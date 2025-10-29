Toncoin: CoinShares launches zero-fee TON ETP on SIX Swiss

CoinShares has launched a new physical product, the Toncoin ETP, offering regulated exposure to TON for European investors.
The issuer listed the physically backed Toncoin ETP on the SIX Swiss Exchange on 28 October 2025. It is presented as a regulated access route for European investors, and the firm is led by Jean-Marie Mognetti.
For the full issuer release see the original announcement: PR Newswire, 28 October 2025. The listing ticker references the CoinShares Physical Staked Toncoin ETP (CTON) in USD.
At launch the product is described as carrying a zero management fee. The prospectus frames this as a way to reduce entry frictions compared with conventional managed products; investors should confirm current fee terms with the issuer before allocating capital.
The ETP is structured as a physically staked vehicle, with a stated 2 percent staking yield paid to holders through on-chain staking of TON assets. CoinShares describes this as a physical staking mechanism rather than a synthetic exposure, allowing the vehicle to capture yield from the underlying tokens.
It should be noted that the advertised toncoin staking yield depends on protocol conditions and operational costs; actual returns can therefore fluctuate over time.
Physical staked toncoin means the ETP holds and stakes actual TON tokens in custody on behalf of investors, instead of generating yield via derivative contracts. This design seeks to combine spot-like price exposure with additional income from staking.
Institutional demand for regulated ETP wrappers typically reflects the need for custody, auditability and established compliance pathways; these structures make on-chain exposure accessible to traditional allocators. As CoinShares noted, “TON represents an interesting development in blockchain infrastructure, a layer 1 that’s already integrated with Telegram’s substantial user base, supporting real applications and payments.”
Note: The 2 percent staking yield and zero fee are promoter claims; verify current terms with CoinShares before investing.
The ETP began trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is passported across certain European markets to provide regulated access to TON. It targets European investors looking for both spot exposure and staking income without the need for direct custody.
In brief, CoinShares has introduced a zero-fee, physically backed Toncoin ETP on 28 October 2025 with a 2 percent staking component and distribution via SIX, offering regulated access to TON for European investors.