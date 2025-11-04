BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Trump Says New Yorkers ‘Must Vote’ Cuomo In Mayoral Election appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump encouraged voters to back former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in tomorrow’s New York City mayoral election, making the endorsement hours after Tesla chief Elon Musk did the same in a last-minute push against Democratic New York State assemblymember Zohran Mamdani. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the White House on Sunday after taking off from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump said in a Truth Social post, “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice,” adding, “You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job.” The Republican president said he would rather see Cuomo, a former Democratic candidate running as an independent, win the election than Mamdani, whom Trump called a “communist with no experience.” Trump also framed a vote for Republican nominee and radio talk show host Curits Sliwa as a vote for Mamdani. Musk urged his followers to “VOTE CUOMO!” and also said a vote for Sliwa “is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is,” satirically referring to Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Musk, who is usually outspoken about political matters, had been relatively quiet about the New York City mayoral race and Mamdani, the Democratic nominee whom he called “the future of the Democratic Party” in a tweet last week. The comments come as Mamdani leads Cuomo and Sliwa in the vast majority of polls, many of which he holds a double-digit lead in, according to The New York Times. Musk endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election and has typically thrown his support behind Republican candidates since then. What Other Billionaires Have Opposed Mamdani? Hedge fund… The post Trump Says New Yorkers ‘Must Vote’ Cuomo In Mayoral Election appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump encouraged voters to back former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in tomorrow’s New York City mayoral election, making the endorsement hours after Tesla chief Elon Musk did the same in a last-minute push against Democratic New York State assemblymember Zohran Mamdani. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the White House on Sunday after taking off from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump said in a Truth Social post, “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice,” adding, “You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job.” The Republican president said he would rather see Cuomo, a former Democratic candidate running as an independent, win the election than Mamdani, whom Trump called a “communist with no experience.” Trump also framed a vote for Republican nominee and radio talk show host Curits Sliwa as a vote for Mamdani. Musk urged his followers to “VOTE CUOMO!” and also said a vote for Sliwa “is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is,” satirically referring to Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Musk, who is usually outspoken about political matters, had been relatively quiet about the New York City mayoral race and Mamdani, the Democratic nominee whom he called “the future of the Democratic Party” in a tweet last week. The comments come as Mamdani leads Cuomo and Sliwa in the vast majority of polls, many of which he holds a double-digit lead in, according to The New York Times. Musk endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election and has typically thrown his support behind Republican candidates since then. What Other Billionaires Have Opposed Mamdani? Hedge fund…

Trump Says New Yorkers ‘Must Vote’ Cuomo In Mayoral Election

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 09:10
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.133+17.92%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6836+0.42%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000006622+1.95%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01499+0.53%
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.003922-2.43%

Topline

President Donald Trump encouraged voters to back former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in tomorrow’s New York City mayoral election, making the endorsement hours after Tesla chief Elon Musk did the same in a last-minute push against Democratic New York State assemblymember Zohran Mamdani.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the White House on Sunday after taking off from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

Trump said in a Truth Social post, “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice,” adding, “You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job.”

The Republican president said he would rather see Cuomo, a former Democratic candidate running as an independent, win the election than Mamdani, whom Trump called a “communist with no experience.”

Trump also framed a vote for Republican nominee and radio talk show host Curits Sliwa as a vote for Mamdani.

Musk urged his followers to “VOTE CUOMO!” and also said a vote for Sliwa “is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is,” satirically referring to Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Musk, who is usually outspoken about political matters, had been relatively quiet about the New York City mayoral race and Mamdani, the Democratic nominee whom he called “the future of the Democratic Party” in a tweet last week.

The comments come as Mamdani leads Cuomo and Sliwa in the vast majority of polls, many of which he holds a double-digit lead in, according to The New York Times.

Musk endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election and has typically thrown his support behind Republican candidates since then.

What Other Billionaires Have Opposed Mamdani?

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder, who have been directly called out by Mamdani, have tried to rally against the 34-year-old candidate, with the former throwing $1.75 million into political groups opposing Mamdani and the latter contributing $750,000. At least 26 billionaires have contributed $100,000 or more into supporting Cuomo, according to a Forbes analysis.

Key Background

Mamdani won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary in June, defeating Cuomo with 56% of the vote. Some of Mamdani’s key campaign issues include housing affordability, social programs and taxation on corporations and the wealthy, while Cuomo has placed his campaign’s focus on public safety, public housing and education. Mamdani’s platform and democratic socialist ties has received scrutiny from Trump, who told “60 Minutes” it would be “hard” to earmark money for New York City because “if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there.” Trump doubled down on his statement Monday, saying, “it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required” to New York City if Mamdani wins. However, Mamdani’s agenda is popular among progressive Democrats and young voters, who have taken to his proposed affordability policies, one of which includes a rent freeze for rent-stabilized apartments.

Further Reading

Anyone But Mamdani: These Billionaires Are Spending Big To Stop Him From Becoming NYC’s Mayor (Forbes)

Here Are The Two Billionaires Supporting Zohran Mamdani (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/11/03/donald-trump-says-new-yorkers-must-vote-for-andrew-cuomo/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08126+14.04%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00717-1.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03378+9.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01671+2.45%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

TLDR Banco Santander has launched retail crypto trading through its online bank, Openbank. German customers can now trade Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano on Openbank. The service will expand to Spanish clients in the coming weeks and include more tokens. Openbank charges a 1.49% fee per transaction, with no custody fees involved. Banco Santander [...] The post Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.004717-8.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0165-0.60%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05352+5.14%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:56

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,342.34
$105,342.34$105,342.34

+0.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,530.14
$3,530.14$3,530.14

+0.30%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5555
$2.5555$2.5555

+1.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.92
$166.92$166.92

+0.37%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18006
$0.18006$0.18006

+0.46%