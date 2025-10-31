Valor token becomes 2nd-largest holding in Official Trump meme coin wallet

VALOR, a token launched on American Launchpad, has become the second-largest holding in the Official Trump meme coin team wallet.
A wallet associated with the team behind Official Trump (TRUMP) meme coin now holds roughly 27.37 million VALOR tokens, valued at about $240,000, according to Lookonchain reporting. This places VALOR as the second‑largest line item in the wallet behind the roughly 800 million TRUMP tokens worth $6.47 billion.
The post stirred mixed reactions. Some interpreted it as a signal of endorsement for the token, while others urged caution. One user claimed the tokens were transferred by the project team—not purchased by Trump—to create the impression of his involvement and entice buyers, though no evidence was provided to back it up.
VALOR is issued by Smart Valor, a Switzerland‑based fintech company founded in 2017 that provides crypto AI market intelligence solutions and a fully regulated and compliant crypto investment platform for retail and banks. VALOR serves as the native token of the SMART VALOR ecosystem, allowing holders to enjoy reduced transaction fees on the platform and participate in staking rewards.
The token was launched on the American Launchpad platform on the Solana blockchain. The token has a total supply of approximately 1 billion VALOR, with a fully diluted valuation of around $10.25 million.
VALOR’s market cap stands at just $10.1 million at the time of writing. Despite the Official Trump meme coin wallet news, the token is down 20 % over the past 24 hours, currently trading at $0.01010.