BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post US ISM Manufacturing PMI declines to 48.7 in October vs. 49.5 expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The economic activity in the United States’ (US) manufacturing sector continued to contract in October, with the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropping to 48.7 from 49.1 in September. This reading came in weaker than the market expectation of 49.5. Other details of the PMI report showed that the Employment Index edged higher to 46 from 45.3 in this period, while the New Orders Index improved to 49.4 from 48.9. Finally, the Prices Pair Index, the input inflation component of the survey, declined to 58 from 61.9. Market reaction The US Dollar (USD) Index clings to small daily gains following the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data. At the time of press, the index was up 0.15% on the day at 99.85. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-ism-manufacturing-pmi-declines-to-487-in-october-vs-495-expected-202511031507The post US ISM Manufacturing PMI declines to 48.7 in October vs. 49.5 expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The economic activity in the United States’ (US) manufacturing sector continued to contract in October, with the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropping to 48.7 from 49.1 in September. This reading came in weaker than the market expectation of 49.5. Other details of the PMI report showed that the Employment Index edged higher to 46 from 45.3 in this period, while the New Orders Index improved to 49.4 from 48.9. Finally, the Prices Pair Index, the input inflation component of the survey, declined to 58 from 61.9. Market reaction The US Dollar (USD) Index clings to small daily gains following the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data. At the time of press, the index was up 0.15% on the day at 99.85. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-ism-manufacturing-pmi-declines-to-487-in-october-vs-495-expected-202511031507

US ISM Manufacturing PMI declines to 48.7 in October vs. 49.5 expected

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 23:28
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.874+3.92%
4
4$0.06394+3.04%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01698-0.41%

The economic activity in the United States’ (US) manufacturing sector continued to contract in October, with the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropping to 48.7 from 49.1 in September. This reading came in weaker than the market expectation of 49.5.

Other details of the PMI report showed that the Employment Index edged higher to 46 from 45.3 in this period, while the New Orders Index improved to 49.4 from 48.9. Finally, the Prices Pair Index, the input inflation component of the survey, declined to 58 from 61.9.

Market reaction

The US Dollar (USD) Index clings to small daily gains following the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data. At the time of press, the index was up 0.15% on the day at 99.85.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-ism-manufacturing-pmi-declines-to-487-in-october-vs-495-expected-202511031507

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08126+14.04%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00717-1.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03378+9.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01671+2.45%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

TLDR Banco Santander has launched retail crypto trading through its online bank, Openbank. German customers can now trade Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano on Openbank. The service will expand to Spanish clients in the coming weeks and include more tokens. Openbank charges a 1.49% fee per transaction, with no custody fees involved. Banco Santander [...] The post Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.004717-8.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0165-0.60%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05352+5.14%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:56

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,325.37
$105,325.37$105,325.37

+0.25%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,530.99
$3,530.99$3,530.99

+0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5435
$2.5435$2.5435

+0.56%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.69
$166.69$166.69

+0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17999
$0.17999$0.17999

+0.42%