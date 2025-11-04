Today’s Wordle #1599 Hints And Answer For Tuesday, November 4

How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s the last day of the 1500’s, at least in Wordle terms. Tomorrow will be Wordle #1600 and the dawn of a whole new era. If you’re looking for help with today’s Wordle, #1599, I have an extra hint and an extra clue down below. I also have the answer, of course, as well as a Wordle Bot analysis, the word’s etymology and the Competitive Wordle rules and score. Let’s solve this Wordle, shall we?

Looking for Monday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Solve Today’s Wordle

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

SLATE My Starting Word Today: SPORE (153 words remaining)

SPORE (153 words remaining) The Hint: A place to see a concert, for example.

A place to see a concert, for example. The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Bot Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

SPORE wasn’t a great guess today, though not really any worse than Wordle Bot’s go-to opener, SLATE. Oddly enough, my second guess, CHAIN, got me the same yellow ‘N’ as Wordle Bot’s GROIN. From here, NUDGE nudged me down to just 1 possible solution, and it looks like the Bot’s PEACH did the same: VENUE for the win!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot Screenshot: Erik Kain

I get 0 points for guessing in four and 0 for tying the Bot and the Bot gets the same. Our November totals remain a tie:

Erik: 1 point

Wordle Bot: 1 point

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

he word venue comes from Middle English venewe, meaning “a coming” or “arrival,” which itself derives from Old French venue, the feminine past participle of venir (“to come”). The root ultimately traces back to the Latin venīre, meaning “to come.”

Originally in English (14th century), venue referred to the place where a legal action was brought — literally “the place to which one comes.” Over time, its meaning broadened to any location where an event or gathering takes place, such as a concert hall or sports arena.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!