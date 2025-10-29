USDT arrests: Five jailed in Beijing over $166M transfers

On 29 October 2025, a Beijing court jailed five people in a case described as USDT arrests after prosecutors said the group handled roughly 1.2 billion RMB (about $166 million). Prosecutors cited guidance from the Supreme People’s Procuratorate in bringing the charges.
The court found the defendants converted RMB to USDT and moved the tokens abroad, bypassing official channels. Authorities characterised the activity as disguised foreign exchange trading in violation of anti‑money‑laundering and foreign exchange rules.
The principal orchestrator received four years and six months and a 200,000 RMB fine. Two associates were given three years and nine months and 150,000 RMB fines each; two junior operatives were sentenced to two years and eleven months with 100,000 RMB fines each. The court ordered forfeiture of commissions of about 500,000 RMB.
Prosecutors described routing renminbi into stablecoins and then converting offshore as a way to evade capital controls. Officials emphasise that large Tether flows used to move value across borders can trigger criminal liability for organised operators.
State agencies have increased prosecutions and public guidance. As one report noted, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate has warned that “virtual currency offshore exchange activities” may constitute illegal financial operations, reinforcing a strict stance.
Yes. OTC desks and payment corridors that facilitate large on‑ramps and convert RMB to USDT are likely to see tighter compliance checks and regulatory attention.
Watch statements from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange and prosecutorial notices for practical guidance. Note: firms should review AML controls and KYC for counterparties to limit exposure.
In brief: the case underscores that large stablecoin transfers are a priority enforcement area under China’s capital controls and the broader china crypto crackdown. Market participants must expect ongoing scrutiny of cross‑border USDT transfers.