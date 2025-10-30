Warren’s Letter To SEC Chair: Crypto In 401(k)s Poses Threat To Americans’ Retirement

Senator Elizabeth Warren, known for her skepticism towards digital assets, along with six fellow lawmakers, has sent a letter to SEC Chair Paul Atkins, raising concerns about President Trump’s proposal to allow 401(k) plans to invest in crypto, warning that this could jeopardize the retirement savings of American workers.
The Senators assert that cryptocurrencies are a highly volatile and speculative asset class, which they alleged pose significant risks to the retirement savings of Americans.
They reference guidance from the Department of Labor (DOL), which in 2022 advised plan fiduciaries to exercise “extreme care” before adding cryptocurrency options to 401(k) investment menus.
According to a Government Accountability Office (GAO) study cited in the Senators’ letter, crypto assets exhibit “uniquely high volatility.” The report allegedly found that from 2021 to 2023, cryptocurrencies available in 401(k) plans were significantly more volatile than the S&P 500, with Bitcoin (BTC) being approximately four times more volatile and Solana reportedly twelve times more volatile.
The GAO also noted that there is no standard approach for projecting the potential future returns of digital assets, highlighting their speculative nature instead of their income-generating capacity.
Critics, including retirement experts referenced in the letter, argue that investments in cryptocurrencies are more akin to gambling. They contend that Bitcoin does not produce cash flow or returns; investors can allegedly profit only by selling at a higher price.
Adding complexity to the situation, the Senators referenced recent reports from the Wall Street Journal which allege that the Trump family has seen substantial financial gains from their ventures in the digital asset industry.
According to these reports, the Trump family’s wealth has increased by as much as $5 billion. This has led to questions about potential conflicts of interest within the Senators. They believe that these moves promote policies that could “impact the financial well-being of millions of Americans.”
Contrastingly, a group of lawmakers led by French Hill, Chairman of the House Committee on Financial Services, has expressed support for Executive Order 14330, which seeks to democratize access to crypto assets for 401(k) investors.
In a letter addressed to SEC Chair Atkins, these lawmakers highlighted the executive order’s potential to enhance retirement savings for “millions of Americans.” They argue that this initiative could benefit the roughly 90 million Americans currently unable to invest in digital assets, thereby helping them secure a more dignified and comfortable retirement.
Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com