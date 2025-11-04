BursaDEX+
UNI Targets $6.50 ETH Whales Accumulate, BDAG’s Enters in Batch 32

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 07:04
UNISWAP
UNI$6.94+6.21%
Ethereum
ETH$3,527.53+0.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00227+9.13%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.29218+0.68%
Crypto Presales

Discover Ethereum (ETH) whale accumulation, Uniswap (UNI) breakout chance, and BlockDAG’s $435M presale shaping 2025’s top crypto coins right now.

The crypto market is revealing a split between steady movement and rapid momentum. Ethereum (ETH) whale accumulation continues to strengthen as large holders add to their positions, signaling renewed optimism after recent sell pressure. Uniswap (UNI) remains stable above $6.20, with traders closely watching a Uniswap (UNI) breakout chance as open interest and liquidity both climb.

Meanwhile, the spotlight shines on BlockDAG (BDAG), whose presale hits $435M+. Now priced at $0.005 in Batch 32, with 4.5 billion coins remaining, BDAG stands out as one of the top crypto coins right now, combining strong market traction with early adoption strength. The project has also confirmed its listing on February 10, 2026, marking a key milestone for its next growth phase.

Ethereum Whales Accumulate as Confidence Builds Toward $4,100

Ethereum’s largest holders are returning to accumulation mode, purchasing over 218,000 ETH in the past week after offloading 1.36 million earlier this month. These entities, typically owning between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH, are showing renewed confidence as prices hover close to $3,940.

Technical readings hint at a possible rebound toward $4,100 if this momentum continues. Historically, whale accumulation has preceded upward moves, suggesting improving sentiment within the Ethereum network. For those tracking long-term signals, this trend reflects stability returning to a key layer of the market’s foundation.

Uniswap Holds Key Support While Traders Watch Breakout Levels

Uniswap (UNI) remains steady above its $6.20 support line, maintaining buyer interest amid uncertain market conditions. Increasing trading volume and open interest indicate that traders are positioning for the next move.

Charts show UNI facing resistance between $6.45 and $6.50, and a confirmed breakout could push it toward the $6.80–$7.00 range. This current setup offers a balanced outlook where clear support levels coexist with defined upside potential. However, a decline below $6.20 could delay any near-term advance, making this consolidation phase one to monitor closely for a Uniswap (UNI) breakout chance in the coming days.

Is BlockDAG Set to Lead 2025’s Crypto Scene?

BlockDAG is quickly becoming a major name in the 2025 crypto landscape, and it’s all about delivery, not hype. With its presale hitting $435 million, over 27 billion coins sold, and more than 3 million X1 miners active around the world, the project’s momentum already feels like that of a post-launch success.

Its partnership with F1® has added strong global visibility, giving BlockDAG a level of recognition most projects never reach before listing. Buyers are paying attention to its hybrid design, built as a Layer-1 DAG-PoW network that combines Bitcoin’s security with the scalability of newer chains.

At the moment, BDAG is priced at $0.005 in Batch 32, with only 4.5 billion coins remaining. Many see this phase as a crucial opportunity before its expected listing on February 10, 2026. Analysts suggest that this mix of strong community growth and technological foundation makes BDAG one of the top crypto coins right now, bridging solid fundamentals with market excitement.

The project is gaining more attention for what could be its breakout moment in 2025. In a space often driven by trends, BlockDAG is setting itself apart with technology, global reach, and genuine progress.

BlockDAG Dominates 2025’s Crypto Spotlight

In a year where many coins chase quick gains, Ethereum (ETH) and Uniswap (UNI) continue to show why patience still matters. The ongoing Ethereum (ETH) whale accumulation signals strong network confidence, while the Uniswap (UNI) breakout chance has caught traders’ attention with potential short-term momentum.

At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) stands out as a fresh force of innovation. With its presale hitting $435 million, a community of 3 million X1 miners, and a hybrid DAG-PoW model, the project is shaping up as one of the most talked-about names in crypto.

For anyone tracking the top crypto coins right now, BDAG appears to be where practical technology, strong demand, and real-world excitement come together, defining what could be one of 2025’s most important crypto stories.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/uniswap-eyes-6-50-breakout-eth-whales-load-up-and-blockdags-0-005-batch-32-ignites-market-frenzy/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

