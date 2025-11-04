Vitalik Buterin Calls for Scrapping Ethereum’s ‘Most ZK-Unfriendly’ Feature

BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed eliminating a key blockchain feature he originally invented, claiming it severely hampers the network’s scaling efforts. The modular exponentiation precompile, known as modexp, creates verification bottlenecks up to 50 times worse than average blocks when generating zero-knowledge proofs, according to Buterin’s recent statement on X. The proposal arrives as Ethereum intensifies its push toward a privacy-first infrastructure, while simultaneously addressing technical obstacles that impede the adoption of the zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine. Buterin acknowledged his role in creating the problematic feature, stating he “bows his head in shame” while advocating for its replacement with computationally equivalent code that would increase gas costs but dramatically reduce proof generation complexity. The Technical Burden Holding Back Ethereum’s ZK Ambitions Zero-knowledge EVMs generate cryptographic proofs validating Ethereum computations off-chain, enabling faster transaction processing without compromising security. The prover component responsible for creating these proofs encounters exceptional difficulty with modexp operations, which are primarily used in RSA encryption and signing functions employed by minimal applications. Buterin explained that modexp’s computational intensity creates disproportionate delays in proof generation, directly slowing rollups and layer-2 solutions designed to accelerate Ethereum. The feature’s complexity also introduces consensus failure risks through potential edge cases and bugs that threaten network stability. Rather than investing optimization resources into a feature affecting 0.01% of users, Buterin suggested replacing the precompile with standard EVM bytecode that achieves identical results at higher gas costs.Source: Ethereum Magician Applications requiring modular exponentiation (modexp) functionality could instead wrap operations in SNARKs, an alternative cryptographic proof system that mitigates inefficiency. This tradeoff prioritizes ecosystem stability and scaling progress over maintaining legacy features with narrow use cases, particularly as Ethereum faces more urgent performance challenges. The proposed Ethereum Improvement Proposal would fundamentally change how the network handles cryptographic operations that prove burdensome for zero-knowledge proof systems. Institutional Gateway Opens as Privacy Solutions Mature In late October, the Ethereum Foundation launched “Ethereum for Institutions”, providing enterprises and financial organizations with structured pathways for blockchain adoption. The initiative employs zero-knowledge proofs, fully homomorphic encryption, and trusted execution environments to enable compliant, audit-ready applications on public networks. Projects including Chainlink, RAILGUN, Aztec Network, and Zama pioneer privacy-preserving smart contracts that secure counterparty information and business logic without sacrificing transparency or composability. These production-ready solutions address institutional requirements for balancing compliance mandates with secure, programmable finance. Ethereum dominates real-world asset and stablecoin sectors, hosting over 75% of tokenized RWAs and 60% of global stablecoin supply. Major financial firms, including BlackRock, Securitize, and Ondo Finance, deploy tokenized instruments that offer 24/7 settlement, transparency, and composability. Layer-2 networks, like Base, Scroll, and Unichain, now secure over $50 billion in value, delivering throughput and cost efficiency for global-scale applications. Privacy Infrastructure Accelerates Alongside Technical Refinements The Ethereum Foundation launched its 47-member Privacy Cluster in October, under the coordination of Blockscout founder Igor Barinov, expanding work initiated in 2018 through the Privacy and Scaling Explorations team. The cluster addresses critical areas around surveillance, private data verification, selective identity disclosure, user experience improvements, and institutional adoption support. This initiative follows the September rebranding of the Privacy and Scaling Explorations team to Privacy Stewards for Ethereum, shifting the focus from theoretical research to practical solutions. The foundation warned that without robust privacy protections, Ethereum risks becoming “the backbone of global surveillance rather than global freedom,” potentially driving institutions and users toward alternative platforms. Last month, Vitalik also detailed GKR, a cryptographic technique that verifies calculations ten times faster than traditional methods while enabling zero-knowledge proofs that confirm computational accuracy without exposing underlying data. The protocol processes 2 million calculations per second on standard laptops. It validates entire Ethereum transactions using just fifty consumer-grade graphics cards, compared to traditional methods requiring 100 times more computational work than the original calculations. The breakthrough is significant because it enables faster