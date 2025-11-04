The post Trump Says New Yorkers ‘Must Vote’ Cuomo In Mayoral Election appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump encouraged voters to back former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in tomorrow’s New York City mayoral election, making the endorsement hours after Tesla chief Elon Musk did the same in a last-minute push against Democratic New York State assemblymember Zohran Mamdani. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the White House on Sunday after taking off from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump said in a Truth Social post, “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice,” adding, “You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job.” The Republican president said he would rather see Cuomo, a former Democratic candidate running as an independent, win the election than Mamdani, whom Trump called a “communist with no experience.” Trump also framed a vote for Republican nominee and radio talk show host Curits Sliwa as a vote for Mamdani. Musk urged his followers to “VOTE CUOMO!” and also said a vote for Sliwa “is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is,” satirically referring to Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Musk, who is usually outspoken about political matters, had been relatively quiet about the New York City mayoral race and Mamdani, the Democratic nominee whom he called “the future of the Democratic Party” in a tweet last week. The comments come as Mamdani leads Cuomo and Sliwa in the vast majority of polls, many of which he holds a double-digit lead in, according to The New York Times. Musk endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election and has typically thrown his support behind Republican candidates since then. What Other Billionaires Have Opposed Mamdani? Hedge fund… The post Trump Says New Yorkers ‘Must Vote’ Cuomo In Mayoral Election appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump encouraged voters to back former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in tomorrow’s New York City mayoral election, making the endorsement hours after Tesla chief Elon Musk did the same in a last-minute push against Democratic New York State assemblymember Zohran Mamdani. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the White House on Sunday after taking off from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump said in a Truth Social post, “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice,” adding, “You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job.” The Republican president said he would rather see Cuomo, a former Democratic candidate running as an independent, win the election than Mamdani, whom Trump called a “communist with no experience.” Trump also framed a vote for Republican nominee and radio talk show host Curits Sliwa as a vote for Mamdani. Musk urged his followers to “VOTE CUOMO!” and also said a vote for Sliwa “is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is,” satirically referring to Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Musk, who is usually outspoken about political matters, had been relatively quiet about the New York City mayoral race and Mamdani, the Democratic nominee whom he called “the future of the Democratic Party” in a tweet last week. The comments come as Mamdani leads Cuomo and Sliwa in the vast majority of polls, many of which he holds a double-digit lead in, according to The New York Times. Musk endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election and has typically thrown his support behind Republican candidates since then. What Other Billionaires Have Opposed Mamdani? Hedge fund…