UniQure (QURE) Stock: Gene Therapy Company Drops 67% on FDA Data Concerns

TLDR

UniQure stock fell 67% in premarket trading after the company disclosed the FDA’s changed position on AMT-130

The FDA no longer agrees Phase I/II study data with external controls is adequate for a Biologics License Application

AMT-130 is an investigational gene therapy for Huntington’s disease that received Breakthrough Therapy designation in 2025

UniQure shares had risen 283% year-to-date and over 1,100% in the past 12 months before Monday’s drop

The company says it will work with the FDA to find a path forward for AMT-130’s approval

UniQure reported a regulatory update on November 3, 2025, that sent shares plummeting in premarket trading. The biotech company disclosed that the Food and Drug Administration has changed its position on data supporting the company’s Huntington’s disease therapy.

The FDA no longer agrees that Phase I/II study data for AMT-130 is adequate to support a Biologics License Application. This represents a reversal from the agency’s previous stance.

AMT-130 is an investigational gene therapy designed to treat Huntington’s disease. The FDA granted the therapy Breakthrough Therapy designation earlier this year.

The regulatory update came following a pre-BLA meeting between UniQure and the FDA. The company had been comparing its Phase I/II data against an external control group.





uniQure N.V., QURE



UniQure stock dropped 67% in premarket trading on Monday. Shares had closed Friday up 283% for the year.

The 12-month performance was even more dramatic. UniQure stock had gained more than 1,100% over the past year before Monday’s decline.

Uncertainty on Submission Timeline

The FDA’s changed position creates uncertainty around when UniQure can submit its BLA. The company has not provided a new timeline for the application.

UniQure stated it remains committed to working with the FDA. The company also mentioned working with other regulatory bodies to advance AMT-130.

The biotech emphasized the therapy’s potential benefits for Huntington’s disease patients. The company appears focused on finding an alternative regulatory pathway.

Current Market Position

Analysts currently rate UniQure stock as a Hold with a $67 price target. The company’s market cap stands at $4.17 billion.

Average trading volume for the stock is 3.2 million shares. Technical indicators show a Buy signal, though the sharp decline may alter that assessment.

UniQure’s financial performance has shown challenges. The company reports declining revenues and negative profit margins.

The biotech has a pipeline of therapies beyond AMT-130. These include treatments for refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, ALS, and Fabry disease.

UniQure previously achieved a historic approval for a hemophilia B gene therapy. The company specializes in developing gene therapy treatments for severe medical conditions.

The stock’s rapid ascent throughout 2025 reflected investor optimism about AMT-130’s prospects. That optimism took a hit with Monday’s regulatory news.

UniQure disclosed the FDA’s changed position on November 3, 2025, following its pre-BLA meeting with the agency.