verification, resulting in cheaper transactions and enhanced privacy across the networkEthereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed eliminating a key blockchain feature he originally invented, claiming it severely hampers the network’s scaling efforts. The modular exponentiation precompile, known as modexp, creates verification bottlenecks up to 50 times worse than average blocks when generating zero-knowledge proofs, according to Buterin’s recent statement on X. The proposal arrives as Ethereum intensifies its push toward a privacy-first infrastructure, while simultaneously addressing technical obstacles that impede the adoption of the zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine. Buterin acknowledged his role in creating the problematic feature, stating he “bows his head in shame” while advocating for its replacement with computationally equivalent code that would increase gas costs but dramatically reduce proof generation complexity. The Technical Burden Holding Back Ethereum’s ZK Ambitions Zero-knowledge EVMs generate cryptographic proofs validating Ethereum computations off-chain, enabling faster transaction processing without compromising security. The prover component responsible for creating these proofs encounters exceptional difficulty with modexp operations, which are primarily used in RSA encryption and signing functions employed by minimal applications. Buterin explained that modexp’s computational intensity creates disproportionate delays in proof generation, directly slowing rollups and layer-2 solutions designed to accelerate Ethereum. The feature’s complexity also introduces consensus failure risks through potential edge cases and bugs that threaten network stability. Rather than investing optimization resources into a feature affecting 0.01% of users, Buterin suggested replacing the precompile with standard EVM bytecode that achieves identical results at higher gas costs.Source: Ethereum Magician Applications requiring modular exponentiation (modexp) functionality could instead wrap operations in SNARKs, an alternative cryptographic proof system that mitigates inefficiency. This tradeoff prioritizes ecosystem stability and scaling progress over maintaining legacy features with narrow use cases, particularly as Ethereum faces more urgent performance challenges. The proposed Ethereum Improvement Proposal would fundamentally change how the network handles cryptographic operations that prove burdensome for zero-knowledge proof systems. Institutional Gateway Opens as Privacy Solutions Mature In late October, the Ethereum Foundation launched “Ethereum for Institutions”, providing enterprises and financial organizations with structured pathways for blockchain adoption. The initiative employs zero-knowledge proofs, fully homomorphic encryption, and trusted execution environments to enable compliant, audit-ready applications on public networks. Projects including Chainlink, RAILGUN, Aztec Network, and Zama pioneer privacy-preserving smart contracts that secure counterparty information and business logic without sacrificing transparency or composability. These production-ready solutions address institutional requirements for balancing compliance mandates with secure, programmable finance. Ethereum dominates real-world asset and stablecoin sectors, hosting over 75% of tokenized RWAs and 60% of global stablecoin supply. Major financial firms, including BlackRock, Securitize, and Ondo Finance, deploy tokenized instruments that offer 24/7 settlement, transparency, and composability. Layer-2 networks, like Base, Scroll, and Unichain, now secure over $50 billion in value, delivering throughput and cost efficiency for global-scale applications. Privacy Infrastructure Accelerates Alongside Technical Refinements The Ethereum Foundation launched its 47-member Privacy Cluster in October, under the coordination of Blockscout founder Igor Barinov, expanding work initiated in 2018 through the Privacy and Scaling Explorations team. The cluster addresses critical areas around surveillance, private data verification, selective identity disclosure, user experience improvements, and institutional adoption support. This initiative follows the September rebranding of the Privacy and Scaling Explorations team to Privacy Stewards for Ethereum, shifting the focus from theoretical research to practical solutions. The foundation warned that without robust privacy protections, Ethereum risks becoming “the backbone of global surveillance rather than global freedom,” potentially driving institutions and users toward alternative platforms. Last month, Vitalik also detailed GKR, a cryptographic technique that verifies calculations ten times faster than traditional methods while enabling zero-knowledge proofs that confirm computational accuracy without exposing underlying data. The protocol processes 2 million calculations per second on standard laptops. It validates entire Ethereum transactions using just fifty consumer-grade graphics cards, compared to traditional methods requiring 100 times more computational work than the original calculations. The breakthrough is significant because it enables faster verification, resulting in cheaper transactions and enhanced privacy across the network

