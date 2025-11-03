BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Bitcoin leads with institutional ETF inflows creating steady demand from asset managers and treasury departments Ethereum serves as the primary settlement layer for DeFi applications and tokenization with layer-2 networks scaling capacity Solana delivers fast transactions for consumer applications with growing user activity and real revenue streams Chainlink connects blockchains to traditional systems through [...] The post Top Crypto to Buy in November, According to ChatGPT appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Bitcoin leads with institutional ETF inflows creating steady demand from asset managers and treasury departments Ethereum serves as the primary settlement layer for DeFi applications and tokenization with layer-2 networks scaling capacity Solana delivers fast transactions for consumer applications with growing user activity and real revenue streams Chainlink connects blockchains to traditional systems through [...] The post Top Crypto to Buy in November, According to ChatGPT appeared first on Blockonomi.

Top Crypto to Buy in November, According to ChatGPT

Oleh: Blockonomi
2025/11/03 22:29
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2522-1.59%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000847+6.00%
RealLink
REAL$0.06939+2.34%

TLDR

  • Bitcoin leads with institutional ETF inflows creating steady demand from asset managers and treasury departments
  • Ethereum serves as the primary settlement layer for DeFi applications and tokenization with layer-2 networks scaling capacity
  • Solana delivers fast transactions for consumer applications with growing user activity and real revenue streams
  • Chainlink connects blockchains to traditional systems through oracle services supporting tokenization infrastructure
  • Sui emerges as a high-speed layer-1 platform with expanding DeFi protocols and developer-friendly tools

An investment framework for November 2025 identifies five cryptocurrencies serving different portfolio functions. The approach balances institutional assets, infrastructure plays, and growth opportunities across the crypto market. Each asset addresses a specific role within a diversified crypto portfolio.

Bitcoin: Institutional Demand Driver

Bitcoin continues attracting institutional capital through exchange-traded fund products. Asset managers and corporate treasuries use ETFs to gain Bitcoin exposure. This creates buying pressure during market uptrends and support during downturns.

Bitcoin (BTC) PriceBitcoin (BTC) Price

The strategy recommends accumulating Bitcoin during price pullbacks. Macroeconomic events can trigger short-term volatility. However, the long-term institutional bid remains the strongest support factor for Bitcoin prices.

Bitcoin functions as the first purchase during risk-on market conditions. During risk-off periods, institutional holders typically sell Bitcoin last. This pattern establishes Bitcoin as the market’s primary risk indicator.

Ethereum: Settlement Layer Foundation

Ethereum operates as the primary settlement network for decentralized finance protocols. Tokenization pilots from traditional financial firms run on Ethereum infrastructure. Layer-2 scaling networks handle transaction overflow while the main chain processes final settlements.

Ethereum (ETH) PriceEthereum (ETH) Price

Enterprise adoption continues because compliance teams can evaluate Ethereum’s security model. The network’s technical roadmap focuses on reducing fees and improving transaction speed. Development activity remains concentrated on Ethereum compared to competing platforms.

The analysis recommends buying Ethereum during quiet market periods rather than chasing rallies. The asset provides exposure to DeFi growth without betting on individual protocols. Financial institutions can explain Ethereum infrastructure to their risk committees more easily than newer platforms.

Solana: Consumer Application Network

Solana has established itself beyond basic transaction speed metrics. The network hosts consumer-facing applications generating recurring users and protocol revenue. Payment experiments and client upgrades ship on regular schedules.

User activity data shows consistent growth across Solana applications. The network combines speed with practical consumer use cases. This positions Solana as a growth allocation within crypto portfolios.

The platform moved from being known as a fast layer-1 to hosting applications that feel instant to end users. Real revenue generation separates Solana from chains with high transaction counts but limited economic activity.

Chainlink: Oracle Infrastructure

Chainlink provides oracle infrastructure connecting blockchain networks to external data sources. The service verifies information for smart contracts and secures tokenized asset reserves. Tokenization projects across multiple chains use Chainlink’s data feeds.

Revenue for Chainlink comes from services across many protocols rather than dependence on single applications. This creates diversified exposure to blockchain adoption trends. The oracle network supports cross-chain communication as different blockchains interact.

As tokenization moves from press releases to production systems, middleware becomes more important. Chainlink operates as infrastructure supporting multiple blockchains. This positioning reduces risk compared to betting on a single platform winning market share.

Sui: Emerging Platform Play

Sui represents a newer layer-1 blockchain with fast transaction finality. Developer tools on Sui aim for ease of use compared to older platforms. The DeFi ecosystem continues expanding with new protocol launches each month.

Network activity metrics and total value locked have trended upward. Token unlock schedules create periodic selling pressure. The recommendation involves scaled purchases rather than large single positions.

The upside case depends on continued application launches and liquidity spreading across protocols. Developer adoption metrics remain the key indicator for Sui’s growth trajectory. Fast finality and friendly development environments attract builders from other ecosystems.

Final Thoughts

Portfolio construction treats Bitcoin and Ethereum as core holdings capturing 50-60% of total allocation. Solana receives 15-20% for growth exposure to consumer applications. Chainlink takes 10-15% as an infrastructure hedge across multiple chains. Sui occupies 5-10% for asymmetric upside potential based on developer momentum.

The post Top Crypto to Buy in November, According to ChatGPT appeared first on Blockonomi.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08126+14.04%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00717-1.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03378+9.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01671+2.45%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

TLDR Banco Santander has launched retail crypto trading through its online bank, Openbank. German customers can now trade Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano on Openbank. The service will expand to Spanish clients in the coming weeks and include more tokens. Openbank charges a 1.49% fee per transaction, with no custody fees involved. Banco Santander [...] The post Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.004717-8.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0165-0.60%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05352+5.14%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:56

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,269.05
$105,269.05$105,269.05

+0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,527.80
$3,527.80$3,527.80

+0.23%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5562
$2.5562$2.5562

+1.07%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.92
$166.92$166.92

+0.37%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18001
$0.18001$0.18001

+0.43%