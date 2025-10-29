Uphold to Debut $XRP, $BTC Loans in December, Boosting Crypto Utility and Bitcoin Hyper’s 10x Potential

Quick Facts:

1⃣ Uphold has announced its integration with the Exactly Protocol, allowing its customers to earn yield or access credit through their crypto holdings.

2⃣ The service will be launched in Florida and Latin America in December, with expansion to the greater US in Q1 2026.

3⃣ Uphold will support and expand the utility of several cryptocurrencies, including $BTC, $XRP, $ETH, and $USDC.

4⃣ Similarly, Bitcoin Hyper will unlock $BTC’s utility to include staking, trading, and interacting with dApps.

Uphold, a fintech company offering on-chain finance solutions, yesterday announced that it will integrate with the Exactly Protocol. This will enable its customers to earn yield or access credit through their cryptocurrencies, such as XRP ($XRP) and Bitcoin ($BTC).

Launching in December, the service will initially be available in Florida and Latin America. Further expansion in the US is planned in Q1 2026.

The service is set to increase the utility of major cryptocurrencies aside from merely being a store of value. This is similar to Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a project that aims to expand $BTC’s utility via its Layer-2 network.

Uphold to Simplify Borrowing vs Traditional Banks

In a post on X, Uphold quoted its CEO, Simon McLoughlin, who says that its integration with the Exactly Protocol will enable customers to borrow against or earn yield on their digital assets, ‘any time, without credit checks, at lower rates than traditional banks.’

Through this service, customers will be able to get more out of their crypto holdings, according to McLoughlin in a statement on Business Insider. That’s because they’ll be able to unlock more value out of their digital assets aside from merely waiting for their value to appreciate.

Uphold will support several digital assets when its service launches in December. These include Circle ($USDC) and Ethereum ($ETH), along with $XRP and $BTC.

Disclaimer: Do your own research. This is not investment advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/uphold-xrp-loans-bitcoin-hyper