Vitalik Buterin Calls for Scrapping Ethereum’s ‘Most ZK-Unfriendly’ Feature

Oleh: CryptoNews
2025/11/04 18:41
ZKsync
ZK$0.05996-2.09%

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed eliminating a key blockchain feature he originally invented, claiming it severely hampers the network’s scaling efforts.

The modular exponentiation precompile, known as modexp, creates verification bottlenecks up to 50 times worse than average blocks when generating zero-knowledge proofs, according to Buterin’s recent statement on X.

The proposal arrives as Ethereum intensifies its push toward a privacy-first infrastructure, while simultaneously addressing technical obstacles that impede the adoption of the zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine.

Buterin acknowledged his role in creating the problematic feature, stating he “bows his head in shame” while advocating for its replacement with computationally equivalent code that would increase gas costs but dramatically reduce proof generation complexity.

The Technical Burden Holding Back Ethereum’s ZK Ambitions

Zero-knowledge EVMs generate cryptographic proofs validating Ethereum computations off-chain, enabling faster transaction processing without compromising security.

The prover component responsible for creating these proofs encounters exceptional difficulty with modexp operations, which are primarily used in RSA encryption and signing functions employed by minimal applications.

Buterin explained that modexp’s computational intensity creates disproportionate delays in proof generation, directly slowing rollups and layer-2 solutions designed to accelerate Ethereum.

The feature’s complexity also introduces consensus failure risks through potential edge cases and bugs that threaten network stability.

Rather than investing optimization resources into a feature affecting 0.01% of users, Buterin suggested replacing the precompile with standard EVM bytecode that achieves identical results at higher gas costs.

Source: Ethereum Magician

Applications requiring modular exponentiation (modexp) functionality could instead wrap operations in SNARKs, an alternative cryptographic proof system that mitigates inefficiency.

This tradeoff prioritizes ecosystem stability and scaling progress over maintaining legacy features with narrow use cases, particularly as Ethereum faces more urgent performance challenges.

The proposed Ethereum Improvement Proposal would fundamentally change how the network handles cryptographic operations that prove burdensome for zero-knowledge proof systems.

Institutional Gateway Opens as Privacy Solutions Mature

In late October, the Ethereum Foundation launched “Ethereum for Institutions”, providing enterprises and financial organizations with structured pathways for blockchain adoption.

The initiative employs zero-knowledge proofs, fully homomorphic encryption, and trusted execution environments to enable compliant, audit-ready applications on public networks.

Projects including Chainlink, RAILGUN, Aztec Network, and Zama pioneer privacy-preserving smart contracts that secure counterparty information and business logic without sacrificing transparency or composability.

These production-ready solutions address institutional requirements for balancing compliance mandates with secure, programmable finance.

Ethereum dominates real-world asset and stablecoin sectors, hosting over 75% of tokenized RWAs and 60% of global stablecoin supply.

Major financial firms, including BlackRock, Securitize, and Ondo Finance, deploy tokenized instruments that offer 24/7 settlement, transparency, and composability.

Layer-2 networks, like Base, Scroll, and Unichain, now secure over $50 billion in value, delivering throughput and cost efficiency for global-scale applications.

Privacy Infrastructure Accelerates Alongside Technical Refinements

The Ethereum Foundation launched its 47-member Privacy Cluster in October, under the coordination of Blockscout founder Igor Barinov, expanding work initiated in 2018 through the Privacy and Scaling Explorations team.

The cluster addresses critical areas around surveillance, private data verification, selective identity disclosure, user experience improvements, and institutional adoption support.

This initiative follows the September rebranding of the Privacy and Scaling Explorations team to Privacy Stewards for Ethereum, shifting the focus from theoretical research to practical solutions.

The foundation warned that without robust privacy protections, Ethereum risks becoming “the backbone of global surveillance rather than global freedom,” potentially driving institutions and users toward alternative platforms.

Last month, Vitalik also detailed GKR, a cryptographic technique that verifies calculations ten times faster than traditional methods while enabling zero-knowledge proofs that confirm computational accuracy without exposing underlying data.

The protocol processes 2 million calculations per second on standard laptops. It validates entire Ethereum transactions using just fifty consumer-grade graphics cards, compared to traditional methods requiring 100 times more computational work than the original calculations.

The breakthrough is significant because it enables faster verification, resulting in cheaper transactions and enhanced privacy across the network.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08126+14.04%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00717-1.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03378+9.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01671+2.45%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

TLDR Banco Santander has launched retail crypto trading through its online bank, Openbank. German customers can now trade Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano on Openbank. The service will expand to Spanish clients in the coming weeks and include more tokens. Openbank charges a 1.49% fee per transaction, with no custody fees involved. Banco Santander [...] The post Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.004717-8.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0165-0.60%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05352+5.14%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:56

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,327.08
$105,327.08$105,327.08

+0.25%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,532.50
$3,532.50$3,532.50

+0.36%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5432
$2.5432$2.5432

+0.55%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.80
$166.80$166.80

+0.30%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18015
$0.18015$0.18015

+0.51%