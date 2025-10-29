Visa To Support Stablecoins On Four Blockchains, As Stablecoin-Linked Payments Quadruple YoY

Key Points Global payments giant Visa has announced that it will be expanding its stablecoin services to support four tokens issued on four different blockchains that can be converted into 25 fiat currencies.

Credit and debit card giant Visa has announced that it will be expanding stablecoin support to fiat-backed assets issued on multiple blockchains, as part of the company’s efforts to increase the ways payments can be settled and money can be transferred across the Visa network.

While speaking to investors during Visa’s Q4 2025 and year-end earnings call on Tuesday, CEO Ryan Mclnerney said that the firm will work on its stablecoin offering amid strong growth over the previous financial year.

Visa To Support Four Stablecoins Issued on Four Blockchains, as Stablecoin-Linked Card Spends Grow 4x in 2025

The company is looking to add support for four stablecoins that are issued on four “unique blockchains”. The assets will represent two fiat currencies currently accepted by Visa and can be converted to over 25 traditional fiat currencies.

Mclenerney also highlighted that so far in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, stablecoin-linked Visa card spends have quadrupled versus a year ago. While the CEO did not share further details on the stablecoins or the networks that Visa will support, the move is aimed at bolstering the company’s potential for fiat-backed crypto assets.

Demand and support for stablecoin payments surged especially after the United States passed the GENIUS bill in July, bringing much-needed regulatory clarity and certainty to USD-pegged tokens.

Since 2020, Visa has facilitated more than $140 billion in crypto and stablecoin flows, which included users leveraging the payment rail to purchase more than $100 billion in crypto and stablecoin assets. The card payments giant already supports stablecoins, including Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EURC), PayPal USD (PYUSD), and Global Dollar (GUSD), on the Ethereum, Solana, Stellar, and Avalanche blockchains.

The expansion of the number of stablecoins and blockchains made available to users for settlements has reflected in the company’s annual growth, with monthly transaction volume already surpassing a $2.5 billion annualized run rate.

Visa to Allow Bank and Financial Institutions to Mint and Burn Native Stablecoins, and Make Cross-Border Payments

Mclnerney also highlighted some key areas of focus for Visa in the stablecoin space, such as broadening its crypto offerings for banks and other traditional financial institutions, and facilitating more cross-border transactions via stablecoins, before adding that “there is much more to come”.

In September, the company launched the Visa Direct pilot, enabling banks and financial institutions to pre-fund cross-border payments in USDC and EURC. The second stage will work on enhancing its solutions layer through investments, enabling Visa to offer more stablecoin-based features to its clients and customers.

Visa has already started allowing banks to mint and burn their own stablecoins via the company’s tokenized asset platform, and is adding stablecoin capabilities to enhance cross-border money movement through Visa Direct.

The CEO also noted that the company is now operating more than 130 stablecoin-linked card issuing programs in over 40 countries.

