 2023. The sentence ranks among the longest ever handed down in Turkey’s judicial history. His siblings and several senior Thodex executives also received lengthy prison terms for their roles.

The court found Özer guilty of defrauding investors and using Thodex to facilitate illegal financial activities. The convictions came after a lengthy trial that examined the exchange’s operations and fund flows. Multiple co-defendants were sentenced alongside Özer for participating in the scheme.

The Thodex scandal prompted Turkish regulators to impose stricter oversight on cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the country. New compliance requirements were introduced to protect investors from similar incidents in the future. The collapse shaped public perception of digital assets in Turkey for years.

Authorities continue to gather evidence and conduct interviews as part of the ongoing death investigation. The detailed forensic examination is expected to provide conclusive findings in the coming weeks.

