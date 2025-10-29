Visa To Add Four Stablecoins Across Four Blockchains

- Visa said it will add four stablecoins across four blockchains, tied to two currencies.
- Stablecoin-linked Visa card spend quadrupled year over year in Q4 FY2025.
- The expansion builds on Visa Direct pilots and prior USDC and EURC settlement programs.
Visa, the leading debit and credit card provider, is concluding plans to support multiple stablecoins. According to reports, Visa’s latest move aims to increase the ways of settling payments and moving money across its network.
Four Tokens Running on Separate Blockchains
In his latest public statement, Visa’s CEO Ryan McLnerney, noted that the payment giant is adding support for four stablecoins and running on four separate blockchains. He further stated that the stablecoins will represent two currencies that Visa can accept and convert to 25 traditional fiat currencies.
McLnerney confirmed the latest development during a fourth-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, where he revealed that “in Q4 stablecoin-linked Visa card spend quadrupled versus a year ago.” Following the US regulators’ creation of regulatory certainty around stablecoins, particularly US-pegged tokens, Visa, alongside other traditional financial institutions and payment providers, sees increased potential in the digital asset class.
A New Way to Send Money Abroad
Despite Visa’s existing partnerships with crypto native firms in the past, in September, the payments giant launched a pilot to test stablecoins for cross-border payments. Generally, users believe Visa’s new approach will provide individuals and businesses with a new way to send money abroad quickly.
In the meantime, McLnerney revealed that Visa has facilitated over $140 billion in crypto and stablecoin flows since 2020. According to him, that volume includes users leveraging Visa’s credentials to make crypto and stablecoin asset purchases of up to $100 billion. He further revealed that Visa now has more than 130 stablecoin-linked card issuing programs in over 40 countries worldwide.
Visa’s “Impressive” Achievements
Meanwhile, Visa has announced its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results through an earnings release. The company noted in its latest press release that it will furnish the financial results to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and make them available on its Investor Relations website.
Crypto analysts consider Visa’s latest move a significant development in the crypto sector and a notable move toward mainstream crypto adoption.
