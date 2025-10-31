Venezuela’s Banking Sector Launches Bitcoin and USDT Custody via Conexus

In a major step towards the integration of cryptocurrencies in banking systems in Venezuela, Conexus, one of the leading financial network service companies in the country, has set the stage to link traditional banks to assets based on the blockchain system, such as Bitcoin and stablecoins. Conexus currently supports around 40% of electronic banking transfers nationwide, positioning the project as one of the most influential digital finance initiatives in the region.
This enables Venezuelan banks to manage, transfer, and exchange cryptocurrencies for customers. This makes a seamless link between the Venezuelan bolivar currency and the US dollar and the cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and USDT, all under regulated banking oversight.
Also Read: Hong Kong SFC Raises Alarm on Crypto Treasury Firms Amid Rising Investor Risk
For many years, Venezuelans have used digital assets as a way to protect their money from the devaluation of their currency. Stablecoins have emerged as a daily hedge as the Venezuelan bolivar struggles against inflation.
Conexus President Rodolfo Gasparri explained that this change in mindset comes from the necessities rather than from speculations. Stablecoins are becoming more of a safety mechanism, and our financial systems must adjust to reflect how individuals choose to manage their money. By incorporating crypto into banks, we can offer the general public a more secure and legal realm in which to store and transmit their digital money rather than the present unofficial apps and peer-to-peer systems.
The planned system will grant customers the ability to make crypto deposits, interbank transfers, and fiat conversions through existing banking platforms, something still rare globally.
Bank-based crypto services can provide transparency and stronger customer protection. Venezuelans will also gain the advantage of bank-level custody and adherence to regulations rather than storing money in unregulated platforms when dealing with their crypto resources.
While no official launch date has been confirmed, the development has been quite swift, and implementation could happen before the end of the year. This project helped Venezuela adopt mobile interbank payment systems quite quickly. This will mark a significant revolution in the country’s banking system.
If all goes to plan, Venezuela could become the example the world follows in the fight against inflation as the country looks to establish a safe and legal entry point for cryptocurrency. This could open the door for global cryptocurrency payment systems based on the blockchain.
Also Read: FDIC Eases Crypto Banking Regulation, Marking a Major Policy Shift