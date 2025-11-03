BursaDEX+
Top Crypto Assets with Most Recent ATH, $BTC Dominate the Market Today

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 04:30
According to the Phoenix Group report by November 2, 2025, there are a few crypto coins that have achieved their All Time High (ATH) most recently. Setting up a new ATH significantly impacts the crypto market optimism and attracts crypto traders and investors. This list includes the top 10 such cryptocurrencies, which have achieved their ATH along with the crypto leader, Bitcoin ($BTC), with a historical ATH above $126K and currently trading at $110,582.

Bitcoin ($BTC) is the top cryptocurrency that has successfully achieved its ATH Price of $0.087 and emerged with a new price of $0.074 on Nov 2, 2025. After achieving ATH, $BTC price has fallen by -12.3% although it has come back to $110,582, and is now trading at this value. In addition to that, $REAL, $BNB, $UB, and a few others have attracted crypto traders and investors with their upward trajectory.

RealLink Holds Strong as BNB and Unibase Decline Sharply

RealLink ($REAL) is in second position in this list of ATH achievers among other Altcoins. $REAL gained its ATH price of $0.087 on Nov 2, 2025. In the same way, RealLink ($REAL) is currently trading at $0.074 after a decline of -15.2% from its ATH value of $0.087. These values are fluctuating after every passing day and getting their ATH and sometimes ATL. Phoenix has unveiled this statistical data on one of these crypto coins on its official X account.  

BNB ($BNB) is also one of these crypto coins that has achieved its ATH price of $1369 on Nov 2, 2025, but is now trading at $1085 after bearing a decline of -20.7%. The percentage of decline of $BNB is much more than that of $BTC and $REAL.

Similarly, Unibase ($UB) is making an effort at fourth position in the list of ATH achievers. $UB achieved its ATH price of $0.091 on Nov 2, 2025, after that it had faced a severe decline of -20.8% and is now trading at a new price of $0.072.

Phoenix Highlights Massive Post-ATH Drops in Leading Altcoins

Railgun ($RAIL) is the coin that has achieved its ATH of $5.50 and is now available to trade at $3.99 after a decline of -27.4% in its price. The next one, River ($RIVER), is currently trading at $7.12; it has also faced a major decline of -30.6% from its ATH $10.27.

Humanity Protocol ($H) is also trading at $0.24, after bearing a huge decline of -37.0% from its ATH $0.38. Similarly, Xpin Network ($XPIN) has achieved its ATH of $0.0099. Like other altcoins, it has faced a massive decline of -39.9% and is currently available for trading at $0.0060 on Nov 2, 2025.  

Mantle ($MNT) has secured the second last position in this race, has successfully achieved its ATH $2.85, and then suddenly faced a decline of -49.9%, and emerged with a new trading price of $1.43. Last but not least,  Useless Coin ($USELESS) has gained its ATH of $0.43 and also stands as the only coin that has faced a massive decrease of -50.3%, and is currently trading at $0.21.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/top-crypto-assets-with-most-recent-ath-btc-dominate-the-market-today/

