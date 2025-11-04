BursaDEX+
UFC Releases Fighter Amid Betting Scandal Investigation

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 11:22
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 07: UFC President and CEO Dana White (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • UFC takes swift action after independent monitoring service flags suspicious wagering patterns on Las Vegas fight card
  • Isaac Dulgarian’s unexpected first-round submission loss triggers investigation as Nevada commission withholds his purse
  • The promotion addresses integrity concerns with official statement as potential betting scandal reaches mixed martial arts

Gambling scandals are aplenty in the sports world in 2025 and the UFC isn’t immune. On Saturday at a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas, Isaac Dulgarian lost peculiarly (via first-round submission) to Yadier del Valle. There was unusual betting action coming in on del Valle winning in the first round, despite Dulgarian entering the fight as the favorite.

Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) is a firm that monitors suspicious betting activity. The UFC is one of its clients and they alerted the promotion of their findings. The UFC released Dulgarian and now the Nevada State Athletic Commission is reportedly withholding his fight purse. The UFC has released a statement on the matter, per Sportsnet’s Aaron Bronsteter.

“Like many professional sports organizations, UFC works with an independent betting integrity service to monitor wagering activity on our events. Our betting integrity partner, IC360, monitors wagering on every UFC event and is conducting a thorough review of the facts surrounding the Dulgarian vs. del Valle bout on Saturday, November 1.

We take these allegations very seriously, and along with the health and safety of our fighters, nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport.”

What Happened After the Fight?

UFC veteran and ESPN analyst called Dulgarian out for what he said was an “F-Minus performance.” The passion in Chiesa’s voice seemed tied to more than just pure analysis.

Why Does the UFC Monitor Betting Activity?

The UFC’s partnership with this monitoring service represents a proactive approach to catching potential integrity issues before they metastasize into larger problems for the sport.

Why Did the UFC Act So Swiftly?

The UFC moved quickly, releasing Dulgarian from his contract while IC360 conducts a thorough review of the facts surrounding Saturday’s bout. The promotion didn’t waste time because all major sports organizations must protect the integrity of their sports at all costs.

Having widespread doubt about the legitimacy of outcomes would be detrimental to the long-term health of the promotion and the sport.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission’s involvement signals a multi-pronged response that demonstrates how seriously combat sports organizations are treating gambling-related concerns.

The Broader Context From the Perspective of a Sports Fan

As a hardcore sports fan, there are few subjects that cause me to roll my eyes harder than gambling. I flat hate the thought of not being able to trust the legitimacy of what I watch. I grew up on sports and have raised my kids with it as a major part of our world.

It’s personal to me. That said, with the NBA’s recent scandals and now this UFC situation, it’s become a subject sports fans cannot ignore.

While greed has opened a once forbidden door and the linkage between sports and betting have been licensed in most states, sports organizations who benefit from these partnerships must find a way to maintain the sanctity of the competitions we love.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianmazique/2025/11/03/ufc-releases-fighter-and-issues-statement-on-abnormal-betting-patterns/

