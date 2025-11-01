Top Analyst Claims XRP Plays for Trillions, Not Billions Like Solana

TLDR

Dom Kwok argues that critics misunderstand Ripple’s strategy following the announcement of the Western Union-Solana partnership.

Ripple acquired Hidden Road, a global prime brokerage that clears $3 trillion in annual transactions.

GTreasury manages trillions in yearly payment flows across more than 160 countries for Ripple.

Rail handles 10% of all stablecoin-based payment activity worldwide and was acquired by Ripple.

Kwok believes XRP sits at the center of Ripple’s infrastructure strategy for institutional settlements.

Western Union recently announced plans to launch its USDPT stablecoin on Solana in 2026. The move sparked debate about the relevance of XRP in modern payment systems. Critics questioned why Western Union chose Solana over the XRP Ledger, given its years of testing.

Market commentator Scott Melker raised concerns about XRP’s role in today’s payments ecosystem. Western Union’s decision could bring over $100 billion in annual cross-border flows to Solana. However, Kwok dismisses these concerns as missing the broader picture.

Ripple’s Trillion-Dollar Acquisition Strategy

Kwok points to three major acquisitions Ripple completed in the past year. Hidden Road, a global prime brokerage, clears $3 trillion in annual transactions. GTreasury manages trillions in yearly payment flows across more than 160 countries.

Rail, a fast-growing payments platform, handles 10% of all stablecoin-based payment activity worldwide. These acquisitions give Ripple direct ownership rather than relying on partnerships. Ownership affords long-term control over the development of financial infrastructure.

Unlike partnerships, acquisitions cannot be dissolved when corporate strategies shift. Ripple now controls platforms that process multi-trillion-dollar liquidity flows. This positions the company to influence the evolution of these systems.

Western Union processes billions in annual volume, making its Solana partnership newsworthy but not transformative. Kwok argues that Ripple’s financial footprint is several orders of magnitude larger. The company has positioned itself to handle trillions rather than billions.

XRP as the Central Settlement Layer

Kwok maintains that XRP sits at the center of Ripple’s infrastructure strategy. The company has both the ability and the incentive to migrate settlement activity toward the XRP Ledger. This migration could happen gradually as Ripple consolidates control over payment platforms.

“Don’t lose sight of the forest for the trees,” Kwok remarked about the Western Union debate. He believes Ripple is building infrastructure to facilitate trillion-dollar institutional transactions for XRP. The focus should remain on Ripple’s infrastructure rather than individual partnerships.

“Trillions, not billions,” Kwok emphasized when discussing Ripple’s strategic direction. His comments suggest XRP’s future lies in large-scale institutional settlement rather than consumer payments. The XRP Ledger could become the backbone of Ripple’s acquired platforms.

Other industry leaders share Kwok’s perspective on Ripple’s strategy. Flare CEO Hugo Philion dismissed concerns that Western Union’s Solana partnership impacts Ripple or the XRP Ledger. He stressed that Ripple targets the trading and asset management sectors.

Ripple’s acquisitions of GTreasury and Hidden Road demonstrate this focus on institutional markets. Flare complements Ripple by expanding XRP’s DeFi and cross-chain capabilities. These developments suggest XRP’s role extends beyond traditional payment corridors.

