BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post US Bitcoin ETFs Lost $946 Million After Hawkish Tone From Fed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief U.S. Bitcoin ETFs had $946 million in outflows last week, with iShares Bitcoin Trust losing $400 million. Solana ETFs attracted $421 million in new investments, driven by recently launched U.S.-based funds. Total digital asset fund outflows reached $360 million as investors reacted to U.S. central bank Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious stance on December rate cuts. U.S. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds bore the brunt of institutional outflows last week, accounting for $946 million worth of withdrawals, according to a new report from digital asset manager CoinShares. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) shed approximately $400 million last week, the most among the 11 spot BTC funds currently trading. But total net outflows for all funds tracking digital assets were a less dramatic $360 million. “Digital asset investment products saw outflows totalling $360 million last week despite the recent U.S. interest rate cut, as investors interpreted Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the likelihood of another cut in December as ‘not a foregone conclusion,’” CoinShares Director of Research James Butterfill said in the report. “This hawkish tone, combined with a notable absence of key U.S. economic data releases, appears to have left investors in a state of limbo.” The BTC fund losses were offset by ETF gains in other regions. Funds from issuers in Germany and Switzerland had net inflows of more than $30 million last week. Canada and Australia issuers generated $8.5 million and $7.2 million worth of inflows. ﻿﻿ The overall crypto fund category was buoyed by higher than usual inflows into Solana exchange-traded products. Investors poured $421 million into SOL-based ETFs last week, driven by hype for the new U.S.-based funds that started trading in late October. Last week’s debuts included the Bitwise Solana ETF, which trades on the Nasdaq under the BSOL ticker. The fund has already reached $105… The post US Bitcoin ETFs Lost $946 Million After Hawkish Tone From Fed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief U.S. Bitcoin ETFs had $946 million in outflows last week, with iShares Bitcoin Trust losing $400 million. Solana ETFs attracted $421 million in new investments, driven by recently launched U.S.-based funds. Total digital asset fund outflows reached $360 million as investors reacted to U.S. central bank Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious stance on December rate cuts. U.S. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds bore the brunt of institutional outflows last week, accounting for $946 million worth of withdrawals, according to a new report from digital asset manager CoinShares. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) shed approximately $400 million last week, the most among the 11 spot BTC funds currently trading. But total net outflows for all funds tracking digital assets were a less dramatic $360 million. “Digital asset investment products saw outflows totalling $360 million last week despite the recent U.S. interest rate cut, as investors interpreted Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the likelihood of another cut in December as ‘not a foregone conclusion,’” CoinShares Director of Research James Butterfill said in the report. “This hawkish tone, combined with a notable absence of key U.S. economic data releases, appears to have left investors in a state of limbo.” The BTC fund losses were offset by ETF gains in other regions. Funds from issuers in Germany and Switzerland had net inflows of more than $30 million last week. Canada and Australia issuers generated $8.5 million and $7.2 million worth of inflows. ﻿﻿ The overall crypto fund category was buoyed by higher than usual inflows into Solana exchange-traded products. Investors poured $421 million into SOL-based ETFs last week, driven by hype for the new U.S.-based funds that started trading in late October. Last week’s debuts included the Bitwise Solana ETF, which trades on the Nasdaq under the BSOL ticker. The fund has already reached $105…

US Bitcoin ETFs Lost $946 Million After Hawkish Tone From Fed

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 08:24
Union
U$0.006065-1.81%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08133+14.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,266.54+1.80%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000033-5.71%

In brief

  • U.S. Bitcoin ETFs had $946 million in outflows last week, with iShares Bitcoin Trust losing $400 million.
  • Solana ETFs attracted $421 million in new investments, driven by recently launched U.S.-based funds.
  • Total digital asset fund outflows reached $360 million as investors reacted to U.S. central bank Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious stance on December rate cuts.

U.S. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds bore the brunt of institutional outflows last week, accounting for $946 million worth of withdrawals, according to a new report from digital asset manager CoinShares.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) shed approximately $400 million last week, the most among the 11 spot BTC funds currently trading. But total net outflows for all funds tracking digital assets were a less dramatic $360 million.

“Digital asset investment products saw outflows totalling $360 million last week despite the recent U.S. interest rate cut, as investors interpreted Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the likelihood of another cut in December as ‘not a foregone conclusion,’” CoinShares Director of Research James Butterfill said in the report. “This hawkish tone, combined with a notable absence of key U.S. economic data releases, appears to have left investors in a state of limbo.”

The BTC fund losses were offset by ETF gains in other regions. Funds from issuers in Germany and Switzerland had net inflows of more than $30 million last week. Canada and Australia issuers generated $8.5 million and $7.2 million worth of inflows.

The overall crypto fund category was buoyed by higher than usual inflows into Solana exchange-traded products. Investors poured $421 million into SOL-based ETFs last week, driven by hype for the new U.S.-based funds that started trading in late October.

Last week’s debuts included the Bitwise Solana ETF, which trades on the Nasdaq under the BSOL ticker. The fund has already reached $105 million worth of assets under management after launching a week ago. A competitor, the Rex-Osprey Solana Staking ETF, which also trades on the Nasdaq under the SSK ticker, took 12 trading days to reach $100 million worth of AUM.

The scarcity of U.S. economic data is due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which has lasted more than 33 days. By Wednesday this week, the shutdown will be the longest in U.S. history. Users on Myriad, a prediction market owned by Decrypt parent company Dastan, think there’s a 97% chance lawmakers won’t end the shutdown in the next two days.

Crypto markets tumbled Monday morning, forcing the liquidation of more than $1 billion worth of crypto contracts. Bitcoin and Ethereum were nearly tied, accounting for $312 million and $303 million worth of closed contracts, respectively.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading for $107,463 after having dropped 2.5% in the past day. And Ethereum was trading for $3,657.77, about 5.1% lower than it was this time Sunday, according to crypto price aggregator CoinGecko.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/347176/us-bitcoin-etfs-lost-946-million-hawkish-tone-fed

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08126+14.04%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00717-1.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03378+9.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01671+2.45%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

TLDR Banco Santander has launched retail crypto trading through its online bank, Openbank. German customers can now trade Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano on Openbank. The service will expand to Spanish clients in the coming weeks and include more tokens. Openbank charges a 1.49% fee per transaction, with no custody fees involved. Banco Santander [...] The post Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.004717-8.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0165-0.60%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05352+5.14%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:56

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,266.54
$105,266.54$105,266.54

+0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,526.04
$3,526.04$3,526.04

+0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5448
$2.5448$2.5448

+0.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.62
$166.62$166.62

+0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17982
$0.17982$0.17982

+0.32%