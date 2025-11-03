USDC Issuer Circle Partners With Grammy Rao Artist Wyclef Jean To Make Stablecoins ‘Cool’

BursaDEX+
2025/11/03 22:02
Stablecoins are no longer a niche market. The total stablecoin supply has now crossed the $315 billion mark, and USDC alone sits near $75B of market value with $13 billion in 24-hr trading volume.

With growing global regulatory progress and acceptance, two countries – Korea and Japan – have unveiled their WON and YEN-dominated stablecoin.

However, amid the rising competition from other stablecoin leaders such as Tether’s USDT, Circle has announced an unusual partnership. In a surprise cultural play, Circle has appointed Grammy-winning artist Wyclef Jean as its new Global Culture Advisor.

This, the press release, says is “a role designed to fuse music, storytelling and on-the-ground reporting with Circle’s push to make USDC a mainstream payment tool across emerging markets.”

Circle Partners With Grammy Artist Wyclef Jean

The partnership—unveiled at Money20/20 and in Circle’s press materials—frames Wyclef not as a paid endorser but as a co-creator. Circle’s Business Officer Kash will help produce immersive content and community activations that spotlight real-world use cases for USDC, from near-instant cross-border payments to dollar-denominated savings and microbusiness growth. The company plans a global roll-out of content and activations in 2026.

Kash said, “With more countries accepting and regulations progressing, there is importance of limelighting by the storytelling of the practical use cases that is changing lives of people.” Well this is evident.

https://x.com/wyclef/status/1983337475834859723?s=46

In an interview, Wyclef leans into the personal, describing why decided to partner with one of the largest USDC issuer, Circle. “Growing up in a rural Haitian village, he talks about seeing how slow, costly remittances shape lives and says projects like this let him “relive my Barbie Express days in a different form with USDC.”

Interesingly, Wyclef Jean’s connection with blockchain technology goes back several years – long before this new role as Global Culture Advisor of Circle.

In 2018, he made headlines in the music-tech world when he tokenized one of his songs, “What Happened to Love,” allowing fans to purchase fractional royalty shares and earn from its future streaming and licensing revenues. The experiment positioned Wyclef among the earliest mainstream artists to test blockchain-based music ownership models – years before NFTs became a buzzword.

Further in 2025, Wyclef took a leadership role in the Web3 music startup OpenWav, serving as its Chief Music Officer. He frames blockchain and stablecoin “as a cultural route to economic literacy and generational wealth for people currently shut out of mainstream financial tools.”

The Stablecoin Race

The moves comes as Circle launched the public testnet for its new blockchain network, Arc, described as an “Economic Operating System”. It is aimed at enabling large-scale on-chain settlement, treasury and payment flows. The testnet now counts over 100 financial institutions and tech firms among its participants.

In parallel, the compnay has also filed for a U.S. national trust bank charter (through the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency) which would allow it to act as a regulated custodian of tokenized assets.

Circle’s timing coincides with intensifying institutional competition. Rival Tether Holdings, issuer of USDT, recently appointed Bo Hines, former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council, as Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy.

Meanwhile, smaller but emerging players are rebranding to capture the new political and financial moment. WLFI, a stablecoin-linked media and fintech platform, is reportedly pivoting under Eric Trump’s involvement to building its own DAT.

