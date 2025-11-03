BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post To Support The Construction Of Distributed Applications appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IRIS Network (commonly referred to as IRISnet) is a blockchain platform designed to support the construction of distributed applications. IRIS Network positions itself as an interchain service hub, aiming to enable communication and interoperability between various blockchain networks. This interchain capability is designed to enhance the functionality of distributed applications. IRISnet is designed to work with various blockchain platforms, allowing it to interoperate with other networks. This interoperability enables assets and data to move seamlessly between different blockchains. Delegated Proof-of-Stake The IRIS Network employs a DPoS consensus mechanism. DPoS relies on a limited number of validators to confirm transactions and create new blocks, which can lead to increased scalability and faster transaction processing. IRISnet includes a service layer that allows developers to build, share, and monetize services, such as data or computing resources. This service layer is a fundamental part of the network’s vision for providing a broader range of services. The IRIS token plays a key role in securing and governing the network and can also be staked for rewards. Users can stake IRIS tokens to participate in network security and governance. In return, they may receive rewards in the form of IRIS tokens. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/iris-network-token/The post To Support The Construction Of Distributed Applications appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IRIS Network (commonly referred to as IRISnet) is a blockchain platform designed to support the construction of distributed applications. IRIS Network positions itself as an interchain service hub, aiming to enable communication and interoperability between various blockchain networks. This interchain capability is designed to enhance the functionality of distributed applications. IRISnet is designed to work with various blockchain platforms, allowing it to interoperate with other networks. This interoperability enables assets and data to move seamlessly between different blockchains. Delegated Proof-of-Stake The IRIS Network employs a DPoS consensus mechanism. DPoS relies on a limited number of validators to confirm transactions and create new blocks, which can lead to increased scalability and faster transaction processing. IRISnet includes a service layer that allows developers to build, share, and monetize services, such as data or computing resources. This service layer is a fundamental part of the network’s vision for providing a broader range of services. The IRIS token plays a key role in securing and governing the network and can also be staked for rewards. Users can stake IRIS tokens to participate in network security and governance. In return, they may receive rewards in the form of IRIS tokens. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/iris-network-token/

To Support The Construction Of Distributed Applications

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 04:39
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0008124+2.30%
Movement
MOVE$0.06343+1.73%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2521-1.40%
Particl
PART$0.3168+8.49%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0006297-8.73%

IRIS Network (commonly referred to as IRISnet) is a blockchain platform designed to support the construction of distributed applications.


IRIS Network positions itself as an interchain service hub, aiming to enable communication and interoperability between various blockchain networks. This interchain capability is designed to enhance the functionality of distributed applications.


IRISnet is designed to work with various blockchain platforms, allowing it to interoperate with other networks. This interoperability enables assets and data to move seamlessly between different blockchains.

Delegated Proof-of-Stake


The IRIS Network employs a DPoS consensus mechanism. DPoS relies on a limited number of validators to confirm transactions and create new blocks, which can lead to increased scalability and faster transaction processing.


IRISnet includes a service layer that allows developers to build, share, and monetize services, such as data or computing resources. This service layer is a fundamental part of the network’s vision for providing a broader range of services.


The IRIS token plays a key role in securing and governing the network and can also be staked for rewards.

Users can stake IRIS tokens to participate in network security and governance. In return, they may receive rewards in the form of IRIS tokens.


Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/iris-network-token/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Explore October 2025’s best crypto picks: Bitcoin, Cronos, and the BullZilla presale drawing investor attention.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 02:22
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08132+14.02%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007101-3.11%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03376+9.53%
SIX
SIX$0.01666+2.20%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Crypto.com Fights Back Against Secret Data Breach Claims

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,182.22
$105,182.22$105,182.22

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,527.55
$3,527.55$3,527.55

+0.22%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5464
$2.5464$2.5464

+0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.67
$166.67$166.67

+0.22%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18012
$0.18012$0.18012

+0.49%