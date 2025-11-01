BursaDEX+
Discover the top crypto presales 2025 and why the $IPO from IPO Genie stands out for early access, transparency, and potential upside.Discover the top crypto presales 2025 and why the $IPO from IPO Genie stands out for early access, transparency, and potential upside.

Top 10 Crypto Presales of 2025- Which One Could Deliver the Next 2000×?

Oleh: Blockchainreporter
2025/11/01 19:56
bull main

Did you know that in 2025, the number of crypto presales being launched has surged by over 60% compared with the same period in 2024? This explosion means there’s gold buried … but also more traps. 

What this really means is that among the top crypto presales 2025, one opportunity may quietly be setting the stage for the next 2000×.

Key Takeaways

By reading this article, the reader will:Understand why the top crypto presales 2025 are capturing investor interest.

See why $IPO ($IPO) offers early access to previously closed-door private markets.

Recognise the signals that validate a strong presale: audited tech, real-world utility, community momentum.

Learn how to evaluate presales like a seasoned investor, balancing risk with potential.

Get a realistic view of what could happen if early entry is made now.

Why “top crypto presales 2025” matter now

Here’s the thing that the crypto market cycle appears to be shifting. With more institutional interest, tokenisation of assets, and a more mature regulatory backdrop, early-entry via presales offers potential outsized returns. 

According to recent studies, investors in well-structured presales can capture entry at steep discounts and benefit from multiple phases of value creation.
So identifying and choosing from the top 10 token presales is becoming a core strategy for many early-stage crypto investors.

How These Projects Were Ranked

To determine which presales make the cut among the top 10 token presales, the following criteria were applied:

  • Market Fit & Utility: Does the token solve a real problem or open access to something underserved?
  • Audit & Compliance: Are the smart contracts audited, and are regulatory frameworks addressed?
  • Community & Growth: How strong is the social presence, whitelist demand and investor interest?
  • Tokenomics & Stage Pricing: Are early prices attractive relative to expected listing, and is supply managed?
  • Team & Backing: Does the team show credibility, and does the project have meaningful partnerships or funding?

These factors help separate a speculative token from a presale with structure and potential.

Selected top 10 token presales (2025) with key data

Here’s a comparative snapshot of some leading presales in 2025 (note: data as of Oct 2025):

TokenTickerPresale Price*Primary FeatureNotes
IPO Genie$IPO$0.0012Tokenised access to private marketsHighlighted above
BlockchainFX$BFX$0.029Trading platform bridging DeFi & traditional finance Raised ~$10.3 m
Bitcoin Hyper$HYPER$0.013Layer-2 for Bitcoin with SVM smart contractsLarge early stake coun
Little Pepe$LILPEPE$0.0022Meme coin + Layer-2 for meme ecosystem Stage13 presale, large raise
Remittix$RTX$0.108Cross-border payments and wallet infrastructureReal-world utility play
BlockDAG$BDAG$0.0015Hybrid DAG + PoW architecture for high TPS Huge raise ~ $435 m
Ozak AI$OZ$0.012AI + blockchain predictive analyticsStrong early momentum
Maxi Doge$MAXI$0.0002Meme token with staking rewardsHigh risk/high reward
Livlive  $LIVE$0.02AR-powered game layerRWA 
NexChain$NEX$0.027AI+Layer-1 Blockchain Use PoS

What Sets IPO Genie ($IPO) Apart

Among the many options, one presale stands out in timing, structure and promise.

ipo43

What makes it timely

The platform behind IPO Genie positions itself at the intersection of blockchain and private-market investing. Retail investors historically lacked access to pre-IPO startup deals. This project claims to change that.
In 2025, tokenisation of private markets is receiving major interest, making entry timing favorable.

Unique feature: tokenized private-market access via $IPO

What the project promotes is that holding $IPO isn’t just holding a speculative token; it gives access to curated private-equity and pre-IPO deals. This is different from standard “crypto presale token for platform use” models.
It means the token’s utility is access + governance, rather than pure hype. That uniqueness helps it stand out among the top crypto presales 2025.

Current presale price and token details

The current presale price of $IPO is $0.0012 per token.
Ticker is $IPO.
Given the early-stage entry price, volume of interest is increasing, and allocations are filling. 

Milestones & community growth

  • The platform claims >$500 million assets under management in its ecosystem.
  • Rapid whitelist growth and community momentum noted in reports.
  • Token staking, governance, and deal-flow marketplace features are embedded in the roadmap.

These milestones build urgency. Entering early means capturing a lower price before broader awareness and liquidity rise.
Market Insights for 2025 and Beyond

Tokenised assets are no longer niche. Real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation is growing. The fact that projects like IPO Genie tap into this trend gives context to the hype. The “best upcoming presales 2025,” and “crypto presale opportunities. These reflect what investors are typing into search engines now.
Also, the investment cycles are maturing. Instead of rapid pulses of hype, investors are looking for durability. A presale that shows structure is more likely to ride the wave.

Risks to be aware of (even among “top 10 token presales”)

Realistic tone: no presale is a guarantee. Some risks:

  • Execution risk: roadmap delays or failure to deliver access.
  • Liquidity risk: Token may list with low liquidity, high slippage.
  • Tokenomics risk: High supply inflation or unlock cliffs can crush gains.
  • Market risk: A bear market or regulatory headwind can suppress gains.

Of course, no presale guarantees success. Because in crypto, volatility is high. Some projects fail to deliver. Regulatory headwinds remain. Token unlocks or listing delays can hurt. 

Therefore, while $IPO has promise, the realistic scenario is moderate gains rather than immediate 2000× overnight. The key is being early and managing risk.

The Race for the Next 2000×

In the landscape of top crypto presales 2025, few projects capture attention like IPO Genie $IPO. It offers early access to previously closed-door private markets and combined with transparent tokenomics, staking, and smart token utility.

So, if the project executes and market conditions align, the potential upside may be significant. But the window is narrowing, and early entry matters. So, investors should join the IPO’s earlier before losing to get 1000x. Also, IPO’s have a higher chance to gain Next 2000x. 


For now, the takeaway is clear: this presale is a viable candidate for growth, but investment should be made with awareness and strategy.For more latest details, check out the IPO Genie official website, Telegram, and Twitter.

ipo

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please conduct your own research before participating in any token presale.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08126+14.04%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00717-1.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03378+9.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01671+2.45%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

TLDR Banco Santander has launched retail crypto trading through its online bank, Openbank. German customers can now trade Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano on Openbank. The service will expand to Spanish clients in the coming weeks and include more tokens. Openbank charges a 1.49% fee per transaction, with no custody fees involved. Banco Santander [...] The post Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.004717-8.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0165-0.60%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05352+5.14%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:56

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

