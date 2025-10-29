Visa Expands Stablecoin Network With Support for Four New Blockchains

Visa has announced plans to support four new stablecoins across four blockchain networks, expanding its global payments infrastructure amid surging demand for digital currency transactions.
The move follows a year in which Visa’s stablecoin-linked card spending quadrupled, marking a sharp rise in adoption and programmable payment applications worldwide.
During Visa’s Q4 2025 earnings call, CEO Ryan McInerney announced that the company’s stablecoin settlement network now supports conversions between two digital currencies and more than 25 fiat currencies. He said stablecoin-linked Visa card spending surged fourfold year-over-year.
McInerney noted that Visa’s platform has processed more than $140 billion in crypto and stablecoin flows since 2020, including over $100 billion in digital asset purchases and $35 billion in on-chain spending using Visa credentials. The firm now operates more than 130 stablecoin-linked card programs across 40 countries, maintaining an annualized settlement run rate exceeding $2.5 billion.
Visa’s network expansion includes new functionality for banks to mint and burn stablecoins through its Tokenized Asset Platform. The company also launched a pre-funding pilot for Visa Direct, targeting remittance providers and financial institutions that seek faster and more efficient liquidity management.
McInerney emphasized that stablecoins are particularly suited for emerging markets and cross-border transactions, where traditional systems remain costly and slow. “The areas where there’s product-market fit for stablecoins are the areas where we’re underpenetrated,” he said, identifying remittances, B2B settlements, and gig-economy payouts as top priorities.
Visa’s stablecoin roadmap is part of a broader transformation the company describes as its “Visa-as-a-Service” stack, consisting of foundation, services, and solutions layers. The network now connects approximately 12 billion endpoints across cards, bank accounts, and digital wallets.
The company is working with clients through its consulting arm to design and deploy stablecoin-based payment and settlement systems. These include on-chain liquidity tools and integration pathways for banks and enterprises seeking to modernize treasury operations. “I don’t ever recall being so excited about the opportunities ahead,” McInerney said.
CFO Chris Suh reaffirmed that investment in stablecoin capabilities remains a core pillar of Visa’s capital allocation strategy. “Across our industry, as things continue to move fast, it’s important we keep investing in these opportunities from our position of strength,” he stated.
Alongside its blockchain expansion, Visa delivered robust financial results that topped Wall Street expectations for the fourth straight quarter. The company reported $10.72 billion in revenue, up from $9.62 billion a year earlier, a 14% increase that exceeded analyst projections of $10.59 billion.
Earnings per share came in at $2.98, edging past the $2.97 consensus and well above the $2.71 reported last year. Despite this steady outperformance, Visa’s stock has gained only 10.1% year-to-date, lagging behind the S&P 500’s 16.9% rise.
For the full fiscal year, Visa recorded 11% revenue growth and 14% EPS growth, reflecting strong consumer spending, increased transaction volumes, and higher cross-border activity.]]>