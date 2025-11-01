BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Faruk Fatih Özer, founder of Thodex cryptocurrency exchange, was found dead in his Turkish prison cell on Saturday. The 30-year-old was serving an 11,196-year sentence at Tekirdağ F-Type High Security Closed Penitentiary. Early reports suggest possible suicide, but authorities have not confirmed the cause of death. Thodex collapsed in April 2021 when the platform [...] The post Thodex CEO Dies Behind Bars While Serving Historic Prison Term appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Faruk Fatih Özer, founder of Thodex cryptocurrency exchange, was found dead in his Turkish prison cell on Saturday. The 30-year-old was serving an 11,196-year sentence at Tekirdağ F-Type High Security Closed Penitentiary. Early reports suggest possible suicide, but authorities have not confirmed the cause of death. Thodex collapsed in April 2021 when the platform [...] The post Thodex CEO Dies Behind Bars While Serving Historic Prison Term appeared first on CoinCentral.

Thodex CEO Dies Behind Bars While Serving Historic Prison Term

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/11/01 20:20
Cellframe
CELL$0.1799+3.62%
SynFutures
F$0.012575+7.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007617-1.41%

TLDR

  • Faruk Fatih Özer, founder of Thodex cryptocurrency exchange, was found dead in his Turkish prison cell on Saturday.
  • The 30-year-old was serving an 11,196-year sentence at Tekirdağ F-Type High Security Closed Penitentiary.
  • Early reports suggest possible suicide, but authorities have not confirmed the cause of death.
  • Thodex collapsed in April 2021 when the platform suddenly shut down without warning.
  • Investors claimed losses totaling hundreds of millions of dollars after being locked out of their accounts.

Faruk Fatih Özer, founder of the collapsed Thodex cryptocurrency exchange, was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday. The 30-year-old was serving an 11,196-year sentence at Tekirdağ F-Type High Security Closed Penitentiary in Turkey. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death.

Thodex CEO Found Dead in Maximum Security

Early reports suggest Özer may have died by suicide, according to local outlet GDH Digital. However, officials have not confirmed this theory and continue to investigate the circumstances. Forensic experts are conducting a detailed review to determine if foul play is involved.

The prison authorities discovered Özer’s body during a routine check of the facility. Turkish officials have not released an official statement regarding the incident. A judicial review is currently underway to establish the exact cause of death.

Özer founded Thodex in 2017 during Turkey’s cryptocurrency boom, and the platform quickly gained popularity. The exchange attracted hundreds of thousands of users with promises of low fees and a diverse range of token offerings. By 2021, Thodex had become one of Turkey’s largest digital asset platforms.

In April 2021, Thodex abruptly shut down without warning, locking users out of their accounts. The abrupt closure sparked chaos in Turkey’s crypto market and left investors unable to access funds. Customers claimed losses totaling hundreds of millions of dollars from the platform’s collapse.

Özer fled Turkey immediately after Thodex went offline and evaded authorities for months. An international manhunt eventually located him in Albania, where he had been hiding. Turkish authorities extradited Özer in 2022 to face criminal charges in his home country.

Prosecutors accused Özer of orchestrating one of Turkey’s largest financial frauds through the Thodex platform. The charges included leading a criminal organization, aggravated fraud, and money laundering. Authorities alleged he misappropriated customer funds and concealed illicit transfers through the exchange.

Özer Convicted of Fraud Dies in Prison

A Turkish court sentenced Özer to 11,196 years in prison in September 2023. The sentence ranks among the longest ever handed down in Turkey’s judicial history. His siblings and several senior Thodex executives also received lengthy prison terms for their roles.

The court found Özer guilty of defrauding investors and using Thodex to facilitate illegal financial activities. The convictions came after a lengthy trial that examined the exchange’s operations and fund flows. Multiple co-defendants were sentenced alongside Özer for participating in the scheme.

The Thodex scandal prompted Turkish regulators to impose stricter oversight on cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the country. New compliance requirements were introduced to protect investors from similar incidents in the future. The collapse shaped public perception of digital assets in Turkey for years.

Authorities continue to gather evidence and conduct interviews as part of the ongoing death investigation. The detailed forensic examination is expected to provide conclusive findings in the coming weeks.

The post Thodex CEO Dies Behind Bars While Serving Historic Prison Term appeared first on CoinCentral.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Explore October 2025’s best crypto picks: Bitcoin, Cronos, and the BullZilla presale drawing investor attention.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 02:22
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08132+14.02%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007101-3.11%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03376+9.53%
SIX
SIX$0.01666+2.20%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Crypto.com Fights Back Against Secret Data Breach Claims

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,174.13
$105,174.13$105,174.13

+0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,529.36
$3,529.36$3,529.36

+0.28%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5475
$2.5475$2.5475

+0.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.57
$166.57$166.57

+0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18025
$0.18025$0.18025

+0.56%