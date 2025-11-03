BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Trial continues for brothers accused of $2M crypto theft appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Trial continues for brothers accused of $2M crypto theft Prosecutors have rested their case against two Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) grads on trial for using software exploits to steal $25 million from the Ethereum blockchain, in what the Department of Justice (DOJ) has called the ‘first-of-its-kind’ digital asset heist. Antone and James Peraire-Bueno were arrested in May of 2024 for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. According to the prosecution’s case, the brothers relied on the behavior of MEV bots, which are widely used to identify transactions in a mempool that may move the market or otherwise create an arbitrage opportunity. The operators of the bots then arrange transactions in a block in a way that allows the operator to profit. An easy example of this would be a MEV bot identifying a large transaction in the mempool, which will move the price of a given asset. The operator will then frontrun that transaction by making their own (such as to sell the asset whose price is about to be impacted) and ensuring their transaction comes first in the block. The Peraire-Bueno brothers created ‘bait’ transactions to lure MEV bots into frontrunning their trades. They then exploited a vulnerability in the relay being used in order to trick it into revealing the operators’ planned frontrun strategy before it had been validated by the network. As the brothers were Ethereum validators, they were then able to quickly constitute a block, which essentially stole the operators’ strategy and took the profits for themselves. By the time the operators’ original blocks were validated, the strategy was already out of date. The brothers left a comprehensive paper trail of their activities, according to the published indictment and the prosecution’s case.… The post Trial continues for brothers accused of $2M crypto theft appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Trial continues for brothers accused of $2M crypto theft Prosecutors have rested their case against two Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) grads on trial for using software exploits to steal $25 million from the Ethereum blockchain, in what the Department of Justice (DOJ) has called the ‘first-of-its-kind’ digital asset heist. Antone and James Peraire-Bueno were arrested in May of 2024 for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. According to the prosecution’s case, the brothers relied on the behavior of MEV bots, which are widely used to identify transactions in a mempool that may move the market or otherwise create an arbitrage opportunity. The operators of the bots then arrange transactions in a block in a way that allows the operator to profit. An easy example of this would be a MEV bot identifying a large transaction in the mempool, which will move the price of a given asset. The operator will then frontrun that transaction by making their own (such as to sell the asset whose price is about to be impacted) and ensuring their transaction comes first in the block. The Peraire-Bueno brothers created ‘bait’ transactions to lure MEV bots into frontrunning their trades. They then exploited a vulnerability in the relay being used in order to trick it into revealing the operators’ planned frontrun strategy before it had been validated by the network. As the brothers were Ethereum validators, they were then able to quickly constitute a block, which essentially stole the operators’ strategy and took the profits for themselves. By the time the operators’ original blocks were validated, the strategy was already out of date. The brothers left a comprehensive paper trail of their activities, according to the published indictment and the prosecution’s case.…

Trial continues for brothers accused of $2M crypto theft

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 22:09
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00003835+4.95%
KIND
KIND$0.0008704-2.23%
MAY
MAY$0.02769+0.50%
Movement
MOVE$0.06354+1.94%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01896+1.22%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. Trial continues for brothers accused of $2M crypto theft

Prosecutors have rested their case against two Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) grads on trial for using software exploits to steal $25 million from the Ethereum blockchain, in what the Department of Justice (DOJ) has called the ‘first-of-its-kind’ digital asset heist.

Antone and James Peraire-Bueno were arrested in May of 2024 for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the prosecution’s case, the brothers relied on the behavior of MEV bots, which are widely used to identify transactions in a mempool that may move the market or otherwise create an arbitrage opportunity. The operators of the bots then arrange transactions in a block in a way that allows the operator to profit.

An easy example of this would be a MEV bot identifying a large transaction in the mempool, which will move the price of a given asset. The operator will then frontrun that transaction by making their own (such as to sell the asset whose price is about to be impacted) and ensuring their transaction comes first in the block.

The Peraire-Bueno brothers created ‘bait’ transactions to lure MEV bots into frontrunning their trades. They then exploited a vulnerability in the relay being used in order to trick it into revealing the operators’ planned frontrun strategy before it had been validated by the network. As the brothers were Ethereum validators, they were then able to quickly constitute a block, which essentially stole the operators’ strategy and took the profits for themselves. By the time the operators’ original blocks were validated, the strategy was already out of date.

The brothers left a comprehensive paper trail of their activities, according to the published indictment and the prosecution’s case. This included outlining their four-stage exploit plan in a shared document. They also spent the weeks following the heist googling things such as “crypto lawyers,” “how long is the statue [sic] of limitations,” “wire fraud statue [sic] of limitations,” and “money laundering statue [sic] of limitations.”

The brothers laundered the proceeds by converting them to various stablecoins and then sending them to a smart contract that effectively operates as a decentralized blockchain protocol that allows users to borrow and lend the stablecoins, ostensibly making their movements more difficult to trade.

Though the press around the indictments and trial have described the brothers’ actions as a “heist,” it’s hard to fit their actions within traditional understandings of theft. That’s presumably why the charges focus on wire fraud and money laundering.

With the prosecution having made its case, the defense now takes over. The Peraire-Bueno brothers’ argument has been that the brothers were simply executing a legitimate trading strategy based on the normal operation of the Ethereum blockchain.

However, the prosecution focused on the searches made by the brothers before and after the attack as evidence that the brothers knew they were breaking the law.

The trial is set to conclude next week.

Watch: Breaking down solutions to blockchain regulation hurdles

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/trial-continues-for-brothers-accused-of-2m-crypto-theft/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08126+14.04%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00717-1.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03378+9.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01671+2.45%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

TLDR Banco Santander has launched retail crypto trading through its online bank, Openbank. German customers can now trade Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano on Openbank. The service will expand to Spanish clients in the coming weeks and include more tokens. Openbank charges a 1.49% fee per transaction, with no custody fees involved. Banco Santander [...] The post Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.004717-8.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0165-0.60%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05352+5.14%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:56

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,342.34
$105,342.34$105,342.34

+0.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,530.14
$3,530.14$3,530.14

+0.30%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5555
$2.5555$2.5555

+1.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.92
$166.92$166.92

+0.37%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18006
$0.18006$0.18006

+0.46%